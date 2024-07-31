United States Pain Management Therapeutics Market Research 2024-2032 Featuring Eli Lilly and Co, Pfizer,. GSK,c Novartis, Merck & Co, Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, & Baxter

Dublin, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Pain Management Therapeutics Market and Forecast Therapeutics (Devices and Pharmaceuticals), Pain Type, Drug Class, Indication, Distribution Channel and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Pain Management Therapeutics Market will reach US$ 36.15 billion by 2032, up from US$ 26.18 billion in 2023, with a CAGR of 3.65% between 2024 and 2032

Many factors are driving the market's rapid expansion such as the growth in the prevalence of chronic disorders, the rapid growth of pain management treatments, the increased public awareness and education regarding pain management, the establishment of regulatory and legislative frameworks that are supportive of the industry, and the growing need for efficient post-operative pain management.







United States Pain Management Therapeutics outlooks



Pain management refers to the medical strategy used to reduce and manage pain. It entails determining the cause and severity of pain before implementing several therapies to lessen its adverse effects on a person's quality of life. The methods include physical therapy like exercise, massage, and acupuncture, as well as devices and pharmaceuticals like analgesics and anti-inflammatories. Psychological therapies like cognitive-behavioral therapy can also be very beneficial in treating chronic pain since they target the emotional as well as the mental aspects of the problem.



Enhancing functionality and promoting general well-being are more important objectives of pain management than eradicating pain. This method offers individualized treatment by considering each person's unique situation and preferences. Multidisciplinary teams that include doctors, nurses, physical therapists, psychologists, and pain experts frequently work together to customize treatment programs. Through integrating many strategies and continuous assessment, pain management aims to maximize comfort and function, empowering people to manage their pain more effectively and lead satisfying lives, overall boosting the United States Pain Management Therapeutics Market.



Driving Forces for Pain Management Therapeutics in the United States

An increasing proportion of individuals experiencing persistent illness



The market is expanding primarily due to the rising prevalence of chronic illnesses such diabetes, cancer, heart disease, and arthritis, which necessitate the use of devices and painkillers. The growing use of painkillers to enhance patients' quality of life is also contributing to the expansion of the industry. In addition, the global aging population is driving up the number of older persons, who are more vulnerable to long-term conditions including osteoarthritis and neuropathic pain.



For instance, the American Cancer Society reported in 2022 that there were 1.9 million new cases of cancer diagnosed in the United States. Furthermore, it is projected that the growing incidence of neurological disorders, such as brain tumors, will support market growth. A 2022 American Cancer Society Journal article estimates that 83,750 people in the US received a diagnosis of brain and other central nervous system cancer in 2021.



Additionally, the market is growing at the height of lifestyle changes that are raising risk factors, including obesity and physical inactivity. Moreover, a multimodal approach to pain management is becoming necessary due to the growing complexity of pain in chronic disorders, which is driving market expansion.



Pain treatment technologies are developing quickly



A favorable vision for the market's growth is being created by the quick technological developments in pain treatment, which have created new and more potent medications, such as biologics and targeted therapies. Accordingly, the market is growing because of the increasing advancements in the effectiveness of treatments to lessen the adverse effects of conventional painkillers.

The pharmaceutical industry's increasing emphasis on research and development (R&D) for drugs and devices also contributes to the launch of medications with improved pain management profiles, improving the market's growth prospects. The market is expected to rise due to the growing acceptance of pharmacogenomics and customized medicine, which allow for more focused and efficient pain management techniques.



Increasing regulatory and governmental support



A favorable prognosis for the market's expansion is being created by implementing numerous government initiatives and regulations that encourage the creation and approval of innovative pharmaceuticals. Therefore, introducing incentives and fast-track approvals for orphan drug and device development is projected to propel market expansion by incentivizing pharmaceutical companies to invest in novel pain management treatments.

The introduction of government-funded healthcare initiatives and reimbursement guidelines, which directly impact the availability and cost of painkillers, is also contributing significantly to the market's expansion in the United States. Furthermore, the market is enlarging owing to the increasing number of initiatives being established to improve access to painkillers in underprivileged areas, acknowledging pain treatment as a crucial aspect of public health.



California Pain Management Therapeutics Market



The dynamic field of pain management in California is centered on using a range of therapeutic and medical methods to control and reduce pain. It includes various services offered by medical specialists such as pharmacists, physiotherapists, psychiatrists, and pain management doctors. Multidisciplinary approaches to pain management, incorporating cutting-edge treatments like minimally invasive surgeries, nerve blocks, physical therapy, and non-opioid drugs, are a defining feature of the California market.



Due to the state's vast population and varied demographics, there is a high need for efficient pain management treatments due to ailments ranging from chronic pain to recovery following surgery. The market also shows continued initiatives to improve patient education and promote alternative pain management techniques in the fight against opioid abuse. Californian providers work collaboratively with technology businesses and research organizations to enhance treatment alternatives, giving patients comprehensive, individualized care customized to their requirements and circumstances.

