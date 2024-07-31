What happens when a cool-demeanor-but-daring FBI agent gets a priority assignment that places his life on the line?

Charleston, SC, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CJ Savoie’s debut book “THE RESOLVE” captures the reader with unexpected events and a cast of intriguing characters!

For readers, this book is only the beginning of the adventure! Rod Tillman is a dedicated agent whose boss assigns him to investigate suspicious drug activity in Texas near the Mexican border. Before long, Rod becomes embroiled in a situation he’d never imagined himself within the confines of his own case.

As readers come to know the cast more, they continually entrench themselves with each twist and turn of the novel. Before the last bullet leaves someone’s barrel, the main characters will learn the true consequences of their actions, lose somebody or something they cared for, and receive an unexpected end to the web of suspense, lies, and murder they’ve fallen into!

It’s an explosive novel and a debut that promises even more excitement in upcoming releases.

The Resolve is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

C. J. Savoie, a retired Civil Engineer, grew up in the country amid the sugar cane fields of South Louisiana and has written numerous poems and literary compositions for over 40 years. THE RESOLVE marks his first fictional action novel that he hopes will keep readers “itching” to find out what happens next!

Media Contact: publicity@palmettopublishing.com

Available for interviews: Author, C.J. Savoie

