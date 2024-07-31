Global Cloud Security Posture Management Industry Research 2024-2028: Increasing Need for Consolidated Vulnerability & Patch Management and TDR

Dublin, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Global Cloud Security Posture Management, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This analysis only includes technology vendors that provide stand-alone/dedicated CSPM solutions or include them as part of their CNAPPs. It offers insights into the global industry landscape, revenue forecasts, and market trends with regional breakdowns for North America (NA); Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC); and Latin America (LATAM).
As more businesses are migrating to the cloud and using more cloud-native technologies, which adds complexity and a larger attack surface, they are recognizing the critical role of securing cloud environments and the need for cloud security posture management (CSPM) solutions to address these challenges. CSPM provides features such as misconfiguration management, continuous monitoring, vulnerability scanning, and compliance management.
CSPM tools are rising in demand and are becoming increasingly crucial for organizations to maintain robust security postures as they need to deal with the complexities of multi-cloud and cloud-native technology management and meet stringent regulatory requirements, which is set to remain the driving force behind CSPM adoption.
As demand increases for unified security to deliver granular visibility and protection across multiple layers of cloud-native application environments, organizations are shifting from stand-alone cloud security tools, including CSPM and cloud workload protection platforms (CWPPs), vulnerability management, infrastructure as code (IaC), and container security - which often lack unified coverage and context and lead to manual risk correlation across tools and operational complexities - toward fully integrated cloud-native application protection platforms (CNAPPs).
Doing so will position organizations to gain comprehensive visibility, risk management, and security protection capabilities across different modern cloud deployments layers, including cloud infrastructure layers, workloads, application, and data layers.
