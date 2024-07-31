Concurrent Technologies Corporation Working on AFRL Contract to Expand Additive Manufacturing Capabilities

Johnstown, PA, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) has been selected by the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to develop a state-of-the-art additive manufacturing (AM) machine especially suited for department of defense (DoD) advanced weapon system part manufacturing. The $4.4 million contract, phase two of the project, aims to overcome the limitations of current AM equipment and enhance the production of longer parts for critical defense applications.

The current process of manufacturing large, advanced weapon system components involves joining multiple smaller AM parts, which introduces challenges such as strength issues, inconsistent mechanical properties, and limited design flexibility. By increasing the capabilities of AM for DoD applications, CTC seeks to eliminate these drawbacks and streamline the manufacturing process.

“CTC is committed to advancing manufacturing capabilities and supporting the defense industry's critical needs,” said Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., CTC President and CEO. “The technical work we are performing for this project includes elements of CTC’s full-service portfolio of AM capabilities including design, testing, post processing, machining, and qualification.”

Under the contract, CTC will finalize the machine design, install the equipment, conduct qualification tests, and print near- or full-height representative geometry to ensure optimal performance.

"We are proud of AFRL’s continued trust in our ability to provide value on this important effort," said Ken Sabo, Senior Director, Manufacturing.

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. CTC collaborates with its technology transition affiliate, Enterprise Ventures Corporation, to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions through research, development, test, and evaluation work. To best serve our clients’ needs, we offer the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype and build. We deliver robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information about CTC, visit www.ctc.com.

