NFWF Announces $22.8 Million in Grants to Support Conservation on Working Lands throughout the Northern Great Plains

WASHINGTON, D.C., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) today announced $22.8 million in grants to protect vital grassland habitat in the Northern Great Plains while also strengthening ranching operations and communities. The 27 grants announced today are the largest grant slate in the program’s history, and will leverage $42 million in matching contributions to generate a total conservation impact of $64.8 million and benefit iconic wildlife species such as pronghorn, Sprague’s pipit, chestnut-collared longspur, Baird’s sparrow and greater sage-grouse.

“Grasslands in the Northern Great Plains support a broad suite of wildlife species found nowhere else in the world,” said Jeff Trandahl, executive director and CEO of NFWF. “These systems are threatened by conversion to other land uses, development and the spread of invasive species, but thanks to the incredible work of our partners, including Indigenous-led organizations, ranchers, state and local partners, and other nonprofits, we are working to preserve these iconic landscapes.”

The grants were awarded through the Northern Great Plains Program, a partnership between NFWF and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, the U.S. Forest Service, the Bezos Earth Fund, Margaret A. Cargill Philanthropies, Burger King, Capri Holdings Ltd, Cargill, Marathon Oil, Nestlé, Oxy and Sysco. This year’s record-breaking funding level builds on a long-standing public-private funding partnership and includes a major contribution from the Bezos Earth Fund.

The Northern Great Plains Program works on a voluntary basis with private landowners and local partners to conserve and restore native prairie and wildlife populations while also benefiting local ranching operations and tribal communities. The projects supported by these grants will tackle several conservation obstacles including encroachment of invasive species, human development and land use conversion, poor grazing practices, and conservation capacity.

This year’s awards include projects in Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming and the Canadian provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. These 27 grants will contribute to the goals of the Northern Great Plains Business Plan by:

Restoring 123,300 acres

Improving management on more than 1.3 million acres

Improving 277 miles of fencing

Protecting 101,400 acres via conservation easements

“The Northern Great Plains are a national treasure – and they deserve more attention,” said Cristián Samper, Managing Director and Leader for Nature Solutions, Bezos Earth Fund. “We’re thrilled to partner with NFWF to support the ranchers, Indigenous leaders, and community groups working to safeguard this precious ecosystem. Their vision of thriving, intact grasslands spanning Canada, the US, and Mexico is one worth fighting for.”

“As a native North Dakotan, I deeply value Marathon Oil’s partnership with the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s Northern Great Plains Program,” said Zac Weis, Government and Community Relations Manager with Marathon Oil. “This program’s focus on habitat restoration, innovative livestock management and community education is vital for conserving North Dakota’s grasslands. These efforts ensure the preservation of our natural heritage and support sustainable agricultural practices, benefiting local wildlife and communities alike.”

A complete list of the 2024 grants made through the Northern Great Plains Program is available here.

