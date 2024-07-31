WatchGuard Attracts Top Channel Sales and Marketing Leadership Talent from Across the Cybersecurity Industry

SEATTLE, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WatchGuard® Technologies, a global leader in unified cybersecurity, today announced three new hires in the senior leadership team in sales and global marketing. These new hires are Derek Maggiacomo, joining from SonicWall as the new vice president of Americas sales; Rich Workman, joining from Sophos as the new vice president of global renewals sales; and Karen Ray, joining from Juniper Networks as the new global vice president of field and partner marketing. Together, this team of industry veterans brings extensive cybersecurity and channel experience that will fortify and accelerate WatchGuard’s mission of becoming the cybersecurity platform of choice for managed service providers (MSPs).

“WatchGuard’s focus on MSPs across every part of our business – from how we architect our products and services, to the people and programs in place for ensuring partner enablement and success – is a major draw for both retaining existing partners and employees and bringing in new ones,” said Prakash Panjwani, CEO of WatchGuard Technologies. “This group of new hires, a dynamic group of channel veterans, brings a wealth of expertise in cybersecurity, partner management, and sales discipline. Most importantly, they share WatchGuard’s partner-first mentality. I’m thrilled to welcome these channel leaders to WatchGuard, who will help both our company and our partners continue to achieve sustainable growth now and in the future.”

Derek Maggiacomo, vice president of Americas sales

Derek Maggiacomo brings over 20 years of experience working with partners in the networking and security industry. He’s grown and scaled sales teams throughout his career, with a focus toward enabling partners to be successful. Most recently, Derek led the North America sales team at SonicWall. Prior to that, Derek helped build and run Juniper Networks’ U.S. channel presence. He specializes in managing complex partner relationships as well as recruiting and onboarding new partners to vendors.

“WatchGuard is well-known for its commitment to partners, and I look forward to bringing my experience and passion for the channel to the WatchGuard team,” said Maggiacomo. “I couldn’t be more impressed with this smart and innovative team, and with the power and maturity of WatchGuard’s Unified Security Platform. It is exactly what MSPs need to expand their cybersecurity services business and gain more market share.”

“Derek will officially join WatchGuard in August, bolstering an already powerful Americas leadership team,” said HoJin Kim, WatchGuard senior vice president and chief revenue officer. “Chris Wachel, regional vice president of North America, and Richard Fortes, regional vice president of Latin America, have spent 6 and 10 years, respectively, building strong relationships with partners across the region, and together with Derek are primed to take WatchGuard’s Americas business to the next level.”

Rich Workman, global vice president of renewals sales

Rich Workman has more than 20 years of professional sales and leadership experience, predominantly in channel-focused cybersecurity. He specializes in developing and implementing strategies that empower the channel (MSPs and MSSPs) to drive rapid sales growth in two-tier distribution models by delivering best-in-class security outcomes for their customers. Rich joins WatchGuard from Sophos, where he spent 15 years in a variety of sales leadership roles, running teams with focuses spanning large enterprise, public sector, midmarket, and small business sales. Under his guidance, Rich’s teams exceeded ambitious growth and profitability targets every step of the way.

“I’m thoroughly impressed by WatchGuard’s unwavering and long-term commitment to the channel, particularly in how the company has truly brought simplified enterprise-grade cybersecurity to MSPs. Many companies aspire to simplify security, but WatchGuard has dedicated the resources and commitment to do it,” said Workman.

Karen Ray, global vice president of field and partner marketing

Karen Ray joins WatchGuard with more than 20 years of field and partner marketing and demand generation expertise. Karen held a variety of senior roles in channel marketing at Juniper Networks, and most recently was the vice president of global field and partner marketing. Prior to Juniper, she held senior-level roles in marketing and product management at Ingram Micro. She is adept in developing and strengthening strategic alliances and partnerships by identifying growth opportunities and executing integrated sales and marketing campaigns that result in bottom-line revenue growth.

“At other companies, the channel can often become an afterthought, but not at WatchGuard. It’s refreshing to join a company where everyone has such a deep understanding of the channel. The WatchGuard team knows what drives MSPs and how to enable their businesses to grow and thrive,” said Ray.

About the WatchGuardONE Channel Program

WatchGuardONE is all about partner profitability, and it’s achieved through unsurpassed sales, marketing, and technical support, in addition to the most channel-savvy management team in the industry. WatchGuard is consistently recognized year after year for pushing the envelope and leading innovation in partner enablement. To learn more about the WatchGuardONE program or to join, click here.

About WatchGuard Technologies, Inc.

WatchGuard® Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in unified cybersecurity. Our Unified Security Platform® architecture is uniquely designed for managed service providers to deliver world-class security that increases their business scale and velocity while also improving operational efficiency. Trusted by more than 17,000 security resellers and service providers to protect more than 250,000 customers, the company’s award-winning products and services span network security and intelligence, advanced endpoint protection, multi-factor authentication, and secure Wi-Fi. Together, they offer five critical elements of a security platform: comprehensive security, shared knowledge, clarity & control, operational alignment, and automation. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. To learn more, visit WatchGuard.com.

For additional information, promotions, and updates, follow WatchGuard on the LinkedIn Company page, YouTube, Instagram, X (@WatchGuard), or on Facebook. Also, follow the WatchGuard Threat Lab at our Cybersecurity Hub, and subscribe to The 443 – Security Simplified podcast wherever you find your favorite podcasts.

WatchGuard is a registered trademark of WatchGuard Technologies, Inc. All other marks are property of their respective owners.

###