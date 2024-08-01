Sound Q2 2024 financial results and integration moving forward

Q2 2024 RESULTS1

Leasing and Services margins Underlying margins2 increased to 539 bps vs. 522 bps in Q1 2024. Margins stood at EUR 693 million, down by -1.9% vs. Q1 2024, due to non-recurring items, notably the impact of hyperinflation accounting in Turkey for EUR -37 million

Used Car Sales (UCS) result per unit at EUR 1,4803 excluding the impacts of reduction in depreciation costs and Purchase Price Allocation (PPA), gradually decreasing vs. Q1 2024 (EUR 1,661). UCS result per unit at EUR 575 including the impacts of reduction in depreciation costs and PPA, stable vs. Q1 2024

Cost to income ratio4 at 61.9%, improving from 67.7% in Q1 2024

Cost of risk5 at 23 bps vs. 25 bps in Q1 2024

Net income (group share) at EUR 189 million, stable vs. Q1 2024 (EUR 188 million)

Return on Tangible Equity (ROTE)6 at 9.6%

Earnings per share7 at EUR 0.21

Earning assets8 up 9.5% vs. end June 2023

CET1 ratio at 12.5% as at end June 2024

On 1 August 2024, Tim Albertsen, CEO of Ayvens, commenting on the second quarter 2024 Group results, stated:



“Ayvens had another solid quarter marked both by a sound financial performance and further progress on the integration of LeasePlan.

Indeed, our Q2 2024 results confirm the financial upturn initiated at the beginning of the year with solid revenues, focusing on profitable growth and controlled costs, demonstrating our commitment and capacity to deliver on our strategic roadmap.

Integration is moving forward and gaining momentum across the company. For our customers, the Ayvens’ brand name that establishes our company as a leading global mobility player is now live in twenty countries. The legal integration of local entities in overlapping countries has been completed in France and the Netherlands, our flagship locations, as well as for our insurance business in Dublin. Finally, we are streamlining and optimizing our combined procurement operations, insurance activities, commerce forces and IT architecture and have already begun to reap the benefits of our integration journey.

Ayvens is progressing at a high pace in its transformational journey and I am grateful to all our teams for their unwavering commitment.”

MOVING FORWARD WITH LEASEPLAN INTEGRATION

Simplifying the Group’s legal structure and IT architecture

Ayvens is moving forward in its integration journey after the Group obtained the Declaration of No-Objection (DNO) from the European Central Bank and the Dutch National Bank in March 2024. As at today, entities have been legally integrated in four countries, including France and the Netherlands, all four accounting for c. 31% of the Group’s funded fleet. Rebranding has gained momentum, now concerning twenty entities and IT migration has been successfully executed in three countries. These are key steps in the successful building-up of Ayvens leadership in the mobility industry.

Delivering on synergies

Integration has contributed to generate EUR 27m synergies in Q2 2024, an increase of EUR +7m compared to previous quarter. These synergies reflect mostly the benefits of supply contract renegotiations and new tenders in procurement services, as well as the transfer of 455,000 insured vehicles since the beginning of the year to more profitable direct insurance schemes. With the cumulative EUR 47m synergies delivered since the beginning of the year, operational execution is on track to achieve the EUR 120m P&L pre-tax synergies targeted over the full year 2024.

MANAGING ELECTRIC VEHICULES ASSET VALUE THROUGHOUT LIFE CYCLE

Drawing on its advanced residual value management system built up over 23 years of experience in the industry, Ayvens has put in place a dedicated framework to manage responsibly the EV transition. This set-up ensures adequate valuation of its lease assets throughout their life cycle, from onboarding to remarketing.

Q2 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Fleet and earning assets

Earning assets increased by 9.5% year-on-year to EUR 53.2 billion as at 30 June 2024. This increase was primarily driven by inflation on car prices and the transition to EVs, which have a higher value than ICE cars.

Ayvens’ total fleet has remained broadly flat year-on-year at 3.373 million, -0.4% vs. end June 2023, reflecting a commercial selective approach to restore margins.

Fleet management contracts decreased by -4.9% vs. June 2023, remaining broadly stable vs. March 2024, at 0.686 million vehicles as at 30 June 2024.

