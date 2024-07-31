Global Cloud Security Posture Management Industry Research 2024-2028: Increasing Need for Consolidated Vulnerability & Patch Management and TDR

Dublin, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Global Cloud Security Posture Management, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This analysis only includes technology vendors that provide stand-alone/dedicated CSPM solutions or include them as part of their CNAPPs. It offers insights into the global industry landscape, revenue forecasts, and market trends with regional breakdowns for North America (NA); Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC); and Latin America (LATAM).



As more businesses are migrating to the cloud and using more cloud-native technologies, which adds complexity and a larger attack surface, they are recognizing the critical role of securing cloud environments and the need for cloud security posture management (CSPM) solutions to address these challenges. CSPM provides features such as misconfiguration management, continuous monitoring, vulnerability scanning, and compliance management.



CSPM tools are rising in demand and are becoming increasingly crucial for organizations to maintain robust security postures as they need to deal with the complexities of multi-cloud and cloud-native technology management and meet stringent regulatory requirements, which is set to remain the driving force behind CSPM adoption.



As demand increases for unified security to deliver granular visibility and protection across multiple layers of cloud-native application environments, organizations are shifting from stand-alone cloud security tools, including CSPM and cloud workload protection platforms (CWPPs), vulnerability management, infrastructure as code (IaC), and container security - which often lack unified coverage and context and lead to manual risk correlation across tools and operational complexities - toward fully integrated cloud-native application protection platforms (CNAPPs).

Doing so will position organizations to gain comprehensive visibility, risk management, and security protection capabilities across different modern cloud deployments layers, including cloud infrastructure layers, workloads, application, and data layers.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Increasing Requirements for Code-to-cloud Intelligence Drives Full-stack Cloud Security

Strong Demand for Integrating CSPM with AI Security

Increasing Need for Consolidated Vulnerability & Patch Management and TDR

Key Topics Covered:



Transformation in Global Cloud Security Posture Management

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) Industry

Ecosystem

Definitions: Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM)

CSPM Preferred Features

CSPM in the Context of Cloud-native Security

Scope of Analysis

Revenue Estimate Disclaimer

Regional Segmentation

Research Methodology

Competitive Environment

Inclusion and Exclusion of Vendors

Key Competitors

Industry Findings

Customer Preferences

Key Regulations and Frameworks

Growth Generator

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Considerations

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

North America

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share

EMEA

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share

APAC

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share

LATAM

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share

CSPM Solutions - Insights for Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs)

Future of CSPM

CSPM Industry: CISOs' Concerns

Evaluating CSPM: Insights and Recommendations

Best Practices Recognition

Best Practices Recognition

Frost Radar



Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

Next Steps

Take the Next Step

List of Exhibits



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tikrb2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.