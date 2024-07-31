Men Skin Care Products Market Expected to Reach USD 29.61 Bn by 2033

Ottawa, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global men skin care products market size is predicted to increase from USD 16 billion in 2023 to approximately USD 29.61 billion by 2033. The men skin care products market is driven by rising consciousness about skin care, changing consumer preferences, social media influence, and new technologies.



The men skin care products market refers to the segment of the personal care industry that focuses on products specifically formulated and marketed for male skin care. Men's skincare has become an important part of grooming and general well-being, as men's skin is more dynamic and oilier.

To maintain healthy skin, men should know their skin type, use a gentle cleanser and serum, moisturize daily, wear sunscreen, shave carefully, hydrate inside and out, be gentle with their skin, get plenty of sleep, avoid stress, eat a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins, and consult a professional if they have specific skin concerns or conditions. Men who follow a well-rounded skincare program can achieve their skincare goals while also maintaining their entire well-being and self-esteem. Consistency is essential, and caring for your skin is an investment in your entire well-being.

Key Insights

Europe dominated the men skin care products market with the largest market share of 32% in 2023.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

By type, the synthetic segment dominated the market in 2023.

By type, the natural/ organic/ herbal segment is expected to be the fastest growing in the market during the forecast period.

By product, the cream & moisturizers segment dominated the market in 2023.

By product, the cleansers & face wash segment is estimated to be the fastest growing in the market during the forecast period.

By age group, the 19 to 35 segment held the largest market share in 2023.

By distribution channel, the supermarket & hypermarket segment dominated the market in 2023.

Regional Outlook

The Europe men skin care products market size accounted for USD 5.43 billion in 2024 and is expected to be worth around USD 9.57 billion by 2033, expanding at a solid CAGR of 6.50% from 2024 to 2033.

The market is predicted to expand due to increased investment. There are various research centers in Europe that help firms with market research, product development, and regulatory compliance. Cosmetics Europe, or European skincare goods, have historically been associated with women, but the growing emphasis on physical appearance and the availability of gender-specific products has resulted in more firms targeting male consumers.

The global market for men's skincare products is being pushed by customers' desire for natural or chemical-free products that lessen reliance on petroleum-based ingredients. The market for herbal or natural men's skincare products is quickly expanding due to their purported health advantages, absence of side effects, and improved skin compatibility.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness its fastest growth during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific's men skincare market is growing due to increased expenditure in China, South Korea, Japan, and India. The rise of working males, notably in the business and fashion sectors, has increased skin care spending. The region's urbanization has resulted in greater skincare routines, and the beauty sector has introduced tailored products. E-commerce sites have made skincare more accessible to Asian males. Concerns about aging, UV exposure, and skin disorders are all driving market expansion.

In March 2024, L'Oréal Groupe introduced MelasylTM, a chemical intended to address localized pigmentation concerns such as age spots and post-acne blemishes. Melasyl is a revolutionary substance that works across all skin tones to enhance the look and treat pigmented marks, as evidenced by thorough testing comprising 121 scientific research.



Men Skin Care Products Market Coverage

Report Attribute Key Statistics Market Size by 2033 USD 29.61 Billion Market Size by 2023 USD 16 Billion Growth Rate from 2024 to 2033 CAGR of 6.40% Base Year 2023 Historical Year 2021-2022 Forecast Period 2024 to 2033 Segments Covered Type, Product, Age Group, Distribution Channel, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Men Skin Care Products Market Segments Outlook

Type Outlook

The synthetic segment dominated the men skin care products market in 2023. Synthetic skin care addresses environmental problems by employing laboratory-created chemicals that replicate the qualities of natural components. These additives provide advantages such as constant quality, extended shelf life, and reduced water use. Synthetic components are managed, resulting in constant product quality and reduced waste. They also generate less waste than natural products like aloe vera and chamomile, which need a lot of water. Synthetic skincare is more energy-efficient since it is produced in controlled circumstances and requires less water.

The natural/ organic/ herbal segment is expected to be the fastest growing in the men skin care products market during the forecast period. Organic skin care products use natural components cultivated without pesticides, herbicides, synthetic fertilizers, GMOs, or other additions. These products are hypoallergenic, which reduces the likelihood of allergic reactions, inflammations, and irritations.

Organic components include greater quantities of antioxidant vitamins and are free of contaminants, making them healthier for the skin and body. Organic skin care products can contain up to 95% active substances, compared to 5-10% in synthetic treatments. Organic skin care products have true nutritional advantages from components like coconut oil, honey, aloe vera, and shea butter. Using organic skin care products helps to protect the environment while also reducing your environmental effects.

Product Outlook

The cream & moisturizers segment dominated the men skin care products market in 2023. Moisturizers are essential for maintaining skin health and look since they hydrate dry skin and balance oily complexions. Kaya Skin Clinic provides a variety of products designed for different textures, skin types, and substances. Moisturizers increase hydration, reduce inflammation, enhance skin texture, postpone the effects of aging, and prevent skin problems. They also boost collagen formation, keep skin balanced, and protect against UV damage. Choosing the proper moisturizer matches with your skin's specific demands, resulting in a more customized skincare experience.

The cleansers & face wash segment is estimated to be the fastest growing in the mens skincare products market during the forecast period. Cleansers can help with certain skin issues, increase blood circulation, minimize acne and puffiness, and keep your skin supple. They include antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that are beneficial to the skin. Face wash, on the other hand, is gentler on dry skin and effectively removes dirt, bacteria, and pollutants in a single wash. It provides deeper nourishment to the skin's layers, keeps the skin appearing hydrated and moisturized, maintains the skin's pH level, eliminates dirt and pollutants, soothes the skin, makes it radiant, decreases enlarged pores, and facilitates the penetration of other skincare products.

