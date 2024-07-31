Hybrid Operating Room Market to Grow at CAGR of 12.74% through 2033 - Growing Usage of Minimally Invasive Technologies to Bolster Growth

Newark, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 1.18 billion in 2023 global hybrid operating room market will reach USD 3.91 billion by 2033. Cardiovascular procedures are by far the most popular intervention performed in the hybrid OR at the current time; nonetheless, there is a trend towards further integrating the hybrid OR model across other disciplines, including neurosurgical, orthopaedic, and oncologic surgery. New market opportunities for hybrid ORs specialized for these types of operations may thereby lie in providing solutions that are more targeted to the unique needs of these specialities. In addition, Asia Pacific, LA, and the Middle East have been identified as the most suitable regions for hybrid ORs since emerging markets present significant chances for OR improvements through growing urbanization, higher healthcare costs, and increasing concern for proficient medical services. These geographic-specific strategies may include forming strategic collaborations, focusing on niche markets, and enforcing suitable marketing strategies that can lead to market penetration and growth in the regions. Additionally, a growing understanding and wisdom in health care organizations focuses on separate patient care, where patient involvement and participation with the health care providers give patients a comparable say in the decision-making process and all-around patient management process. Patient experience-oriented technologies in hybrid ORs, including tracking systems, remote monitoring, and patient care plans, can benefit patients and increase their satisfaction. However, the current shift towards value-based care systems, cost containment, and outcomes improvement as healthcare organizations assume more risk emphasizes the point. Therefore, specific examples of gain improvement through Hybrid ORs include less hospitalization time, fewer complications, and greater patient satisfaction, which all conform to value-based care.



Download Report Sample (230+ Pages PDF with Insights) at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/14443



Key Insight of the global Hybrid Operating Room market



Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest market growth over the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific region continues to witness progressive growth in the development of healthcare infrastructure due to increased expenditure on healthcare, growth in the need for better, improved and more sophisticated healthcare facilities, and health care wider access to facilities. The authorities of countries in the region are allocating large amounts of funds towards the modernization of healthcare systems; the construction of new hospitals and medical facilities is considered pivotal, and regional medical centers with hybrid operating rooms equipped with the latest technologies are seen as necessary for serving the needs of growing populations. Furthermore, the age factor, coupled with urbanization and lifestyle changes, has led to the presence of numerous chronic diseases/illnesses across the Asia Pacific region, including cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and neurological disorders, among others. Given that the disease burden resulting from chronic diseases is on the increase, the demand for better operations and those that may be conducted under the hybrid ORs as a means of handling more and more medical complications are expected to rise in the future. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is adopting technological solutions in healthcare, such as modification in the medical imaging technology, surgical robot systems, and new minimally invasive methods, which are key features of hybrid ORs. Critical factors are the growing adoption of state-of-the-art integrated healthcare solutions and the growth of skilled healthcare professionals, making implementing hybrid OR more effective in the region.



In 2023, the intraoperative diagnostic imaging system segment dominated the market with the largest share of 34.26% and revenue of 0.40 billion.



The component segment is divided into audiovisual display systems and tools, intraoperative diagnostic imaging system, operating room fixtures, surgical instruments and others. In 2023, intraoperative diagnostic imaging system segment dominated the market with the largest share of 34.26% and revenue of 0.40 billion.



In 2023, the cardiovascular segment dominated the market with the largest share of 32.17% and revenue of 0.38 billion.



The application segment is classified into cardiovascular, neurosurgical, thoracic, orthopedic and others. In 2023, the cardiovascular segment dominated the market with the largest share of 32.17% and revenue of 0.38 billion.



In 2023, the hospital and surgical centers segment dominated the market with the largest share of 67.13% and revenue of 0.79 billion.



The end user segment includes ambulatory surgical centers, and hospital and surgical centers. In 2023, the hospital and surgical centers segment dominated the market with the largest share of 67.13% and revenue of 0.79 billion.



Advancement in market



In June 2023: Steris Corporation has revealed that how it entered into an acquisition agreement with Becton, Dickinson (BD), and Company was strategic insofar as it sought to notch up and expand the range of healthcare products it offered.



Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/14443



Market Dynamics



Driver: Focus on patient safety and quality of care.