Full-service leasing contracts reached 2.686 million vehicles as at end June 2024, up 0.8% year-on-year on a like-for-like basis, and down -0.5% vs. March 2024.

EV penetration reached 39%9 of new passenger car registrations in Q2 2024 vs. 36% in Q1 2024. Ayvens’ BEV and PHEV10 penetration stood at 26% and 13% respectively in Q2 2024.

Income statement11

LeasePlan Purchase Price Allocation has been adjusted in Q2 2024 within one year from acquisition closing in accordance with IFRS3 “Business combinations”, leading to an impact of EUR -25 million on net assets, of which EUR -63 million relate to the reassessment of LeasePlan’s software valuation, offset by a subsequent increase of EUR +60 million in lease assets and EUR -22 million of correction of other assets and liabilities.

All financial data presented and commented thereafter have been restated for the total impact of LeasePlan’s Purchase Price Allocation attributed to each quarter since acquisition closing and the adjustment of Fleetpool’s fleet depreciation costs which resulted in an accounting restatement of the comparative income statement for 2023. These restatements are presented on page 20.

In a backdrop of a subdued economic environment, Ayvens’ results confirmed the upturn recorded in the previous quarter with stabilization of Gross Operating Income at EUR 785 million, down -1.1% compared to previous quarter, with a further improvement of underlying margins12 and a Used Car Sales result that has remained at a high level. Non-recurring items stood at EUR -21 million in Q2 2024 compared to EUR +23 million in the previous quarter.

Leasing & Services margins

Taken together, Leasing & Services margins amounted to EUR 694 million in Q2 2024, a slight decrease of -1.8% compared to Q1 2024. In H1 2024, total margins reached EUR 1,400 million, an increase of +12.9% vs. H1 2023, including a perimeter change impact linked to the LeasePlan acquisition closing on 22 May 2023.

In Q2 2024 underlying margins16 increased by +36.9% in euros compared to Q2 2023 linked to perimeter change impact and +4.6% compared to Q1 2024. The quarter-on-quarter evolution reflects the measures implemented to restore margins, through improved pricing on new contracts, selective commercial approach and limitations on informal contracts’ extensions. Besides, synergies extracted from the combination with LeasePlan, mainly on procurement and insurance, increased to EUR 27 million this quarter compared to EUR 20 million in Q1 202413. Underlying margins14 stood at 539 bps of average earning assets, compared to 522 bps in Q1 2024.

Non-recurring items totalled EUR -21 million in Q2 2024 vs. EUR +23 million in Q1 2024 and EUR +177 million in Q2 2023. Q2 2024 non-recurring items included notably the effects of hyperinflation accounting in Turkey for EUR -37 million vs. EUR -2m in Q1 2024. The detailed list of non-recurring items is presented in page 15.

Used car sales result

In Q2 2024, the Used Car Sales (UCS) result reached EUR +91 million, higher than in Q1 2024 and Q2 2023 which both stood at EUR +87 million. 158 thousand cars were sold in Q2 2024, an increase of 6 thousand units vs. Q1 2024.

Q2 2024 UCS result was driven by:

The normalization of used car markets: Ayvens’ UCS result per unit 15 excluding the negative impacts of reduction in depreciation costs and PPA came in at EUR 1,480 per unit in Q2 2024, down EUR 181 vs. EUR 1,661 per unit in Q1 2024. This gradual decrease reflects the same pattern as in previous quarter, with UCS result on ICE vehicles still at a high level and BEV negative impact remaining stable compared to Q1 2024.

excluding the negative impacts of reduction in depreciation costs and PPA came in at EUR 1,480 per unit in Q2 2024, down EUR 181 vs. EUR 1,661 per unit in Q1 2024. This gradual decrease reflects the same pattern as in previous quarter, with UCS result on ICE vehicles still at a high level and BEV negative impact remaining stable compared to Q1 2024. The increase in net book value of the vehicles sold due to the reduction in depreciation costs booked in the previous reporting periods: EUR -68 million vs. EUR -90 million in Q1 2024.

The PPA amortization at EUR -75 million stable vs. Q1 2024.

Including the impact of PPA and reduction in depreciation costs from previous quarters, UCS result per unit was EUR 575 in Q2 2024 vs. EUR 573 per unit in Q1 2024 and EUR 905 per unit in Q2 2023.

