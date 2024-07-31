Big Screen Entertainment Group Entering Production on Avenger Field

LOS ANGELES, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC: BSEG) is set to begin production next month on the audio drama adaptation of its wartime female pilots drama, AVENGER FIELD.



Bringing cinematic production values to the audio format, this fully immersive radio-style play features the voice talents of accomplished TV and film actors. The riveting story, heading to Audible, is based on the real-life adventures of American female pilots in WWII who flew out of the Avenger Field air base in Texas.

Created by Big Screen’s in-house writing and development team, the story has already been a sellout script book. Now, Big Screen is capitalizing on the recent surge in popularity of audio drama as the Los Angeles-based production and distribution company expands its storytelling expertise.

BSEG Chief Executive Kimberley Kates said: “AVENGER FIELD is a project close to my heart. Bringing these incredible stories of bravery and determination to life in an audio format allows us to reach a wider audience and honor the legacy of these remarkable women. We are thrilled to embark on this new journey and continue to innovate in the realm of storytelling.”

Ms. Kates created AVENGER FIELD with colleagues Sandro Monetti and Catherine Taylor, with further development help from BAFTA newcomers Muriel Naim and Asligul Armagan.

About Big Screen Entertainment Group:

Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC:BSEG) is a well-established distribution and production company based in Beverly Hills. Built on a love for storytelling, the business launched in 2005 and has grown to specialize in production, post-production, and distribution in the US and Internationally.

