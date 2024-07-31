JAKKS Pacific Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Gross Margin Rate Improves 130 Basis Points vs. Prior Year

| Source: JAKKS Pacific Inc. JAKKS Pacific Inc.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

First-half net sales for JAKKS Pacific, Inc. were $238.7 million, a year-over-year decrease of 13.0%, primarily attributable to a lack of new content-related product launches, which occurred in the first half of last year.

Second Quarter 2024 Overview

  • Net sales were $148.6 million, a year-over-year decrease of 11.0%
    • Toys/Consumer Products net sales were $104.6 million, a year-over-year decrease of 11.3%
    • Costumes net sales were $44.0 million, a year-over-year decrease of 10.1%
  • Gross profit was $47.6 million, a year-over-year decrease of 7.1% from $51.2 million
  • Gross margin was 32.0%, up 130 basis points vs. Q2 2023
  • Operating income was $7.6 million (5.1% of net sales) vs. $16.4 million (9.9% of net sales) in Q2 2023
  • Net income attributable to common stockholders was $5.3 million or $0.47 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $6.1 million or $0.58 per share in Q2 2023
  • Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders (a non-GAAP measure) was $7.3 million or $0.65 per diluted share, compared to an adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders of $13.3 million or $1.26 per diluted share in Q2 2023
  • Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was $12.3 million, vs. $20.7 million in Q2 2023
  • Trailing twelve month adjusted EBITDA was $51.2 million (7.6% of net sales) down 23% from $66.9 million (9.2% of net sales) in the trailing twelve months ended June 2023

Management Commentary
“The first half of 2024 closes with our delivering solid results anchored by our evergreen business of time-tested toy categories and play patterns,” said Stephen Berman, CEO of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. “A lack of new content releases created unfavorable topline comparisons with prior year, but our base business continued to perform and adapt in an ever-changing marketplace.

“We are pleased with our progress to date and our positioning and preparation for the new product we’re shipping in the latter half of the year. Exciting new launches supporting Moana 2, releasing in theatres this November, and Sonic the Hedgehog™ 3, releasing in theaters this December will be the cornerstones of the broad retail support we have secured with our top customers globally. We are also in the middle of the exciting initial launch of our new line of products inspired by “The Simpsons,” the launch of our Authentic Brands Group business as well as several other new IP and category extensions.”

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights
The Dolls, Role-Play/Dress-Up division generated net sales of $63.6 million, up 6.6% from $59.7 million last year. The Action Play & Collectibles division generated net sales of $36.6 million, down 30.5% from $52.6 million last year.

For the first half, North America was down 8%, attributable to the impact of lower contribution from product lines launched in support of new entertainment content and lower Costume sales. International was down 31%, primarily due to orders slipping into the following quarter due to logistics-related issues but also negatively impacted by the content slate comparison with the prior year.

Balance Sheet Highlights
The Company’s cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) totaled $17.9 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $32.4 million as of June 30, 2023, and $72.6 million as of December 31, 2023.

Inventory totaled $51.3 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $65.1 million as of June 30, 2023, and $52.6 million as of December 31, 2023.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures:
In addition to the preliminary results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP included in this release, the Company has provided certain non-GAAP financial information including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) which are non-GAAP metrics that exclude various items that are detailed in the financial tables and accompanying footnotes reconciling GAAP to non-GAAP results contained in this release. These schedules provide certain information regarding Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss), which may be considered non-GAAP financial measures under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The non-GAAP financial measures included in the press release are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP financial measures below, as required under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the use of non-GAAP financial measures.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as income (loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and adjusted for certain non-recurring and non-cash charges, such as reorganization expenses and restricted stock compensation expense. Net income (loss) is similarly adjusted and tax-effected to arrive at Adjusted Net Income (Loss). Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) are not recognized financial measures under GAAP, but we believe that they are useful in measuring our operating performance.

Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors because the information may allow investors to better evaluate ongoing business performance and certain components of the Company’s results. In addition, the Company believes that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor’s ability to make period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s operating results.