In H1 2024, the UCS result stood at EUR +178 million, down vs. EUR +278 million in H1 2023, driven by the normalization of used car markets.

As at 30 June 2024, the Group’s stock of reduction in depreciation costs to be reversed over the coming years was EUR 462 million, of which EUR 149 million to be reversed by the end of 2024. Likewise, the stock of PPA remaining to be amortized in the income statement stood at EUR 176 million, of which EUR 151 million in H2 2024.

Operating expenses

In Q2 2024, operating expenses amounted to EUR 475 million, up from EUR 370 million in the same period last year, due to the consolidation of LeasePlan, but down quarter-on-quarter (-2.9% vs. Q1 2024), resulting from lower IT costs and strong cost discipline across all departments.

Cost to achieve (CTA) accounted for EUR 33 million, up EUR 7 million vs. Q1 2024 which stood at EUR 26 million. Excluding non-recurring items, operating expenses decreased by EUR 20 million i.e. -4.3% vs. Q1 2024.

The combination of lower costs and higher underlying margins compared to Q1 2024 led to an improvement quarter-on-quarter of the Cost/Income ratio excl. UCS result at 61.9% compared to 67.7% in Q1 2024.

In H1 2024, operating expenses reached EUR 965 million compared to EUR 630 million in the same period last year, due to perimeter change impact. H1 2024 Cost/Income ratio excl. UCS result stood at 64.7%.

Cost of risk

Impairment charges on receivables came in at EUR 31 million in Q2 2024, compared to EUR 33 million in Q1 2024 and the exceptionally low Q2 2023 amount of EUR 16 million16. The cost of risk17 stood at 23 bps in Q2 2024 vs. 25 bps in Q1 2024 and 17 bps in Q2 2023. For H1 2024, impairment charges were EUR 64 million vs. EUR 24 million in the same period last year.

The increase in cost of risk in Q2 2024 and H1 2024 compared to respectively Q2 2023 and H1 2023 is primarily driven by LeasePlan’s alignment on the Group’s provisioning methodology.

Net income

Income tax expense came in at EUR 71 million this quarter, down from EUR 101 million in Q2 2023 and EUR 88 million in Q1 2024. The effective tax rate decreased to 25.5% from 31.5% in Q1 2024, mainly benefiting from the tax deduction of AT1 interest coupons payment which was accounted for its full-year impact in Q2 2024.

Non-controlling interests were EUR -13 million vs. EUR -5 million in Q2 2023 due to the consolidation since 22 May 2023 of LeasePlan, whose AT1 interest coupons payments to third parties are accounted for as non-controlling interests for EUR 11 million.

Net income (Group share) reached EUR 196 million in Q2 2024, compared to EUR 181 million in Q1 2024 and in EUR 237 million in Q2 2023 which included EUR +177 million of pre-tax non-recurring items. For H1 2024, Net income (Group share) was EUR 377 million, down 31.7% vs. H1 2023.

Diluted Earnings per share18 was EUR 0.21 vs. EUR 0.35 in Q2 2023.

The Return on Tangible Equity (ROTE) came in at 10.0% in Q2 2024, up from 9.4% in Q1 2024 and down vs. Q2 2023 at 15.0%.

BALANCE SHEET AND REGULATORY CAPITAL

Financial structure

Group shareholders’ equity19 totalled EUR 10.1 billion as at 30 June 2024 (vs. EUR 10.0 billion as at 31 December 2023). Net asset value per share20 (NAV) was EUR 12.34 and net tangible asset value per share (NTAV) was EUR 8.99 as at 30 June 2024, compared to EUR 12.28 and EUR 8.95 respectively as at 31 December 2023.

Total balance sheet increased to EUR 72.8 billion as at 30 June 2024 from EUR 70.3 billion as at 31 December 2023, mainly on the back of the increase in earning assets and cash balances.

Financial debt21 stood at EUR 39.5 billion at the end of June 2024 vs. EUR 37.6 billion at the end of December 2023, while deposits reached EUR 13.1 billion compared to EUR 11.8 billion at the end of December 2023. 31% of the financial debt consisted of loans from Societe Generale as at end June 2024.

On 29 May 2024 Ayvens redeemed LeasePlan’s EUR 500 million Undated Deeply Subordinated Additional Tier 1 Fixed Rate Resettable Callable Capital Securities.

