JAKKS Pacific Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.



First-half net sales for JAKKS Pacific, Inc. were $238.7 million, a year-over-year decrease of 13.0%, primarily attributable to a lack of new content-related product launches, which occurred in the first half of last year.

Second Quarter 2024 Overview

Net sales were $148.6 million, a year-over-year decrease of 11.0% Toys/Consumer Products net sales were $104.6 million, a year-over-year decrease of 11.3% Costumes net sales were $44.0 million, a year-over-year decrease of 10.1%

Gross profit was $47.6 million, a year-over-year decrease of 7.1% from $51.2 million

Gross margin was 32.0%, up 130 basis points vs. Q2 2023

Operating income was $7.6 million (5.1% of net sales) vs. $16.4 million (9.9% of net sales) in Q2 2023

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $5.3 million or $0.47 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $6.1 million or $0.58 per share in Q2 2023

Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders (a non-GAAP measure) was $7.3 million or $0.65 per diluted share, compared to an adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders of $13.3 million or $1.26 per diluted share in Q2 2023

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was $12.3 million, vs. $20.7 million in Q2 2023

Trailing twelve month adjusted EBITDA was $51.2 million (7.6% of net sales) down 23% from $66.9 million (9.2% of net sales) in the trailing twelve months ended June 2023

Management Commentary

“The first half of 2024 closes with our delivering solid results anchored by our evergreen business of time-tested toy categories and play patterns,” said Stephen Berman, CEO of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. “A lack of new content releases created unfavorable topline comparisons with prior year, but our base business continued to perform and adapt in an ever-changing marketplace.

“We are pleased with our progress to date and our positioning and preparation for the new product we’re shipping in the latter half of the year. Exciting new launches supporting Moana 2, releasing in theatres this November, and Sonic the Hedgehog™ 3, releasing in theaters this December will be the cornerstones of the broad retail support we have secured with our top customers globally. We are also in the middle of the exciting initial launch of our new line of products inspired by “The Simpsons,” the launch of our Authentic Brands Group business as well as several other new IP and category extensions.”

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

The Dolls, Role-Play/Dress-Up division generated net sales of $63.6 million, up 6.6% from $59.7 million last year. The Action Play & Collectibles division generated net sales of $36.6 million, down 30.5% from $52.6 million last year.

For the first half, North America was down 8%, attributable to the impact of lower contribution from product lines launched in support of new entertainment content and lower Costume sales. International was down 31%, primarily due to orders slipping into the following quarter due to logistics-related issues but also negatively impacted by the content slate comparison with the prior year.

Balance Sheet Highlights

The Company’s cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) totaled $17.9 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $32.4 million as of June 30, 2023, and $72.6 million as of December 31, 2023.

Inventory totaled $51.3 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $65.1 million as of June 30, 2023, and $52.6 million as of December 31, 2023.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures:

In addition to the preliminary results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP included in this release, the Company has provided certain non-GAAP financial information including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) which are non-GAAP metrics that exclude various items that are detailed in the financial tables and accompanying footnotes reconciling GAAP to non-GAAP results contained in this release. These schedules provide certain information regarding Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss), which may be considered non-GAAP financial measures under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The non-GAAP financial measures included in the press release are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP financial measures below, as required under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the use of non-GAAP financial measures.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as income (loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and adjusted for certain non-recurring and non-cash charges, such as reorganization expenses and restricted stock compensation expense. Net income (loss) is similarly adjusted and tax-effected to arrive at Adjusted Net Income (Loss). Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) are not recognized financial measures under GAAP, but we believe that they are useful in measuring our operating performance.

Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors because the information may allow investors to better evaluate ongoing business performance and certain components of the Company’s results. In addition, the Company believes that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor’s ability to make period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s operating results.

