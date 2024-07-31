Y Innovations Group Expands Ecosystem with Yung Ventures and Y Innovations Studios

BOSTON, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Y Innovations Group (“YI Group” or “the Group”) is pleased to announce the expansion of the Y Innovations ecosystem through the official launch of the Y Innovations Studios and Yung Ventures, our early-stage venture studios and VC firm, respectively. With these expansions, YI Group seeks to redefine efficient and effective company building by bridging the gap between capital investment and experienced operational and strategic support. Our leadership brings strong expertise and a track record of success across sectors, offering a distinct competitive edge in increasingly complex markets.



The Studios seeks to grow early-stage companies in the Y Innovations ecosystem by pairing them with strategic operational experts to accelerate their path from early ideation to market acceptance, while Yung Ventures seeks to provide capital support to companies at various stages in their life cycle. Both organizations will leverage the science- and technology-first approach of the overall Y Innovations Group to help companies meeting the highest standard of diligence advance their goals of catalyzing positive change in their respective industries.

"The Group is committed to transforming potential into performance," said Megan Yung, Chief Executive Officer and General Partner. “Our approach is about partnership—working side by side with entrepreneurs to navigate challenges and seize opportunities. Our expertise enables us to understand and address the operational complexities that can make or break a venture."

The Y Innovations Studios and Yung Ventures, combined with the ongoing success of the Group’s advisory and consulting arm create a uniquely symbiotic ecosystem dedicated to fueling innovations in their focus fields of artificial intelligence, biotech, and energy.

“By focusing on artificial intelligence, biotech, and energy, we’re targeting sectors that are not only transformative but also essential to the future of our world,” said Martijn Fleuren, Chief Investment Officer and General Partner. “Our goal is to be more than just investors; we aim to be catalysts for innovation, driving progress and creating real impact.”

We also take this opportunity to recognize several of the portfolio companies within the Y Innovations ecosystem that have achieved significant progress in the last year. For more information about these innovative companies, please visit our website at www.y-innovations.com

Finally, we would like to thank our valued Partners and Advisors for their incredible support, and look forward to continuing to grow these relationships as we continue our mission to foster innovation.

About Y Innovations Group

Y Innovations Group combines the scientific and technological background of our subject matter experts with the market insights and operational expertise of our experienced industry veterans to provide impactful value to our clients, portfolio companies, and partners. All three organizations under YI Group operate across the artificial intelligence, biotech, and energy sectors. The Firm consults and advises on strategic planning and analysis, intellectual property strategy, market research and competitive intelligence, and more to provide actionable solutions to companies. The Studios seeks to grow early-stage companies in the Y Innovations ecosystem by pairing them with strategic operational experts to accelerate their path from early ideation to market acceptance. Yung Ventures seeks to provide capital support to companies at various stages in their life cycle.