As part of its active liquidity management strategy, Ayvens further diversified its funding in July 2024 by issuing a EUR 750 million bond over 5 years, confirming the market’s robust appetite for Ayvens debt instruments. Ayvens has a EUR 4 billion to EUR 5 billion funding programme planned for 2024 of which close to 80% is executed as at today.

The combined entity has access to ample short-term liquidity, with cash holdings at Central bank reaching EUR 4.3 billion and an undrawn committed Revolving Credit Facility of EUR 1.75 billion in place.

Ayvens has strong long-term debt credit ratings from Moody’s (A1), S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings (A-).

Regulatory capital

As at 30 June 2024, the Group assessment of the earn-out consideration to be paid to LeasePlan selling shareholders led to a EUR -72 million impact on regulatory capital in relation to an improvement of capital treatment of counterparty credit risk. The combined impact of the PPA and contingent consideration adjustments has resulted in a total EUR -97 million impact on regulatory capital.

Ayvens’ risk-weighted assets (RWA) totalled EUR 57.8 billion as at 30 June 2024 under CRR2/CRD5 rules, with credit risk-weighted assets accounting for 84% of the total. The EUR 0.4 billion increase compared to 31 December 2023 is mainly explained by fleet growth (EUR +1.2 billion), partially offset by the evolution of the orderbook and inventory (EUR -1.0 billion) over the last 6 months, and the annual update of operational risk on the LeasePlan parameter (EUR +0.6 billion) at end 2023.

Ayvens had a strong Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 12.5%, i.e. around 320 basis points above the regulatory requirement of 9.33%22, and Total Capital ratio of 16.4% as at 30 June 2024, stable compared to 31 December 2023.





AGENDA

31 October 2024: Q3 2024 results

Q3 2024 results 6 February 2025: Q4 and FY 2024 results

About Ayvens Ayvens is a leading global sustainable mobility player committed to making life flow better. We’ve been improving mobility for decades, providing full-service leasing, flexible subscription services, fleet management and multi-mobility solutions to large international corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals. With more than 14,500 employees across 42 countries, 3.4 million

vehicles and the world’s largest multi-brand EV fleet,

we are in a unique position to lead the way to net zero and spearhead the digital transformation of the mobility sector. The company is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: AYV). Societe Generale Group is Ayvens majority shareholder.



Find out more at ayvens.com





Appendix

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

in EUR million Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Q Var. H1 2024 H1 2023 H Var. Leasing contract revenues 2,709.7 1,758.7 54.1% 5.369,6 3,015.1 78.1% Leasing Contract Costs - Depreciation (2,018.4) (1,217.7) 65.8% (4,026.5) (2,040.2) 97.4% Leasing Contract Costs - Financing (443.9) (175.7) 152.6% (886.6) (265.6) 233.8% Unrealised Gains/Losses on Financial Instruments 3.5 36.0 -90.4% 76.7 59.1 29.9% Leasing Contract Margin 250.8 401.3 -37.5% 533.2 768.3 -30.6% Services Revenues 1,378.0 986.8 39.6% 2,792.1 1,702.6 64.0% Cost of Services Revenues (935.5) (673.7) 38.% (1,925.4) (1,215.5) 58.4% Services Margin 442.5 313.1 41.3% 866.7 487.1 77.9% Leasing Contract and Services Margins 693.3 714.4 -2.9% 1,399.9 1,255.4 11.5% Proceeds of Cars Sold 2,277.3 1,398.9 62.8% 4,435.3 2,526.0 75.6% Cost of Cars Sold and revaluations (2,194.6) (1,304.0) 68.3% (4,257.5) (2,240.7) 90.0% Used Car Sales result and revaluations 82.7 94.9 -12.8% 177.7 285.4 -37.7% Gross Operating Income 776.0 809.2 -4.1% 1,577.7 1,540.8 2.4% Staff Expenses (311.4) (225.2) 38.3% (612.7) (361.9) 69.3% General and Administrative Expenses (132.7) (115.2) 15.2% (272.8) (221.0) 23.5% Depreciation and Amortisation (31.2) (31.2) 0.2% (79.4) (49.2) 61.5% Total Operating Expenses (475.3) (371.6) 27.9% (964.9) (632.1) 52.7% Cost/Income ratio (excl UCS) 68.6% 52.0% 68.9% 50.3% Impairment Charges on Receivables (30.5) (15.7) 94.3% (63.6) (24.5) 159.9% Other income (1.2) 8.6 -113.5% 7.8 8.6 -8.7% Non-Recurring Income (Expenses) 0.0 20.6 -100.0% 0.0 0.0 n.a Operating Result 269.0 451.1 -40.4% 556.9 892.9 -37.6% Share of Profit of Associates and Jointly Controlled Entities 2.3 0.8 199.7% 3.8 1.6 143.4% Profit Before Tax 271.3 451.9 -40.0% 560.7 894.4 -37.3% Income Tax Expense (69.3) (109.8) -36.8% (159.9) (235.4) -32.1% Result from discontinued operations 0.0 (91.3) -100% 0.0 (91.3) -100% Net income 202.0 250.7 -19.4% 400.9 567.7 -29.4% Non-controlling interests 12.5 4.8 159.2% 23.6 6.3 274.9% Net income group share 189.5 246.0 -22.9% 377.3 561.4 -32.8%





BALANCE SHEET AS AT 30 JUNE 2024

In EUR million 30 June 2024 31 December 202323 Earning assets 53,235 52,055 o/w Rental fleet 51,114 49,791 o/w Financial lease receivables 2,121 2,264 Cash & Cash deposits with the ECB 4,794 3,997 Intangibles (incl. goodwill) 2,728 2,719 Operating lease and other receivables 7,327 6,518 Other 4,763 5,023 Total assets 72,846 70,312 Group shareholders' equity 10,802 10,789 o/w Group shareholders’ equity excl. AT1 10,052 10,039 Tangible shareholders’ equity 7,339 7,301 o/w AT124 750 750 Non-controlling interests 30 526 o/w non-controlling interests excl. AT1 30 28 o/w non-controlling interests - AT125 0 498 Total equity 10,832 11,315 Deposits 13,090 11,785 Financial debt 39,460 37,627 Trade and other payables 6,042 6,107 Other liabilities 3,423 3,479 Total liabilities and equity 72,846 70,312









Details of operating income components in the income statement

Leasing & Services margin Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 o/w non-recurring items, in EUR million 177.0 79.9 -49.5 23.1 -20.6 Fleet revaluation and reduction in depreciation costs 158.0 113.7 107.1 17.6 6.9 Hyperinflation in Turkey 1.3 45.9 -26.5 -1.7 -36.5 MtM of derivatives & breakage revenues 33.1 -81.8 -137.4 9.5 11.6 Reversal on entities transferred to discontinued operations26 - -23.9 - - Impact of PPA -15.5 26.0 7.3 -2.3 -2.5





EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS)

Basic EPS H1 2024 H1 2023 Existing shares 816,960,428 816,960,428 Shares allocated to cover stock options and shares awarded to staff (839,734) (1,114,336) Treasury shares in liquidity contracts (169,170) (140,502) End of period number of shares 815,951,524 815,705,590 Weighted average number of shares used for EPS calculation27 (A) 815,821,533 606,426,927 in EUR million Net income group share 377.3 561.4 Deduction of interest on AT1 capital (36.6) (7.8) Net Income group share after deduction of interest on AT1 capital (B) 340.7 553.6 Basic EPS (in EUR) (B/A) 0.42 0.91 Diluted EPS H1 2024 H1 2023 Existing shares 816,960,428 816,960,428 Shares issued for no consideration28 17,751,609 20,973,317 End of period number of shares 834,712,037 837,933,745 Weighted average number of shares used for EPS calculation 33(A’) 834,944,591 611,109,871 Diluted EPS (in EUR) (B/A’) 0.41 0.91





Return on tangible equity (ROTE)

in EUR million Q2 2024 Q2 2023 H1 2024 H2 202329 H1 2023 Group shareholders' equity 10,802.4 10,585.1 10,802.4 10,789.1 10,585.1 AT1 capital (750.0) 750.0 (750.0) (750.0) 750.0 Dividend provision and interest on AT1 capital30 (171.0) (276.8) (171.0) (420.7) (276.8) OCI excluding conversion reserves (2.1) (59.0) (2.1) (24.3) (59.0) Equity base for ROE calculation end of period 9,883.5 9,499.3



9,883.5 9,642.6 9,499.3



Goodwill 2,073.2 2,362.8 2,073.2 2,073.2 2,362.8 Intangible assets 655.0 562.5 655.0 645.9 562.5 Average equity base for ROE calculation 9,846.3 7,947.2 9,763.1 9,571.0 7,900.1 Average Goodwill (2,032.1) (1,490.7) (2,052.7) (2,218.0) (1,490.7) Average Intangible assets (683.0) (348.4) (664.5) (604.2) (344.6) Average tangible equity for ROTE calculation 7,131.2 6,108.1 7,045.9 6,748.7 6,064.8 Group net income after non-controlling interests 189.5 246.0 377.3 217.8 561.4 Interest on AT1 capital (18.3) (7.8) (36.6) (37.2) (7.8) Adjusted Group net income 171.2 238.1 340.7 180.7 553.6 ROTE 9.6% 15.6% 9.7% 5.4% 18.3%

CRR2/CRD5 prudential capital ratios and Risk Weighted Assets

in EUR million 30 June 2024 31 March 2024 31 December 2023 Group shareholder’s equity 10,802 11,062 10,826 AT1 capital (750) (750) (750) Dividend provision & interest on AT1 capital31 (171) (524) (423) Goodwill and intangible (2,728) (2,702) (2,695) Deductions and regulatory adjustments 89 153 183 Common Equity Tier 1 capital 7,243 7,239 7,141 AT1 capital 750 750 750 Tier 1 capital 7,993 7,989 7,891 Tier 2 capital 1,500 1,500 1,500 Total capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2) 9,493 9,489 9,391 Risk-Weighted Assets 57,824 58,981 57,377 Credit Risk Weighted Assets 48,450 49,770 49,034 Market Risk Weighted Assets 2,556 2,394 1,993 Operational Risk Weighted Assets 6,818 6,818 6,350 Common Equity Tier 1 ratio 12.5% 12.3% 12.5% Tier 1 ratio 13.8% 13.5% 13.8% Total Capital ratio 16.4% 16.1% 16.4%





Tangible book value per share

in EUR million 30 June 2024 31 December 202332 Group shareholders' equity 10,802.4 10,789.1 Deeply subordinated and undated subordinated notes (750.0) (750.0) Interest of deeply subordinated and undated subordinated notes (0.6) (37.2) Book value of treasury shares 15.4 18.2 Net Asset Value (NAV) 10,067.1 10,020.1 Goodwill (2,073.2) (2,073.2) Intangible assets (655.0) (645.9) Net Tangible Asset Value (NTAV) 7,338.9 7,300.9 Number of shares 33 815,951,524 815,691,541 NAV per share 12.34 12.28 NTAV per share 8.99 8.95 Net Tangible Asset Value (NTAV) after dividend provision34 7,168.6 6,917.4 NTAV per share after dividend provision 8.79 8.48









Impact of PPA update and Fleetpool adjustments on quarterly series35

in EUR million Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Gross Operating Income (before restatement) 842.5 605.6 801.7 776.0 Leasing margin – PPA adjustment -0.5 -0.5 -0.4 0.4 Services margin – Fleetpool - -9.9 - - Used car sales – PPA adjustment -9.8 -9.8 -8.1 8.1 Total GOI restatement -10.4 -20.3 -8.5 8.5 Gross Operating Income (after restatement) 832.2 585.3 793.1 784.5 Net income (before restatement) 235.9 28.2 187.8 189.5 Total GOI restatement -10.4 -20.3 -8.5 8.5 Other expenses – Fleetpool (goodwill impairment) - -14.7 - - Income tax expense impact 2.5 5.7 2.1 -2.1 Net income (after restatement) 228.0 -1.0 181.3 195.9









































