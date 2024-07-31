Global Patient Monitoring Markets Report 2024-2029: Growth Opportunities Driven by Digital Platforms and Connected Devices, Home Care Settings, Artificial Intelligence, and Asia-Pacific

Dublin, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Patient Monitoring Market, Global, 2024 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study analyzes several patient monitoring devices, such as blood pressure monitors, fetal and maternal monitors, multiparameter monitors, pulse oximeters, and spirometers. It addresses critical questions such as industry size, growth rates, growth opportunities, strategic imperatives, technology impact, and new business models. The study period is from 2021 to 2029, the base year is 2023, and the forecast period is from 2024 to 2029.



The publisher observes that the shift to home care settings and the rapid implementation of remote monitoring solutions will be the key trends driving the patient monitoring industry during the forecast period. New vendors that offer innovative solutions, including wearables and contactless monitoring solutions, are rapidly entering the industry.

Moreover, connected devices and supporting digital platforms are driving industry growth. Several multinational, regional, and start-up companies operate in the patient monitoring industry, driving the competitive intensity. Vendors offer innovative technologies to solve several healthcare challenges, including the high care costs and the growing healthcare workforce burden, thereby gaining competitive advantages.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Digital Platforms and Connected Devices

Home Care Settings

Artificial Intelligence

Asia-Pacific

Key Topics Covered:



Transformation in Patient Monitoring

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Patient Monitoring Industry

Ecosystem

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors by Region

Key Competitors by Product

Scope

Patient Monitoring Study Summary

Growth Environment

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Considerations

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Key Trends

Multiparameter Monitor Trends

Fetal and Maternal Monitor Trends

Blood Pressure Monitor Trends

Pulse Oximeter Trends

Spirometer Trends

End-user Trends

Growth Generator

Implementation of Digital Solutions is Critical for Growth

Wearable Patient Monitoring Solutions

Emerging Wearables and Contactless Patient Monitoring Companies

Patient Data Insights is a Key Growth Driver

Patient Monitoring Business Models

AI in Patient Monitoring

Regional Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by Monitors

Revenue Forecast by End User

Forecast Analysis

Best Practices Recognition

The Radar



Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

Next Steps

Take the Next Step

