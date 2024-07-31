Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty Highlights Top Agents of 2024 Q2

Charleston, SC, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty proudly honors its top-performing agents for the second quarter of 2024, highlighting their exceptional dedication, expertise, and client service. These agents have excelled in all areas of real estate, from buyer and seller representation to team leadership, showcasing their outstanding performance and commitment.

Matthew Sceviour

Top Buyer Agent at Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty

Matthew Sceviour, originally from Boothbay Harbor, Maine, moved to North Charleston in 2010. He began his real estate career in the spring of 2022 and has since successfully helped around 50 clients buy or sell their homes. Matthew enjoys working at Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty due to its supportive and collaborative environment, particularly at the West Ashley office, where great management and a positive culture foster productivity. His biggest achievement so far has been selling over $7 million in volume last year, and he is determined to replicate or surpass that success this year. Contact Matthew by calling (843) 920-3060 or by emailing matthew.sceviour@jeffcookrealestate.com.

Alicia Avila

Top Seller Agent at Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty

Alicia Avila, originally from Houston, Texas, moved to Greenville in 2017 and transitioned from Technology IT Sales to real estate in 2020, inspired by her mom. In nearly four years, she has served 58 families, helping first-time buyers, relocators, downsizers, and retirees find their perfect homes. Alicia enjoys gardening, golfing, and attending food and wine events with friends and family. She values the strong team environment and exceptional tools at Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty, which support success in a challenging market. Alicia's dedication to her clients has earned her a reputation for outstanding service and genuine care. For her, the greatest fulfillment comes from serving families and guiding them through different life stages, making their real estate journeys memorable and successful. Contact Alicia by calling (864) 571-9563 or by emailing alicia.avila@jeffcookrealestate.com.

Amy Weedo, The Weedo Group

Top Team at Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty

Amy Weedo, originally from Florida, has called South Carolina home for the past decade. With six years of experience in real estate, she has served over 130 families, leveraging her background in sales and leadership. A dedicated solo mom, Amy balances her thriving career with parenting, finding fulfillment in both. She is currently growing a dynamic team with her teammate, Dave Broom, and is committed to mentoring other agents. Working with Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty, Amy values the unparalleled support and camaraderie that foster personal and professional growth. Her greatest accomplishment is achieving a balance between her career and being an involved mom, a testament to her dedication and passion. Amy looks forward to continuing her journey in real estate, making a positive impact on the lives of families and agents alike. Contact Amy by calling (843) 829-4548 or by emailing amy.weedo@jeffcookrealestate.com.

Stephanie Barriera

Agent Rockstar at Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty

Stephanie Barriera, born in NYC and raised between New York and New Jersey, transitioned from a background in education to real estate two years ago. Passionate about nature, she enjoys hiking, walking, and spending time by the water, as well as quiet mornings with coffee and a good book. Her favorite days include early workouts and boating on the lake with her family for tubing fun, and she particularly loves fall weather. At Jeff Cook Real Estate LPT Realty, she values the incredible culture, leadership, and mentorship that unite people from diverse backgrounds to help families achieve their goals. Her biggest accomplishment has been helping a dear friend achieve homeownership, reflecting her dedication and passion for her work. Stephanie finds immense satisfaction in guiding families through the real estate process and making their dreams a reality. Contact Stephanie by calling (803) 721-4360 or by emailing stephanie.b@jeffcookrealestate.com.



