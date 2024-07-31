20 Facilities Ranked as the 2024 Most Beautiful Hospitals in the U.S.

ATLANTA, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National staffing firm Soliant today named the 2024 Top 20 Most Beautiful Hospitals in the U.S. The annual contest aims to recognize hospitals across the country for their facility design, comforting staff and patient experience through a nomination and voting process. The top hospital, Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, will receive a $5,000 donation to its foundation.



With more than 1.44 million votes cast for over 80 hospitals nominated, the top 20 winners are:

Phoebe Sumter Medical Center - Americus, GA Southeast Health - Dothan, AL The University of New Mexico Sandoval Regional Medical Center (SRMC) - Rio Rancho, NM Chickasaw Nation Medical Center - Ada, OK Community Hospital - Grand Junction, CO Caldwell Regional Medical Center - Caldwell, KS Northeast Georgia Health System Braselton - Braselton, GA Upson Regional Medical Center - Thomaston, GA Eisenhower Medical Center (EMC) - Rancho Mirage, CA Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center - Los Angeles, CA NYC Health + Hospitals South Brooklyn Health, Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospital - Brooklyn, NY Riverside Regional Medical Center - Newport News, VA Northside Hospital Cherokee - Canton, GA Northwestern Medicine Marianjoy Rehabilitation Hospital - Wheaton, IL UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh - Pittsburgh, PA Monadnock Community Hospital - Peterborough, NH La Rabida Children's Hospital - Chicago, IL UAB Medicine - Birmingham, AL Brook Lane Hospital - Hagerstown, MD Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hecktown Oaks - Northampton County, PA

“At Soliant, we believe that a beautiful hospital environment can play a crucial role in patient recovery and overall well-being. Each year, we are inspired by the innovative designs and thoughtful touches that make these hospitals not just places of healing, but places of comfort and hope. We congratulate all the winners of the Most Beautiful Hospitals contest and commend them for creating such exceptional spaces for patients, families, and staff.” said Soliant Health CEO David Alexander.

Soliant has conducted the annual contest since 2009 to discover hospitals in the United States that prove beauty is more than skin deep. Whether it’s soothing art and design, a healing garden to make a hospital feel more like home, or the support of top-notch staff who know that love and laughter may be the best medicine, Soliant seeks out nominations and votes from community members and staff for those hospitals they feel best represent what they find beautiful.

To learn more about Soliant’s Top 20 Most Beautiful Hospitals in the U.S. contest, please visit soliant.com/most-beautiful-hospital-contest .

About Soliant

Soliant is a leader in human capital solutions within the education and healthcare sectors. It operates offices in Atlanta, Tampa, Jacksonville, Houston, San Diego, and Greenville. The company identifies and recruits highly skilled healthcare professionals across a wide range of specialties and connects them with healthcare providers in the education, nursing, and pharmacy segments, primarily on a temporary basis. For more information, visit soliant.com.

Contact info:

Naomi Griffin

Naomi.griffin@soliant.com

904-477-2303