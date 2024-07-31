China Herbicides Monthly Real-Time Intelligence 2024

Dublin, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Herbicides China Monthly Report 2024" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Herbicides China Monthlyprovides you with real-time intelligence on China's herbicides market.



China's herbicides output has grown rapidly in recent years to fuel rising demand in both the domestic and export markets, and production should continue to expand for the next few years.



However, the industry is also facing a number of long-term challenges, including low market concentration, poor R&D investment, increasing costs due to China's tightening environmental regulations and growing crop resistance to key products such as glyphosate.



Herbicides China News will help you stay ahead of the game in this fast-changing market with real-time reporting on the entire herbicides industry chain, from raw materials to end consumption.



The newsletter includes:

Breaking news from China and abroad

The latest market data, including price information for raw materials, intermediates and end products, import/export data, production, consumption, operating rates, etc.

In-depth analysis of market trends, Chinese government policy, the performance of leading Chinese producers, M&A, new technologies, and more

Expert commentary from industry insiders, including regular guest articles and interviews with insiders at leading Chinese manufacturers, associations and government organizations

Here is the Editor's Note for you to know about the May issue specifically:



In May, many herbicides TC had stable price or experienced small fluctuations; most herbicides had lacklustre sales. MoM price changes of major herbicides TC in China averaged a negative 0.07%; the overall downtrend slowed. Major herbicide raw materials had mixed price trends. Specifically, the price of liquid chlorine halved on a monthly basis as the supply recovered.



This month, many Chinese herbicide producers maintained low-level operation, while some others adjusted annual equipment maintenance schedule and lowered or halted operation. The overall operating rate dipped on a monthly basis. Regarding company dynamics, Gansu Binnong released in late April the completion-based environmental protection check and acceptance report of the 22,000 t/a pesticides and intermediate project (Phase I). The Phase I program includes 5,000 t/a glufosinate-ammonium production capacity.



On 8 May, MARA released the first batch of 2024 agricultural GMO safety certificate approval list. This batch includes an insect-resistant and herbicide-tolerant GM corn, valid across China till 6 May, 2029.



Regarding pesticide registration, on 26 April, ICAMA released the list of this year's 4th-batch pesticide products to be approved of registration, which include 90 herbicide products. The majority of the herbicide products are of low toxicity and the most popular form is SL. Glufosinate-P is the most popular active ingredient.



Regarding exports, during Jan.-April 2024, export volume of herbicide formulations from China grew by some 59% YoY, but the value only edged up less than 1% YoY. In April alone, the export volume and value expanded some 68% and 11% YoY, respectively.



Key Topics Covered:

Headline

Editor's note

Market analysis

Many herbicides have rather stable price in June, 2,4-D price goes up

Price trends of major herbicide raw materials differ in June

2,4-D price increases quickly in June

Company and supply

Update on herbicide TC projects in China, Q2 2024

Overall operating rate of Chinese herbicide TC producers dips in June

Policy

Jiangsu: over 55% of chemical enterprises moved into chemical parks by 2027

Registration

6th-Batch pesticides to be approved of registration released, including 71 herbicide products

Paraquat and pyridine

Paraquat TK price edges up in June, supported by increasing pyridine price

Diquat TK price keeps falling in China in H1 2024

Trade analysis

In May, China sees big YoY growth in herbicide formulation exports

Brief news

Jiangxi Heyi plans to build 7,000 t/a pesticide TC project

Dingyuan Jiahe proposes to add 1,000 t/a fluorochloridone capacity

Nantong Changqing's 5,000 t/a S-metolachlor line starts trial run

Jiamusi Heilong plans to construct 2,000 t/a glufosinate-P capacity

Hubei Jinghesheng plans to add 1,000 t/a chloroacetone capacity

BioHiPPT L-glufosinate production technology wins expert recognition

Weifang Rainbow and Hebang Biotechnology team up for glyphosate market expansion

EI report of Hunan Lier's 100,000 t/a glufosinate-P formulations project approved

EI report of Flagchem's green pesticide R&D centre project to be approved

Tongling BSM to expand capacity for intermediates of pendimethalin

Price update

Ex-works prices of key herbicide raw materials in China, 8 June, 2024

Ex-works prices of main herbicides in China, 8 June, 2024

Shanghai port prices of main herbicides in China, 8 June, 2024

FOB Shanghai prices of main herbicides in China, 8 June, 2024

Companies Featured

Jiangxi Heyi Chemical Co., Ltd.

Dingyuan Jiahe Crop Protection Co., Ltd.

Jiamusi Heilong Pesticide Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Changqing Agrochemical (Nantong) Co., Ltd.