Investors should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, or any other measure for determining the Company’s operating performance that is calculated in accordance with GAAP. This information should be considered in addition to the results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for the GAAP results. The Company has reconciled the non-GAAP financial information included in this release to the nearest GAAP measures. In addition, because these measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

Conference Call Live Webcast
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. invites analysts, investors and media to listen to the teleconference scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT on July 31, 2024. A live webcast of the call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at www.jakks.com/investors. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (2Q24 Registration link) and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call several minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at (www.jakks.com/investors).

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include: AirTitans®, Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, JAKKS Wild Games®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., Sky Ball®, SportsZone™, Xtreme Power Dozer®, WeeeDo®, and Wild Manes™ as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through our products and our charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific.toys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (@jakkspacific.toys).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about JAKKS Pacific's business based partly on assumptions made by its management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such statements due to numerous factors, including, but not limited to, those described above, changes in demand for JAKKS Pacific's products, product mix, the timing of customer orders and deliveries, the impact of competitive products and pricing, or that any future transactions will result in future growth or success of JAKKS. The “forward-looking statements” contained herein speak only as of the date on which they are made, and JAKKS undertakes no obligation to update any of them to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.


JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
   
          
         
     June 30, December 31,
      2024   2023   2023 
     (In thousands)
Assets  
Current assets:      
 Cash and cash equivalents $17,700  $32,228  $72,350 
 Restricted cash  202   203   204 
 Accounts receivable, net  140,006   132,479   123,797 
 Inventory  51,327   65,059   52,647 
 Prepaid expenses and other assets  26,457   11,227   6,374 
  Total current assets  235,692   241,196   255,372 
          
Property and equipment  141,326   134,091   135,956 
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization  124,580   116,813   121,357 
 Property and equipment, net  16,746   17,278   14,599 
          
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net  20,667   15,249   23,592 
Deferred income tax assets, net  68,141   57,804   68,143 
Goodwill  35,029   35,083   35,083 
Other long-term assets  1,976   2,331   2,162 
  Total assets $378,251  $368,941  $398,951 
          
          
Liabilities, Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Equity   
          
Current liabilities:      
 Accounts payable $55,368  $57,768  $42,177 
 Accounts payable - Meisheng (related party)  19,130   18,612   12,259 
 Accrued expenses  45,026   46,448   45,102 
 Reserve for sales returns and allowances  29,456   37,851   38,531 
 Income taxes payable  -   5,808   3,785 
 Short term operating lease liabilities  7,777   9,226   7,380 
 Short term debt, net  5,000   -   - 
  Total current liabilities  161,757   175,713   149,234 
          
Long term operating lease liabilities  14,859   6,220   16,666 
Accrued expenses - long term  2,299   -   3,746 
Preferred stock derivative liability  -   27,793   29,947 
Income taxes payable  3,441   2,971   3,245 
  Total liabilities  182,356   212,697   202,838 
          
Preferred stock accrued dividends  -   5,230   5,992 
          
Stockholders' equity:      
 Common stock, $.001 par value  11   10   10 
 Additional paid-in capital  294,543   277,178   278,642 
 Accumulated deficit  (82,851)  (110,876)  (73,612)
 Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (16,308)  (16,021)  (15,627)
  Total JAKKS Pacific, Inc. stockholders' equity  195,395   150,291   189,413 
 Non-controlling interests  500   723   708 
  Total stockholders' equity  195,895   151,014   190,121 
  Total liabilities, preferred stock and stockholders' equity $378,251  $368,941  $398,951 
          
          
Supplemental Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Data (Unaudited)  
       June 30,
Key Balance Sheet Data:    2024   2023 
          
Accounts receivable days sales outstanding (DSO)    86   72 
Inventory turnover (DSI)    46   51 
          
