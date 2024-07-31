Global Controlled Environment Agriculture Market Size To Worth USD 423.24 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 15.67%

New York, United States , July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Controlled Environment Agriculture Market Size is to Grow from USD 98.72 Billion in 2023 to USD 423.24 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.67% during the projected period.

The practice of growing plants inside utilizing computer-managed greenhouse control systems, plant science, and engineering principles to enhance plant growth, quality, and production is known as controlled-environment agriculture or CEA. By controlling temperature, light, carbon dioxide absorber, and root-zone growing material, CEA might be able to produce edible, visually appealing, and high-value plants in a year-round, healthful manner. Growing crops indoors on vertical or horizontal racks can conserve land and increase crop yields in comparison to outside agricultural practices. Furthermore, with a projected population of about 10 billion by 2050, it will be incredibly challenging to sustainably feed everyone's expanding desire. In response, advanced farming techniques like soil-based farming, hybrids, hydroponics, aeroponics, and aquaponics are progressively being used by both governments and farmers. Furthermore, the main factors fueling this market's expansion are rising consumer demand for fresh, nutritious food and people's willingness to pay a premium for it. Due to CEA, food that is both fresh and nutrient-dense might be produced all year round, regardless of climate or location. However, year-round and at a far higher pace than in traditional agriculture, competent labor is needed. Due to this short crop cycle in the CEA, timing is crucial when doing specific operations. There is also a shortage of skilled workers with the necessary training in this sector. These factors impose constraints on the market.

Global Controlled Environment Agriculture Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Crop Type (Pepper, Tomato, Strawberries, Leafy Greens, Cucumber, Cannabis, and Others), By Method (Aeroponics, Aquaponics, and Hydroponics), By Offering (Heating Systems, Lighting Systems, Growing Media, Nutrients, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The tomato segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global controlled environment agriculture market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the crop type, the global controlled environment agriculture market is divided into pepper, tomato, strawberries, leafy greens, cucumber, cannabis, and others. Among these, the tomato segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global controlled environment agriculture market during the projected timeframe. This is due to agriculture in controlled environments having higher capital costs due to artificial heating and cooling. So, appropriate crops that have a high economic value are needed, like tomatoes. Grown hydroponically, tomatoes grow faster, require less maintenance, and yield more food in general. Moreover, it is extensively used in food preparation and is in great demand worldwide.

The hydroponics segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global controlled environment agriculture market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the method, the global controlled environment agriculture market is divided into aeroponics, aquaponics, and hydroponics. Among these, the hydroponics segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global controlled environment agriculture market during the projected timeframe. Soilless agriculture and hydroponics can be successfully combined with a controlled environment agricultural system (CEA). The successful implementation of CEA has been made feasible by technological and smart farming improvements. Artificial intelligence, adaptive data analysis, complex mathematical models, hardware-software interfaces, and growing technological breakthroughs are providing CEAs with flexible design and control methodologies to reach higher automation levels.

The lighting systems segment is predicted for the highest market share in the controlled environment agriculture market during the estimated period.

Based on the offering, the global controlled environment agriculture market is divided into heating systems, lighting systems, growing media, nutrients, and others. Among these, the lighting systems segment is predicted for the highest market share in the controlled environment agriculture market during the estimated period. Artificial lighting can be used in hydroponic systems alone, in conjunction with natural sunlight, or both. The plants need to be in the sun for 12 to 16 hours per day. Artificial light can be used in greenhouses to fully illuminate interior systems or as a supplement to natural light. High-pressure sodium (HPS), light-emitting diode (LED), and fluorescent lights are commonly used in hydroponic systems. Increasing agricultural yields and improving energy efficiency can be achieved by utilizing light sensors and timers.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global controlled environment agriculture market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global controlled environment agriculture market over the forecast period. Both governmental and commercial investments in controlled environment agriculture (CEA) and alternative food production techniques have increased dramatically in recent years. Crop production systems housed in greenhouses or other buildings that incorporate horticultural and engineering techniques beyond typical soil-based outdoor production are referred to as CEA systems. These techniques might provide year-round food access, increase yields, improve accessibility to local foods, and/or improve nutritional outcomes as compared to traditional large-scale outdoor farming. CEA aids in climate change adaptation by reducing crop failure risk in harsher conditions when compared to traditional outdoor systems.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global controlled environment agriculture market during the projected timeframe. The rapid pace of industrialization has put many fertile lands at jeopardy. Controlled environment agriculture has the answer to resolving all of these problems in Asia Pacific. It's creative to sustain agricultural techniques with controlled environment agriculture. Polyhouse farming is the predominant form of controlled environment agriculture in the Asia-Pacific region. In the Asia-Pacific region, poly-house agriculture is a protected technique used to boost fruit and vegetable crops.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Controlled Environment Agriculture Market include Aero Farms, Jingpeng, Infinite Harvest, Mirai, Lufa Farms, Green Sense Farms, Metro Farms, Plenty (Bright Farms), Greenland, Scafil, Sky Greens, Idea Protected Horticulture, Metropolis Farms, Gotham Greens, Garden Fresh Farms, and Other key companies.

Recent Developments

In May 2024, Saffron Tech unveiled its cutting-edge pilot plant, revolutionizing saffron farming by utilizing low-cost methods for industrial production. The facility uses innovative agronomy and cutting-edge technology to combine sustainability, speed up cultivation processes, and increase the availability of saffron all of which help the organization achieve its mission.