For instance, in March 2024, Caldera Lab The Good, a men's organic moisturizing face serum, got strong feedback and an excellent rating. The serum has exceeded expectations by delivering moisture and renewing the skin, particularly for regular travelers and those exposed to different climates.



Age Group Outlook

The 19 to 35 segment dominated the men skin care products market in 2023. Social media, growing disposable money, and enhanced self-care expertise have all contributed to a greater emphasis on outer beauty. Grooming practice is vital for men's skincare at any age, and a consistent approach may help their skin seem younger and healthier.

The optimum skincare regimen for men in their twenties, thirties, and forties should include a cleanser, moisturizer, and SPF sunscreen. In their 20s, the objective should be preservation and protection, while in their 30s, the goal should be to slow the aging process, and in their 40s, the goal should be to keep the skin they've been painstakingly caring for over the previous two decades.

Distribution Channel Outlook

The supermarket & hypermarket segment dominated the market in 2023. Supermarkets and hypermarkets make it easy for shoppers to buy men's skincare products by including them within their beauty and personal care sections. These retail channels are preferred for their accessibility and ease. Men's skincare product sales may be considerably increased by promotional activities such as specials and discounts.

As grooming tastes shift, skincare businesses and retailers are implementing omnichannel marketing strategies to attract a wide range of age groups, incorporating both online and offline platforms. These retail channels, like those for women's skincare, have emerged as the principal means of distribution for men's skincare products.

Men Skin Care Products MarketDynamics:

Driver: Expanded offerings

Men skin care products market is likely to rise in future years as product selections are broadened to meet their specific demands. Companies understand that men have been neglected and are eager to improve their personal care habits. Products that target male-specific skincare difficulties, such as avoiding ingrown facial hairs, minimizing shaving irritation, and controlling excess sebum production, have contributed to the market's growth over the last decade.

The expected rise of men's skincare is tied to changing ideas about who skincare is for, with products for men increasingly considered mainstream. The advent of social media has made males more comfortable admitting to using skincare products and cosmetics, establishing skincare as a standard component of a good personal care regimen.

In March 2023, Boots UK will debut Hanz De Fuko and Anthony, its first premium men's grooming products, later this month. Anthony, a men's skincare and body care line, employs cutting-edge products to address masculine issues. It is now available at Cult Beauty, Space NK, and Lookfantastic and has now been added to Boots 'Premium Men's Edit.'



Restraint: Environmental issues

The environmental effects of the men skin care products market are varied, including land usage, deforestation, biodiversity, water pollution, and emissions. Many skincare products contain lipids such as coconut oil, shea butter, palm oil, and cocoa butter, which place heavy demands on the areas where they grow, contributing to forest loss. Monocultures also limit biodiversity and habitats, hurting neighboring farms and ecosystems.

Cosmetic chemicals such as triclosan and phthalates contaminate open waterways, causing aquatic species to suffer from poor health and reproduction. The Greenhouse Gas Protocol defines lifetime emissions into three categories: direct, indirect, and additional indirect. Most emissions from skincare companies are classified as Scope 3. At the same time, it is not possible to have an emissions-free manufacturing process.

Opportunity: AI technology

The beauty business is embracing personalization, not only for women, as men grow increasingly interested in their looks. Brands are offering specialized services to meet this need. For instance, in January 2023, Bulldog Skincare introduced an AI Skin Advisor on its UK website, working with Revieve to provide self-diagnostic solutions and digital brand experiences. In less than one minute, the tool generates tailored skincare regimens and care suggestions.

In the United Kingdom, the company has developed Skin Advisor, an artificial intelligence-powered service that offers men with individualized skincare advice. The technology is simple to use: join up online, answer questions, and upload a selfie for a remote skin diagnostic. This leads to more tailored skincare regimens and healthier skin.

Men Skin Care Products Market Companies

Procter & Gamble plc

L’Oreal S.A

Unilever PLC

Clinique Laboratories

Emani Limited

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Aveda Corporation

Maapilim Company

Dr. Bronner’s Company

Chattem Inc.



Recent Developments:

In July 2024, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and its subsidiary, Taiwan Otsuka Pharmaceutical, released UL·OS, a men's skincare brand in Taiwan. The product, produced using cosmetics, promises to promote healthy skin in Taiwanese males. Taiwan's distinctive environment and greater emphasis on grooming and health have contributed to a growing faith in Japanese-made cosmetics.



In June 2024, Jake Paul started "W," a skin-care firm for guys with items priced under $10. The collection will be sold at Walmart and then on Amazon. Paul feels his improved vision and product have the potential to disrupt the outmoded skin care industry, where competitors have been on shelves for 20 years.



In March 2024, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson debuted his new men's skincare brand, Papatui, which includes hair, body, and tattoo care products. The collection is available on papatui.com and will hit Target stores on March 10th. The moniker "Papatui" refers to Johnson's relationship with his family.



Segments Covered in the Report



By Type

Synthetic

Natural/ Organic/ Herbal

Others



By Product

Shave Care

Cream & Moisturizers

Sunscreen

Cleansers & Face Wash

Others



By Age Group

Below 18

19 to 35

36 to 50

Above 50

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets And Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Pharmacies

E-Commerce

Others



By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



