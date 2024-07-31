Result of AGM

31 JULY 2024

NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Northern 2 VCT PLC (“the Company”) announces that at the Annual General Meeting held on 31 July 2024 all of the resolutions set out in the notice of the meeting were duly passed by shareholders.

The resolutions included those to re-elect as directors Mr David Gravells, Mr Simon Devonshire, Ms Cecilia McAnulty and Ms Ranjan Ramparia and to elect as a director Mr Thomas Chambers who was appointed to the Board on 19 June 2024.

A copy of the resolutions proposed and passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will also be available from: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts/n2vct/.

Details of proxy voting on the resolutions put to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting are as follows:

Number Resolution For Discretionary Against Vote Withheld 1 To receive and approve the Company’s annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024 together with the strategic report, Directors’ report and independent auditor’s report thereon 12,673,848 437,692 36,767 50,597 2 To approve and declare a final dividend of 1.2p per share in respect of the year ended 31 March 2024 12,605,141 545,562 27,630 20,571 3 To approve the Directors’ remuneration report in respect of the year ended 31 March 2024 other than the part of such report containing the Directors’ remuneration policy 11,500,850 519,395 691,264 487,395 4 To re-elect Mr D P A Gravells as a director 11,692,670 478,554 637,345 390,335 5 To re-elect Mr S P Devonshire as a director 11,927,089 478,554 384,266 408,995 6 To re-elect Miss C A McAnulty as a director 11,795,849 478,554 532,303 392,198 7 To re-elect Miss R K Ramparia as a director 11,764,081 478,554 564,071 392,198 8 To elect Mr T Chambers as a director 11,633,019 587,135 515,300 463,450 9 To re-appoint Forvis Mazars LLP as independent auditor 11,729,770 700,594 366,970 401,570 10 To authorise the audit committee to fix the remuneration of the independent auditor 11,948,067 871,624 188,022 191,191 11 To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 11,772,264 740,950 472,465 213,225 12 To disapply Section 561(1) of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain allotments of equity securities 11,012,077 753,985 811,651 621,191 13 To authorise the Company to make market purchases of ordinary shares in accordance with Section 701 of the Companies Act 2006 12,212,851 650,132 185,526 150,395

Enquiries:

Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts

