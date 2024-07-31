Result of AGM

| Source: Northern 2 VCT PLC Northern 2 VCT PLC

31 JULY 2024

NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Northern 2 VCT PLC (“the Company”) announces that at the Annual General Meeting held on 31 July 2024 all of the resolutions set out in the notice of the meeting were duly passed by shareholders.

The resolutions included those to re-elect as directors Mr David Gravells, Mr Simon Devonshire, Ms Cecilia McAnulty and Ms Ranjan Ramparia and to elect as a director Mr Thomas Chambers who was appointed to the Board on 19 June 2024.

A copy of the resolutions proposed and passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will also be available from: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts/n2vct/.

Details of proxy voting on the resolutions put to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting are as follows:

NumberResolutionForDiscretionaryAgainstVote Withheld
1To receive and approve the Company’s annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024 together with the strategic report, Directors’ report and independent auditor’s report thereon12,673,848437,69236,76750,597
2To approve and declare a final dividend of 1.2p per share in respect of the year ended 31 March 202412,605,141545,56227,63020,571
3To approve the Directors’ remuneration report in respect of the year ended 31 March 2024 other than the part of such report containing the Directors’ remuneration policy11,500,850519,395691,264487,395
4To re-elect Mr D P A Gravells as a director11,692,670478,554637,345390,335
5To re-elect Mr S P Devonshire as a director11,927,089478,554384,266408,995
6To re-elect Miss C A McAnulty as a director11,795,849478,554532,303392,198
7To re-elect Miss R K Ramparia as a director11,764,081478,554564,071392,198
8To elect Mr T Chambers as a director11,633,019587,135515,300463,450
9To re-appoint Forvis Mazars LLP as independent auditor11,729,770700,594366,970401,570
10To authorise the audit committee to fix the remuneration of the independent auditor11,948,067871,624188,022191,191
11To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 200611,772,264740,950472,465213,225
12To disapply Section 561(1) of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain allotments of equity securities11,012,077753,985811,651621,191
13To authorise the Company to make market purchases of ordinary shares in accordance with Section 701 of the Companies Act 200612,212,851650,132185,526150,395

Enquiries:

Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts

The contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website and the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website) are not incorporated into, nor form part of, this announcement.