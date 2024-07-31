Houston, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RENI - Resilient Energy Starts Process For 2nd Defense Drone Industry Acquisition



HOUSTON, July 29, 2024/ -- Resilient Energy, Inc. (OTC Markets: RENI) ("RENI" or "the Company") releases a market update announcing it has entered in discussions for a second Defense & Drone acquisition.

The negotiations are anticipated to conclude in the coming weeks. The Company will issue a formal statement and the necessary regulatory filings.

The target's business is growing monthly and offers a unique product to a variety of industries and end customers including commercial, government and defense companies.



RENI's CEO, Mr. Jon Bianco, stated, "We are dedicated to finding opportunities in advanced technology areas. Our intention is to acquire revenue producing companies with sophisticated technologies and great growth potential in the aerospace & technology sector. The unmanned aerial vehicle and drone technology market is a multibillion-dollar market. Going after a second acquisition in this field reinforces our commitment to value creation through revenue growth, margin expansion, and cash flow generation. I would like to add that we are committed to expanding our footprint in the exciting Defense UAV Industry, our talks with the prospect company are going well and I look forward to continuing bringing out updates on our progress.”



The global Unmanned Vehicle market size is estimated at USD 35.28 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 67.64 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period (2024-2029) according to a Growth Trends and Forecast report from Mordor Intelligence. Technological advances in terms of payloads and electronics are expected to augment the rapid growth of the drone's market. Global security concerns, border threats, and territorial disputes have significantly increased the demand for airborne surveillance, making instantaneous situational awareness a top priority



During 2024, the company is pursuing an aggressive expansion campaign, which will continue to result in new revenue streams.





About Resilient Energy, Inc.



Resilient Energy, Inc. (OTC: RENI) ( www.resilientenergyinc.com ) operates with a strategic business plan centered on the acquisitions. The company is committed to expanding its portfolio by acquiring businesses in manufacturing, technology, and other sectors to diversify its revenue streams, and leverage management's 30 years of experience, and reduce reliance on the volatile oil and gas markets. Resilient Energy distinguishes itself by offering a consistent deal flow and maintaining operational efficiency at low costs.



Contact Information:



Marc Pindus



President - Resilient Energy, Inc.



Resilient Energy, Inc. (OTC: RENI)



Phone: 713-742-2702



Web: https://resilientenergyinc.com/



Email: info@resilientenergyinc.com







For additional media and information, please follow us on:



Twitter / X



YouTube



TikTok



LinkedIn





Forward-Looking Statements



This news release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in section 27a of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21e of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, or any other information relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about our business based partly on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may and are likely to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release, and Resilient Energy, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release. This press release does not constitute a public offer of any securities for sale. Any securities offered privately will not be or have not been registered under the Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.



SOURCE Resilient Energy, Inc.