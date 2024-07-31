Chlor-Alkali Market to Reach USD 96.8 Billion by 2032 Driven by Increased Demand for Water & Wastewater Treatment In Various End-Use Industries | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chlor-Alkali Market Size was valued at USD 54.9 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 96.8 billion by 2032, and grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period 2024-2032.

The Chlor-Alkali market is highly integrated in the production of chlorine, caustic soda, and soda ash. Recent developments within this market are directly linked to technological changes and industrial requirements. Capacity expansion plans by some leading companies like Occidental Petroleum and Tata Chemicals Limited rank among the key developments to meet growing global demand. In May 2023, Occidental Petroleum relayed its message on the increasing chlor-alkali facilities based in Texas by another 20% to meet the increasing demand by the chemical sector. Tata Chemicals, on the other hand, in June 2024, commissioned state-of-the-art chlor-alkali in India whose energy efficiency and sustainability are ensured.

Recently, in April 2024 Nuberg EPC built the largest chlor-alkali project in India for the Adani Group, and a statement was sent out to the market. The new facility shall emerge as one of the largest regional facilities in the area, underlining growing investments in large and sustainable chlor-alkali production in Asia. This trend of more sustainable less-costly means to produce the commodity continues unabated as more investments go into advanced technologies.

Strong demand from downstream industries—chemicals, water treatment, and pharmaceuticals is driving the chlor-alkali industry. A growing trend toward greener production methods is now an important market impetus. Firms are looking for technologies that reduce energy consumption and lower emissions. Membrane cell technology has, more recently, received specific attention due to its relative eco-friendliness compared to traditional diaphragm cell technology. Moreover, advanced monitoring and control systems initiated operational efficiency, which smoothened and made the production processes less resource-intensive. The growing consumption of chlor-alkali products in the emerging markets of Asia-Pacific boosted the market growth. The dynamic nature of the chlor-alkali market is further underlined by the fact that expansion initiatives by major companies and the announcement of mega projects are part and parcel of its continuing evolution toward more sustainable and efficient operations.

Chlor-Alkali Market Report Scope & Overview:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 54.9 billion Market Size in 2032 USD 96.8 billion CAGR (2024-2032) 6.5% Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Market Driver High demand from chemical manufacturing for chlorine and caustic soda fuels the market growt.

Key Players

The major key players listed in the Chlor-Alkali Market are Covestro AG, Tata Chemicals Ltd, Olin Corporation, Axiall Corporation, Solvay SA, Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd, Akzo Nobel NV, Tronox Limited, Bayer AG, Tosoh Corporation, and other players.

Segment Analysis

By Product Type

Caustic soda

Soda ash

Chlorine

In 2023, the chlorine segment dominated the chlor-alkali market and captured a market share of about 44%. The largest application is for the production of PVC. The chlorine demand often increases and decreases with the level of PVC being produced. Apart from PVC, chlorine has always had a diversified portfolio. This forms the backbone of many organic, inorganic, and intermediate chemicals combined, accounting for more than one-third of global chlorine consumption. Water treatment and paper & pulp industries are the other consumers of chlorine, but their contribution remains in single digits. This revised version underlines the main point (PVC production) and uses interesting language to describe the applications of chlorine.

By Production Process

Membrane cell process

Diaphragm cell process

Mercury cell process

By Application

Organic chemicals

Food processing

Paper & pulp

Water treatment

Textiles

Soaps & detergents

Alumina

Others

Chlor-Alkali Supply and Demand

Changes in the chlor-alkali market are greatly influenced by developments on both the supply and demand side. Expanding production capacities to meet the rising global demand for chlor-alkali products is the current trend being witnessed in major producing companies like Occidental Petroleum and Tata Chemicals. Facility expansion by Occidental in Texas and a new plant by Tata in India are some of the initiatives taken to augment output with more sustainable technologies. These investments indicate that industries are responding to the rising consumption by seeking more efficient technologies for production. Demand for such chlorine-based products remains robust in most major sectors, such as chemicals, water treatment, and pharmaceuticals, due to continued industrialization in regions like Asia-Pacific. To an increasing extent, however, this demand will be influenced by a growing trend of greening methods of production, in which membrane cell technology has already made significant contributions. Supply and demand are also influenced by fluctuating raw material prices and new production technologies that have redesigned the market dynamics of chlor-alkali producers and their operational strategies.

Regional Analysis

In 2023, the Asia-Pacific region held the largest share of the chlor-alkali market with about 70% market share, driven by rapid industrialization and heavy investment in infrastructure. Countries like China and India contributed to this dominance. For instance, the large manufacturing sector in China and huge infrastructure development demand huge quantities of chlor-alkali products to produce PVC and other associated chemicals. There were also other ambitious projects, whereby PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk and the Indonesia Investment Authority embarked on the development of a chlor-alkali plant, underpinning the region's quest for increased production capacity and meeting growing regional demand. Industrial growth, along with investments as planned, sealed the leadership of the Asia-Pacific region in the global market.

Recent Developments

In April 2024, Nuberg EPC announced its latest undertaking: India's largest chlor-alkali project, commissioned by Mundra Petrochemical Ltd. (MPL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises.

In May 2023, AGC Inc. of Japan was reported to have invested over USD 767 million to expand its chlor-alkali production in Thailand, aiming for completion by early 2025 to boost market competitiveness.

Key Takeaways:

The chlor-alkali market is developing under heavy investment in sustainability and efficiency, driven by improvements in membrane cell technology.

Recent investments and expansions by major players such as Occidental Petroleum and Tata Chemicals further detail the market's growth potential and the ability of the market to adapt to its increasing demand.

The Asia-Pacific region remains the biggest market, impelled by rapid industrialization and government investments in infrastructure.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Industry Flowchart

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

5. Porter’s 5 Forces Model

6. Pest Analysis

7. Chlor-Alkali Market Segmentation, By Product Type

8. Chlor-Alkali Market Segmentation, By Production Process

9. Chlor-Alkali Market Segmentation, By Application

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Competitive Landscape

13. Use Case and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

