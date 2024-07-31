Global Patient Monitoring Markets Report 2024-2029: Growth Opportunities Driven by Digital Platforms and Connected Devices, Home Care Settings, Artificial Intelligence, and Asia-Pacific

Dublin, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Patient Monitoring Market, Global, 2024 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study analyzes several patient monitoring devices, such as blood pressure monitors, fetal and maternal monitors, multiparameter monitors, pulse oximeters, and spirometers. It addresses critical questions such as industry size, growth rates, growth opportunities, strategic imperatives, technology impact, and new business models. The study period is from 2021 to 2029, the base year is 2023, and the forecast period is from 2024 to 2029.
The publisher observes that the shift to home care settings and the rapid implementation of remote monitoring solutions will be the key trends driving the patient monitoring industry during the forecast period. New vendors that offer innovative solutions, including wearables and contactless monitoring solutions, are rapidly entering the industry.
Moreover, connected devices and supporting digital platforms are driving industry growth. Several multinational, regional, and start-up companies operate in the patient monitoring industry, driving the competitive intensity. Vendors offer innovative technologies to solve several healthcare challenges, including the high care costs and the growing healthcare workforce burden, thereby gaining competitive advantages.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Digital Platforms and Connected Devices
- Home Care Settings
- Artificial Intelligence
- Asia-Pacific
Key Topics Covered:
Transformation in Patient Monitoring
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Patient Monitoring Industry
Ecosystem
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Competitive Environment
- Key Competitors by Region
- Key Competitors by Product
Scope
- Patient Monitoring Study Summary
- Growth Environment
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Considerations
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
Key Trends
- Multiparameter Monitor Trends
- Fetal and Maternal Monitor Trends
- Blood Pressure Monitor Trends
- Pulse Oximeter Trends
- Spirometer Trends
- End-user Trends
Growth Generator
- Implementation of Digital Solutions is Critical for Growth
- Wearable Patient Monitoring Solutions
- Emerging Wearables and Contactless Patient Monitoring Companies
- Patient Data Insights is a Key Growth Driver
- Patient Monitoring Business Models
- AI in Patient Monitoring
Regional Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast by Monitors
- Revenue Forecast by End User
- Forecast Analysis
Best Practices Recognition
The Radar
Next Steps
- Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
- Next Steps
- Take the Next Step
