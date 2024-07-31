Excelitas Technologies Publishes 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Update

PITTSBURGH, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excelitas Technologies® Corp., the leading provider of advanced, life-enriching technologies that make a difference, serving global market leaders in the life sciences, advanced industrial, next-generation semiconductor, aerospace and defense end markets, published its 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Update – Leveraging the Power of Light for a Brighter Tomorrow.



The update builds upon Excelitas’ previous sustainability reports and details the company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and performance.

“Our sustainability journey is a fundamental aspect of our business,” said Ron Keating, CEO of Excelitas. “We are eager to begin our strategic review of our current sustainability program and look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead.”

Excelitas’ ESG update highlights the company's initiatives in the following areas:

Environment : minimizing carbon footprint and energy consumption; reducing environmental pollution and hazardous waste; increasing the use of renewable energy; and enhancing strategic corporate environmental, health and safety partnership initiatives

: promoting employee health, safety and wellness; fostering an inclusive culture; and increasing community involvement and outreach Governance: promoting ethical behavior, proactively managing risk and driving product innovations



The report announced Excelitas’ plans to conduct a thorough strategic review of its sustainability program to evaluate current sustainability efforts, identify the company’s greatest impact areas, set clear goals and implement mechanisms to measure progress and report transparently on performance.

