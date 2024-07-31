New Rights Deal Expands Italian Championship Soccer Coverage on Canadian TV

The Best Live Matches From Italy’s Top “SERIE A” League Every Weekend on TLN TV Starting August 17th

Plus “COPPA ITALIA” & “SUPERCOPPA” Starting December 4th

TORONTO, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TLN Media Group’s new expanded deal for the Italian-language broadcast rights for Serie A, Coppa Italia, and the Italian Super Cup means more matches and more goals on TLN TV, the Canadian TV home of Italian soccer.



Serie A is regarded as one of the best football leagues in the world and is followed by 4.4 Million Canadians (Vividata 2021 Study of the Canadian Consumer – Sports & eSports). The league boasts some of the world's most famous clubs such as Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan, as well as Canadian-owned Bologna FC 1909. And with 60% of the over 600 soccer players in the league coming from 73 foreign countries, it is also at the top for quality, diversity and worldwide appeal. Among those diverse international stars is Brampton, Ontario’s very own Tajon Buchanan who signed with current league champions Inter Milan earlier this year.

The new Serie A season returns to TLN TV starting Saturday August 17 bringing soccer fans across Canada 3 LIVE Serie A matches every weekend. The 38-match week season will feature coverage of 114 LIVE matches plus additional weekly soccer content including:

The “Intermezzo” Halftime Show with Antonio Giorgi - During Every TLN Serie A Match Intermission : Join TLN personality Antonio Giorgi for a fun and informative dose of soccer culture.

: Join TLN personality Antonio Giorgi for a fun and informative dose of soccer culture. “ SERIE A FULL IMPACT ” - Saturdays at 1:30P/ET - Reviewing the best goals, biggest saves, and remarkable reactions from the previous match week.

Reviewing the best goals, biggest saves, and remarkable reactions from the previous match week. “ INSIDE SERIE A ” - Saturdays at 2:00P/ET - An in-depth look into what lies ahead in the upcoming round of fixtures in Serie A.

An in-depth look into what lies ahead in the upcoming round of fixtures in Serie A. GOAL® Soccer Newsletter - Join the community of thousands of soccer fanatics for weekly updates and exclusive content straight to your inbox.

Serie A on TLN TV - Match Weeks 1 to 3

*All Matches Live Except Where Indicated



MATCH WEEK 1

Saturday, August 17th Sunday, August 18th • AC Milan v. Torino | 2:30P • AC Milan v. Torino | 8:55A(Encore) • Bologna v. Udinese | 12:25P • Lazio v. Venezia | 2:30P

MATCH WEEK 2

Saturday, August 24th Sunday, August 25th • Inter Milan v. Lecce | 2:30P • Inter Milan v. Lecce |8:55A (Encore) • Fiorentina v. Venezia | 12:25P • Napoli v. Bologna | 2:30P

MATCH WEEK 3

Saturday, August 31st Sunday, September 1st • Lazio v. AC Milan | 2:30P • Lazio v. AC Milan | 8:55A (Encore) • Fiorentina v. Monza | 12:25P • Juventus v. Roma | 2:30P

In addition, TLN TV will provide coverage of both the Coppa Italia and the Italian Super Cup:

COPPA ITALIA: This single-elimination tournament features all top Italian clubs from Serie A, delivering intense action from December 2024 to May 2025 as current champions Juventus look to defend their title.



This single-elimination tournament features all top Italian clubs from Serie A, delivering intense action from December 2024 to May 2025 as current champions Juventus look to defend their title. SUPERCOPPA: This high-stakes tournament in January 2025 takes place in Saudi Arabia and features the 2023-24 Coppa Italia finalists (Juventus & Atalanta) and the top two Serie A teams from the 2023-24 Serie A season (Inter Milan & AC Milan).



Go to tln.ca/soccer for details and subscribe here to the weekly GOAL® Soccer Newsletter and join a community of thousands of soccer fanatics for weekly updates and exclusive content straight to your inbox.