Investors should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, or any other measure for determining the Company’s operating performance that is calculated in accordance with GAAP. This information should be considered in addition to the results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for the GAAP results. The Company has reconciled the non-GAAP financial information included in this release to the nearest GAAP measures. In addition, because these measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

Conference Call Live Webcast

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. invites analysts, investors and media to listen to the teleconference scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT on July 31, 2024. A live webcast of the call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at www.jakks.com/investors . To access the call by phone, please go to this link (2Q24 Registration link) and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call several minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at ( www.jakks.com/investors ) .

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include: AirTitans®, Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, JAKKS Wild Games®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., Sky Ball®, SportsZone™, Xtreme Power Dozer®, WeeeDo®, and Wild Manes™ as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through our products and our charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific.toys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (@jakkspacific.toys).



Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about JAKKS Pacific's business based partly on assumptions made by its management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such statements due to numerous factors, including, but not limited to, those described above, changes in demand for JAKKS Pacific's products, product mix, the timing of customer orders and deliveries, the impact of competitive products and pricing, or that any future transactions will result in future growth or success of JAKKS. The “forward-looking statements” contained herein speak only as of the date on which they are made, and JAKKS undertakes no obligation to update any of them to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.





JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 2023 (In thousands) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,700 $ 32,228 $ 72,350 Restricted cash 202 203 204 Accounts receivable, net 140,006 132,479 123,797 Inventory 51,327 65,059 52,647 Prepaid expenses and other assets 26,457 11,227 6,374 Total current assets 235,692 241,196 255,372 Property and equipment 141,326 134,091 135,956 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 124,580 116,813 121,357 Property and equipment, net 16,746 17,278 14,599 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 20,667 15,249 23,592 Deferred income tax assets, net 68,141 57,804 68,143 Goodwill 35,029 35,083 35,083 Other long-term assets 1,976 2,331 2,162 Total assets $ 378,251 $ 368,941 $ 398,951 Liabilities, Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 55,368 $ 57,768 $ 42,177 Accounts payable - Meisheng (related party) 19,130 18,612 12,259 Accrued expenses 45,026 46,448 45,102 Reserve for sales returns and allowances 29,456 37,851 38,531 Income taxes payable - 5,808 3,785 Short term operating lease liabilities 7,777 9,226 7,380 Short term debt, net 5,000 - - Total current liabilities 161,757 175,713 149,234 Long term operating lease liabilities 14,859 6,220 16,666 Accrued expenses - long term 2,299 - 3,746 Preferred stock derivative liability - 27,793 29,947 Income taxes payable 3,441 2,971 3,245 Total liabilities 182,356 212,697 202,838 Preferred stock accrued dividends - 5,230 5,992 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $.001 par value 11 10 10 Additional paid-in capital 294,543 277,178 278,642 Accumulated deficit (82,851 ) (110,876 ) (73,612 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (16,308 ) (16,021 ) (15,627 ) Total JAKKS Pacific, Inc. stockholders' equity 195,395 150,291 189,413 Non-controlling interests 500 723 708 Total stockholders' equity 195,895 151,014 190,121 Total liabilities, preferred stock and stockholders' equity $ 378,251 $ 368,941 $ 398,951 Supplemental Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Data (Unaudited) June 30, Key Balance Sheet Data: 2024 2023 Accounts receivable days sales outstanding (DSO) 86 72 Inventory turnover (DSI) 46 51 Six Months Ended June 30, Condensed Cash Flow Data: 2024 2023 Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities $ (27,665 ) $ 20,805 Cash flows used in investing activities (6,174 ) (4,893 ) Cash flows used in financing activities and other (20,813 ) (68,971 ) Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ (54,652 ) $ (53,059 ) Capital expenditures $ (4,627 ) $ (4,918 )





JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Δ (%) 2024 2023 Δ (%) (In thousands, except per share data) (In thousands, except per share data) Net sales $ 148,619 $ 166,933 (11 )% $ 238,695 $ 274,417 (13 )% Less: Cost of sales Cost of goods 76,599 86,156 (11 ) 130,420 144,460 (10 ) Royalty expense 22,394 27,279 (18 ) 36,170 43,933 (18 ) Amortization of tools and molds 2,041 2,300 (11 ) 3,468 3,389 2 Cost of sales 101,034 115,735 (13 ) 170,058 191,782 (11 ) Gross profit 47,585 51,198 (7 ) 68,637 82,635 (17 ) Direct selling expenses 6,255 3,980 57 14,352 11,721 22 General and administrative expenses 33,594 30,677 10 67,786 58,671 16 Depreciation and amortization 93 93 - 180 195 (8 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses 39,942 34,750 15 82,318 70,587 17 Income (loss) from operations 7,643 16,448 (54 ) (13,681 ) 12,048 nm Other income (expense): Loss from joint ventures - (565 ) nm - (565 ) nm Other income (expense), net 72 38 89 210 476 (56 ) Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability - (6,022 ) nm - (5,875 ) nm Loss on debt extinguishment - (1,023 ) nm - (1,023 ) nm Interest income 88 86 2 464 203 129 Interest expense (256 ) (1,302 ) (80 ) (399 ) (4,305 ) (91 ) Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes 7,547 7,660 (1 ) (13,406 ) 959 nm Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 2,281 1,478 54 (4,447 ) 95 nm Net income (loss) 5,266 6,182 (15 ) (8,959 ) 864 nm Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests - (273 ) nm 280 (278 ) nm Net income (loss) attributable to JAKKS Pacific, Inc. $ 5,266 $ 6,455 (18 )% $ (9,239 ) $ 1,142 nm % Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 5,266 $ 6,082 (13 )% $ (7,909 ) $ 402 nm % Earnings (loss) per share - basic $ 0.49 $ 0.62 $ (0.75 ) $ 0.04 Shares used in earnings (loss) per share - basic 10,801 9,871 10,577 9,871 Earnings (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.47 $ 0.58 $ (0.75 ) $ 0.04 Shares used in earnings (loss) per share - diluted 11,245 10,532 10,577 10,428 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Δ bps 2024 2023 Δ bps Fav/(Unfav) Fav/(Unfav) Net sales 100.0 % 100.0 % - 100.0 % 100.0 % - Less: Cost of sales Cost of goods 51.5 51.6 10 54.5 52.6 (190 ) Royalty expense 15.1 16.3 120 15.2 16.0 80 Amortization of tools and molds 1.4 1.4 - 1.5 1.3 (20 ) Cost of sales 68.0 69.3 130 71.2 69.9 (130 ) Gross profit 32.0 30.7 130 28.8 30.1 (130 ) Direct selling expenses 4.2 2.4 (180 ) 6.0 4.3 (170 ) General and administrative expenses 22.6 18.3 (430 ) 28.4 21.3 (710 ) Depreciation and amortization 0.1 0.1 - 0.1 0.1 - Selling, general and administrative expenses 26.9 20.8 (610 ) 34.5 25.7 (880 ) Income (loss) from operations 5.1 9.9 (480 ) (5.7 ) 4.4 (1,010 ) Other income (expense): Loss from joint ventures - (0.3 ) - (0.2 ) Other income (expense), net - - 0.1 0.2 Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability - (3.6 ) - (2.1 ) Loss on debt extinguishment - (0.6 ) - (0.4 ) Interest income 0.1 - 0.2 0.1 Interest expense (0.2 ) (0.8 ) (0.2 ) (1.6 ) Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes 5.0 4.6 (5.6 ) 0.4 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 1.5 0.9 (1.8 ) - Net income (loss) 3.5 3.7 (3.8 ) 0.4 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests - (0.2 ) 0.1 (0.1 ) Net income (loss) attributable to JAKKS Pacific, Inc. 3.5 % 3.9 % (3.9 )% 0.5 % Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders 3.5 % 3.6 % (3.3 )% 0.1 %







JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Δ ($) 2024 2023 Δ ($) (In thousands) (In thousands) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Net income (loss) $ 5,266 $ 6,182 $ (916 ) $ (8,959 ) $ 864 $ (9,823 ) Interest expense 256 1,302 (1,046 ) 399 4,305 (3,906 ) Interest income (88 ) (86 ) (2 ) (464 ) (203 ) (261 ) Provision for income taxes 2,281 1,478 803 (4,447 ) 95 (4,542 ) Depreciation and amortization 2,134 2,393 (259 ) 3,648 3,584 64 EBITDA 9,849 11,269 (1,420 ) (9,823 ) 8,645 (18,468 ) Adjustments: Loss from joint ventures (JAKKS Pacific, Inc. - 51%) - 292 (292 ) - 287 (287 ) Loss from joint ventures (Meisheng - 49%) - 273 (273 ) - 278 (278 ) Other (income) expense, net (72 ) (38 ) (34 ) (210 ) (476 ) 266 Restricted stock compensation expense 2,519 1,856 663 5,094 3,945 1,149 Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability - 6,022 (6,022 ) - 5,875 (5,875 ) Loss on debt extinguishment - 1,023 (1,023 ) - 1,023 (1,023 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,296 $ 20,697 $ (8,401 ) $ (4,939 ) $ 19,577 $ (24,516 ) Adjusted EBITDA/Net sales % 8.3 % 12.4 % -410 bps (2.1 )% 7.1 % -920 bps Trailing Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Δ ($) (In thousands) TTM EBITDA and TTM Adjusted EBITDA TTM net income $ 28,290 $ 69,649 $ (41,359 ) Interest expense 2,545 10,949 (8,404 ) Interest income (1,605 ) (321 ) (1,284 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 2,291 (42,664 ) 44,955 Depreciation and amortization 10,400 9,794 606 TTM EBITDA 41,921 47,407 (5,486 ) Adjustments: Loss from joint ventures (JAKKS Pacific, Inc. - 51%) (11 ) 287 (298 ) Loss from joint ventures (Meisheng - 49%) 11 278 (267 ) Other (income) expense, net (297 ) (1,004 ) 707 Restricted stock compensation expense 9,176 7,002 2,174 Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability 2,154 11,895 (9,741 ) Molds and tooling capitalization (1,751 ) - (1,751 ) Loss on debt extinguishment - 1,023 (1,023 ) TTM Adjusted EBITDA $ 51,203 $ 66,888 $ (15,685 ) TTM Adjusted EBITDA/TTM Net sales % 7.6 % 9.2 % -160 bps Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Δ ($) 2024 2023 Δ ($) (In thousands, except per share data) (In thousands, except per share data) Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 5,266 $ 6,082 $ (816 ) $ (7,909 ) $ 402 $ (8,311 ) Restricted stock compensation expense 2,519 1,856 663 5,094 3,945 1,149 Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability - 6,022 (6,022 ) - 5,875 (5,875 ) Loss on debt extinguishment - 1,023 (1,023 ) - 1,023 (1,023 ) Loss from joint ventures (JAKKS Pacific, Inc. - 51%) - 292 (292 ) - 287 (287 ) 2021 BSP Term Loan prepayment penalty - - - - 150 (150 ) Tax impact of additional charges (530 ) (1,979 ) 1,449 (1,187 ) (2,347 ) 1,160 Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 7,255 $ 13,296 $ (6,041 ) $ (4,002 ) $ 9,335 $ (13,337 ) Adjusted earnings (loss) per share - basic & diluted $ 0.67 $ 1.35 $ (0.68 ) $ (0.38 ) $ 0.95 $ (1.33 ) Shares used in adjusted earnings (loss) per share - basic 10,801 9,871 930 10,577 9,871 706 Adjusted earnings (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.65 $ 1.26 $ (0.61 ) $ (0.38 ) $ 0.90 $ (1.28 ) Shares used in adjusted earnings (loss) per share - diluted 11,245 10,532 713 10,577 10,428 149



