Soft Tissue Sarcoma Competitive Landscape Analysis 2024: 361 Molecules in the Pipeline, Including 10 Drugs in the Late-stage Pipeline with Roche, BMS, Novartis, and Boehringer Ingelheim Leading

Dublin, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Soft Tissue Sarcoma: Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.













This report provides a data-driven overview of the current and future competitive landscape in soft tissue sarcoma (STS) therapeutics. By 2024, more than 300,000 diagnosed prevalent cases of STS are anticipated in the 16 countries covered in the analyst's epidemiology forecast for STS.

The current market for STS features numerous innovator drugs, with prominent companies such as Roche, BMS, Novartis, and Boehringer Ingelheim being key players. Research and development activities for STS are robust, with 361 molecules in the pipeline, including 10 drugs in the late-stage pipeline.

The US is emerging as a key country for conducting STS trials. Additionally, partnerships have dominated the deal landscape in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.













Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface

1.1 Contents

1.2 Report Scope

1.3 List of Tables and Figures

1.4 Abbreviations



2 Key Findings



3 Disease Landscape

3.1 Disease Overview

3.2 Epidemiology Overview

3.3 Treatment Overview



4 Marketed Drugs Assessment

4.1 Leading Marketed Drugs

4.2 Overview by Mechanism of Action

4.3 Overview by Molecule Type

4.4 Product Profiles and Sales Forecast



5 Pricing and Reimbursement Assessment

5.1 Annual Cost of Therapy

5.2 Time to Pricing and Reimbursement



6 Pipeline Drugs Assessment

6.1 Mid-to-late-stage Pipeline Drugs

6.2 Overview by Development Stage

6.3 Overview by Mechanism of Action

6.4 Overview by Molecule Type

6.5 Drug Specific Phase Transition Success Rate (PTSR) and Likelihood of Approval (LoA)

6.6 Therapy Area and Indication-specific PTSR and LoA



7 Clinical Trials Assessment

7.1 Historical Overview

7.2 Overview by Phase

7.3 Overview by Status

7.4 Overview by Phase for Ongoing and Planned Trials

7.5 Trials with Virtual Components

7.6 Overview of Trials by Geography

7.7 Single-Country and Multinational Trials by Region

7.8 Top 20 Sponsors with Breakdown by Phase

7.9 Top 20 Sponsors with Breakdown by Status

7.10 Overview by Endpoint Status

7.11 Overview by Race and Ethnicity

7.12 Enrollment Data

7.13 Top 20 countries for Trial Sites

7.14 Top 20 Sites Globally

7.15 Feasibility Analysis - Geographic Overview

7.16 Feasibility Analysis - Benchmark Models



8 Deals Landscape

8.1 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances by Region

8.2 Recent Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances



9 Commercial Assessment

9.1 Key Market Players



10 Future Market Catalysts



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uuch9l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.