In the Asia Pacific/APAC region, there has been a tremendous emphasis on health system development, catalyzed by improvements in healthcare spending/investments, increasing trend of better healthcare services, and enhanced availability of healthcare facilities. Many governments around differing countries in the region concentrate on improving the healthcare system and assembling more HORs in new hospitals or modern medical facilities that effectively cater to their ever-expanding populations' health needs. Also, there is an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases in the Asia Pacific region, which include cardiovascular diseases, cancer, neurological disorders adv, advancing age, urbanization and deliberate lifestyle changes. Also, the burden of chronic diseases increases, focusing more on minimally invasive and hybrid operating room surgeries for managing various pathology inpatient loads. In addition, the Asia Pacific region is peculiarly embracing technology adoption in health care systems, such as technological advancement in medical images, surgical robots, and minimally invasive procedures, which are key to hybrid ORs. The rise in the use of high technology and decreasing supply of skilled healthcare employees in the region makes the location a conducive place to practice and incorporate hybrid OR solutions.



Restraint: Maintenance and operational costs.



In addition to the equipment cost, HORs require frequent expenditures for managing overhead and maintenance, including equipment repairs, software updates, and staff education. Sophisticated and super vital equipment like surgical instruments and imaging equipment require regular service and maintenance to be kept in their best state and conform to the best safety standards. This factor incorporates systematic check-ups, coverage, and maintenance from specialized technical personnel or third-party agents. Further, updating software is critical to keep up-to-date HRO systems with new and improved technology, pat down security threats, and align itself with modern medical practice and innovation. Also, continuing staff education is important to facilitate knowledge about efficient Hybrid OR usage, disease prevention procedures, and treatment protocols. Training sessions may include an initial induction of learner staff, refresher courses to enhance previously acquired skills, and functional and technical skills checks for new techniques or tools. To enhance the standards of healthcare and medical training, all of these initiatives demand the commitment of time, people, and funds. Schedule costs per Hybrid ORs can also create financial pressures when implemented for healthcare providers operating under a limited budget.



Opportunity: Integration of artificial intelligence (AI).



Preoperative AI can integrate patient data, including medical images, electronic medical records, or even personal genome sequences, to generate predictions or suggestions of the outcome for the clinician. Risk assessment and factors affecting the surgery, simulation plans, and the needed modifications to the overall plan can be equally helped by machine learning in such systems to help the surgeons develop more informed and best-customized plans that will meet the patient’s condition and other aspects of their illness. AI applications help clinicians/medical professionals process data during operations by providing important directions and recommendations. There are huge prospects to automate intraoperative images and video stream processing with the help of AI-based computer vision systems for anatomical recognition, instrument tracking and pathology detection. It improves situational understanding, assists in valid instrumentation control, and assists surgeons with possible complications, improving safety and performance in surgical procedures. In addition, with progressive analytics capabilities, AI can be highly fruitful for postoperative analysis and quality improvement efforts of Hybrid ORs. The system of healthcare postoperative outcomes relates to AI algorithms that learn trends, habits, and threats of surgical difficulties, readmissions, and long-term patient prognosis. This information assists in better practices in enforcing the surgical process, proper resource distribution, and using specific approaches to improve patient treatment and safety outcomes. Also, incorporating other AI-based technologies can help automate certain activities in Hybrid ORs, thus eliminating most paperwork and increasing the overall efficiency of processes. The management of OR cases involves an algorithm which looks forward to enhancing OR utilization while at the same time reducing idle time by prioritizing them according to their clinical importance and available resources within the hospital. Also, retail, smart maintenance, and supply chain management solutions can predict equipment degradation, set up timely maintenance tasks, and replace equipment parts, thus ensuring the ongoing use of essential surgical devices.



Challenge: Regulatory compliance and quality assurance.



It is important to note that hybrid ORs need to be designed to meet regulatory requirements and regulations that come with accreditation from regulatory authorities, including the U.S. FDA and other regional counterparts. This aspect allows implementation measures to prevent adverse effects, which reduce the risk of non-compliance with regulatory requirements and ensure compliance with the criteria for maintaining the quality of medical care. Still, it is not easy for healthcare providers to go through numerous rules and decide which poses a threat that needs to be avoided due to compliance and which could be useful and should be adapted as the legislation changes.



Browse the full report with Table of Contents and List of Figures: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/hybrid-operating-room-market-14443



Some of the major players operating in the global Hybrid Operating Room market are:



• ALVO Medical

• Getinge AB

• GE Healthcare

• Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

• IMRIS

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Mizuho Corporation

• NDS Surgical Imaging LLC

• Siemens

• Steris Corporation

• Stryker

• Trumpf Medical

• Toshiba Corporation



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Component



• Audiovisual Display Systems and Tools

• Intraoperative Diagnostic Imaging System

• Operating Room Fixtures

• Surgical Instruments

• Others



By Application



• Cardiovascular

• Neurosurgical

• Thoracic

• Orthopedic

• Others



By End User



• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Hospital and Surgical Centers



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Inquire for Customized Data: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/request-customization/14443



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: www.thebrainyinsights.com