       Six Months Ended June 30,
       
Condensed Cash Flow Data:    2024   2023 
          
Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities   $(27,665) $20,805 
Cash flows used in investing activities    (6,174)  (4,893)
Cash flows used in financing activities and other    (20,813)  (68,971)
Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   $(54,652) $(53,059)
          
Capital expenditures   $(4,627) $(4,918)


  JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries
  Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
      
   Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,  
        
    2024   2023  Δ (%)  2024   2023  Δ (%)
   (In thousands, except per share data)   (In thousands, except per share data)  
              
Net sales$148,619  $166,933   (11)% $238,695  $274,417  (13)%
Less: Cost of sales           
 Cost of goods 76,599   86,156   (11)  130,420   144,460  (10)
 Royalty expense 22,394   27,279   (18)  36,170   43,933  (18)
 Amortization of tools and molds 2,041   2,300   (11)  3,468   3,389  2 
 Cost of sales 101,034   115,735   (13)  170,058   191,782  (11)
  Gross profit 47,585   51,198   (7)  68,637   82,635  (17)
Direct selling expenses 6,255   3,980   57   14,352   11,721  22 
General and administrative expenses 33,594   30,677   10   67,786   58,671  16 
Depreciation and amortization 93   93   -   180   195  (8)
 Selling, general and administrative expenses 39,942   34,750   15   82,318   70,587  17 
  Income (loss) from operations 7,643   16,448   (54)  (13,681)  12,048  nm 
Other income (expense):            
 Loss from joint ventures -   (565)  nm   -   (565) nm 
 Other income (expense), net 72   38   89   210   476  (56)
 Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability -   (6,022)  nm   -   (5,875) nm 
 Loss on debt extinguishment -   (1,023)  nm   -   (1,023) nm 
 Interest income 88   86   2   464   203  129 
 Interest expense (256)  (1,302)  (80)  (399)  (4,305) (91)
Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes 7,547   7,660   (1)  (13,406)  959  nm 
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 2,281   1,478   54   (4,447)  95  nm 
Net income (loss) 5,266   6,182   (15)  (8,959)  864  nm 
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests -   (273)  nm   280   (278) nm 
Net income (loss) attributable to JAKKS Pacific, Inc.$5,266  $6,455   (18)% $(9,239) $1,142  nm%
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders$5,266  $6,082   (13)% $(7,909) $402  nm%
 Earnings (loss) per share - basic$0.49  $0.62    $(0.75) $0.04   
 Shares used in earnings (loss) per share - basic 10,801   9,871     10,577   9,871   
 Earnings (loss) per share - diluted$0.47  $0.58    $(0.75) $0.04   
 Shares used in earnings (loss) per share - diluted 11,245   10,532     10,577   10,428   
              
   Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,  
        
    2024   2023  Δ bps  2024   2023  Δ bps
       Fav/(Unfav)     Fav/(Unfav)
Net sales 100.0%  100.0%  -   100.0%  100.0% - 
Less: Cost of sales           
 Cost of goods 51.5   51.6   10   54.5   52.6  (190)
 Royalty expense 15.1   16.3   120   15.2   16.0  80 
 Amortization of tools and molds 1.4   1.4   -   1.5   1.3  (20)
 Cost of sales 68.0   69.3   130   71.2   69.9  (130)
  Gross profit 32.0   30.7   130   28.8   30.1  (130)
Direct selling expenses 4.2   2.4   (180)  6.0   4.3  (170)
General and administrative expenses 22.6   18.3   (430)  28.4   21.3  (710)
Depreciation and amortization 0.1   0.1   -   0.1   0.1  - 
 Selling, general and administrative expenses 26.9   20.8   (610)  34.5   25.7  (880)
  Income (loss) from operations 5.1   9.9   (480)  (5.7)  4.4  (1,010)
Other income (expense):           
 Loss from joint ventures -   (0.3)    -   (0.2)  
 Other income (expense), net -   -     0.1   0.2   
 Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability -   (3.6)    -   (2.1)  
 Loss on debt extinguishment -   (0.6)    -   (0.4)  
 Interest income 0.1   -     0.2   0.1   
 Interest expense (0.2)  (0.8)    (0.2)  (1.6)  
Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes 5.0   4.6     (5.6)  0.4   
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 1.5   0.9     (1.8)  -   
Net income (loss) 3.5   3.7     (3.8)  0.4   
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests -   (0.2)    0.1   (0.1)  
Net income (loss) attributable to JAKKS Pacific, Inc. 3.5%  3.9%    (3.9)%  0.5%  
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders 3.5%  3.6%    (3.3)%  0.1%  



JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,  
       
   2024   2023  Δ ($)  2024   2023  Δ ($)
  (In thousands)   (In thousands)  
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA            
Net income (loss) $5,266  $6,182  $(916) $(8,959) $864  $(9,823)
Interest expense  256   1,302   (1,046)  399   4,305   (3,906)
Interest income  (88)  (86)  (2)  (464)  (203)  (261)
Provision for income taxes  2,281   1,478   803   (4,447)  95   (4,542)
Depreciation and amortization  2,134   2,393   (259)  3,648   3,584   64 
EBITDA  9,849   11,269   (1,420)  (9,823)  8,645   (18,468)
Adjustments:            
Loss from joint ventures (JAKKS Pacific, Inc. - 51%)  -   292   (292)  -   287   (287)
Loss from joint ventures (Meisheng - 49%)  -   273   (273)  -   278   (278)
Other (income) expense, net  (72)  (38)  (34)  (210)  (476)  266 
Restricted stock compensation expense  2,519   1,856   663   5,094   3,945   1,149 
Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability  -   6,022   (6,022)  -   5,875   (5,875)
Loss on debt extinguishment  -   1,023   (1,023)  -   1,023   (1,023)
Adjusted EBITDA $12,296  $20,697  $(8,401) $(4,939) $19,577  $(24,516)
Adjusted EBITDA/Net sales %  8.3%  12.4% -410 bps  (2.1)%  7.1% -920 bps
             
             
  Trailing Twelve Months Ended June 30,        
          
   2024   2023  Δ ($)      
  (In thousands)        
TTM EBITDA and TTM Adjusted EBITDA            
TTM net income $28,290  $69,649  $(41,359)      
Interest expense  2,545   10,949   (8,404)      
Interest income  (1,605)  (321)  (1,284)      
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes  2,291   (42,664)  44,955       
Depreciation and amortization  10,400   9,794   606       
TTM EBITDA  41,921   47,407   (5,486)      
Adjustments:            
Loss from joint ventures (JAKKS Pacific, Inc. - 51%)  (11)  287   (298)      
Loss from joint ventures (Meisheng - 49%)  11   278   (267)      
Other (income) expense, net  (297)  (1,004)  707       
Restricted stock compensation expense  9,176   7,002   2,174       
Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability  2,154   11,895   (9,741)      
Molds and tooling capitalization  (1,751)  -   (1,751)      
Loss on debt extinguishment  -   1,023   (1,023)      
TTM Adjusted EBITDA $51,203  $66,888  $(15,685)      
TTM Adjusted EBITDA/TTM Net sales %  7.6 % 9.2% -160 bps      
             
             
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,  
   2024   2023  Δ ($)  2024   2023  Δ ($)
  (In thousands, except per share data)   (In thousands, except per share data)  
Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders            
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $5,266  $6,082  $(816) $(7,909) $402  $(8,311)
Restricted stock compensation expense  2,519   1,856   663   5,094   3,945   1,149 
Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability  -   6,022   (6,022)  -   5,875   (5,875)
Loss on debt extinguishment  -   1,023   (1,023)  -   1,023   (1,023)
Loss from joint ventures (JAKKS Pacific, Inc. - 51%)  -   292   (292)  -   287   (287)
2021 BSP Term Loan prepayment penalty  -   -   -   -   150   (150)
Tax impact of additional charges  (530)  (1,979)  1,449   (1,187)  (2,347)  1,160 
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $7,255  $13,296  $(6,041) $(4,002) $9,335  $(13,337)
Adjusted earnings (loss) per share - basic & diluted $0.67  $1.35  $(0.68) $(0.38) $0.95  $(1.33)
Shares used in adjusted earnings (loss) per share - basic  10,801   9,871   930   10,577   9,871   706 
Adjusted earnings (loss) per share - diluted $0.65  $1.26  $(0.61) $(0.38) $0.90  $(1.28)
Shares used in adjusted earnings (loss) per share - diluted  11,245   10,532   713   10,577   10,428   149 
             


JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Net Sales by Division and Geographic Region
             
             
(In thousands)QTD Q2 (In thousands)YTD Q2
Divisions 2024 2023 2022% Change 2024 v 2023 % Change 2023 v 2022 Divisions 2024 2023 2022% Change 2024 v 2023 % Change 2023 v 2022
Toys/Consumer Products$104,570$117,934$148,860-11.3%-20.8% Toys/Consumer Products$187,480$215,827$259,983-13.1%-17.0%
Dolls, Role-Play/Dress Up 63,608 59,669 102,1866.6%-41.6% Dolls, Role-Play/Dress Up 104,182 107,512 164,192-3.1%-34.5%
Action Play & Collectibles 36,555 52,571 37,170-30.5%41.4% Action Play & Collectibles 69,563 90,417 68,868-23.1%31.3%
Outdoor/Seasonal Toys 4,407 5,694 9,504-22.6%-40.1% Outdoor/Seasonal Toys 13,735 17,898 26,923-23.3%-33.5%
Costumes$44,049$48,999$71,562-10.1%-31.5% Costumes$51,215$58,590$81,320-12.6%-28.0%
Total$148,619$166,933$220,422-11.0%-24.3% Total$238,695$274,417$341,303-13.0%-19.6%
             
             
             
(In thousands)QTD Q2 (In thousands)YTD Q2
Regions 2024 2023 2022% Change 2024 v 2023 % Change 2023 v 2022 Regions 2024 2023 2022% Change 2024 v 2023 % Change 2023 v 2022
United States$125,837$136,187$192,484-7.6%-29.2% United States$196,267$216,630$289,534-9.4%-25.2%
Europe 10,264 16,638 14,447-38.3%15.2% Europe 15,999 26,800 27,836-40.3%-3.7%
Latin America 3,239 3,067 3,8235.6%-19.8% Latin America 11,235 12,271 6,208-8.4%97.7%
Canada 6,288 6,799 5,537-7.5%22.8% Canada 9,658 10,853 8,916-11.0%21.7%
Asia 1,268 1,831 2,363-30.7%-22.5% Asia 2,233 3,211 4,439-30.5%-27.7%
Australia & New Zealand 1,607 1,756 1,582-8.5%11.0% Australia & New Zealand 2,953 3,364 3,073-12.2%9.5%
Middle East & Africa 116 655 186-82.3%252.2% Middle East & Africa 350 1,288 1,297-72.8%-0.7%
Total$148,619$166,933$220,422-11.0%-24.3% Total$238,695$274,417$341,303-13.0%-19.6%
             
             
(In thousands)QTD Q2 (In thousands)YTD Q2
Regions 2024 2023 2022% Change 2024 v 2023 % Change 2023 v 2022 Regions 2024 2023 2022% Change 2024 v 2023 % Change 2023 v 2022
North America$132,125$142,986$198,021-7.6%-27.8% North America$205,925$227,483$298,450-9.5%-23.8%
International 16,494 23,947 22,401-31.1%6.9% International 32,770 46,934 42,853-30.2%9.5%
Total$148,619$166,933$220,422-11.0%-24.3% Total$238,695$274,417$341,303-13.0%-19.6%
             
 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Authentic Brands Group
                            
                            
                                Toys
                            
                            
                                Costumes
                            

                



        




        

            

            
Contact Data