Restated Quarterly series

(in EUR million) Q2 202236 Q3 202236 Q4 202236 Q1 2023 Q2 202337 38 Q3 202337 Q4 202337 Q1 202437 Q2 202437 Leasing Contract Margin 308.1 273.4 428.1 367.1 387.5 341.0 165.3 282.0 251.2 Services Margin 172.6 185.1 197.3 174.1 311.4 425.4 433.4 424.2 442.5 Leasing Contract and Services Margins 480.8 458.6 625.5 541.1 698.9 766.4 598.7 706.2 693.7 Used Car Sales result 217.4 191.0 123.9 190.5 87.0 65.7 (13.4) 86.9 90.8 Gross Operating Income 698.2 649.6 749.4 731.6 785.9 832.2 585.3 793.1 784.5 Total Operating Expenses (216.2) (219.4) (259.6) (260.5) (369.7) (444.5) (516.9) (489.6) (475.3) Impairment Charges on Receivables (11.0) (13.5) (13.8) (8.8) (15.7) (21.8) (24.4) (33.1) (30.5) Non-Recurring Income (Expenses) 0.0 0.0 (50.6) (20.6) 33.1 (12.4) (28.8) 9.0 (1.2) Share of profit of associates and jointly controlled entities 0.2 0.3 0.3 0.8 0.8 3.3 1.6 1.5 2.3 Profit Before Tax 471.2 417.1 425.7 442.6 434.3 356.7 16.8 280.9 279.9 Income tax expense (116.6) (98.3) (138.8) (125.6) (101.4) (131.5) (7.2) (88.4) (71.4) Result from discontinued operations 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (91.3) 14.0 (0.2) 0.0 0.0 Non-controlling interests 0.5 (0.8) (7.2) (1.5) (4.8) (11.2) (10.4) (11.1) (12.5) Net Income (Group share) 355.1 318.0 284.7 315.5 236.7 228.0 (1.0) 181.3 195.9 (in '000) 30.06.2022 30.09.2022 31.12.2022 31.03.2023 30.06.2023 30.09.2023 31.12.2023 31.03.2024 30.06.2024 Total Contracts 1,761 1,762 1,806 1,815 3,496 3,394 3,420 3,386 3,373 Full service leasing contracts 1,448 1,454 1,464 1,473 2,755 2,692 2,709 2,699 2,686 Fleet management contracts 313 308 342 342 741 703 710 686 686







1 The Group's results as at 30 June 2024 were examined by the Board of Directors, chaired by Pierre Palmieri on 29 July 2024. The limited review procedures carried out by the statutory auditors on the consolidated condensed financial statements are in progress

2 Leasing and Services margins excluding non-recurring items

3 Management information

4 Excluding UCS result, non-recurring items

5 Annualized impairment charges on receivables expressed as a percentage of average earning assets

6 Net income group share after deduction of interest on AT1 capital divided by average shareholder equity before non‑controlling interests, goodwill and intangible assets

7 Diluted Earnings per share, calculated according to IAS 33. Basic EPS for Q2 2024 at EUR 0.21

8 Net carrying amount of the rental fleet plus net receivables on finance leases

9 Management information, in EU+: European Union, UK, Norway, Switzerland

10 Plug-in Hybrids

11 LeasePlan consolidated from 22 May 2023

12 Excluding impacts of non-recurring items

13 Management information

14 Annualized

15 Management information

16 LeasePlan was not consolidated in Q1 2023

17 Annualized impairment charges on receivables expressed as a percentage of arithmetic average of earning assets

18 Calculated according to IAS 33. Basic EPS at EUR 0.21. Under IAS 33, EPS is computed using the average number of shares weighted by time apportionment

19 Excluding Additional Tier 1 capital

20 Before dividend provision

21 Excluding Additional Tier 1 capital

22 Maximum Distributable Amount (MDA). Based on estimated contracyclical capital buffers for the upcoming quarters the MDA is estimated to stand at 9.33% in Q3 and 9.36% in Q4 2023

23 Restated for PPA update and adjustment on Fleetpool’s fleet depreciation costs

24 AT1 issued by ALD and subscribed by parent Societe Generale

25 AT1 issued by LeasePlan and subscribed by external parties, redeemed on 29 May 2024

26 Transfer of ALD’s entities in Portugal, Ireland and Norway to discontinued operations

27 Average number of shares weighted by time apportionment

28 Assuming exercise of warrants, as per IAS 33

29 Group shareholders’ equity restated for PPA update and adjustment on Fleetpool’s fleet depreciation costs

30 The dividend provision assumes a payout ratio of 50% of net Income group share, after deduction of interest on AT1 capital

31 The dividend provision assumes a payout ratio of 50% of Net Income group share, after deduction of interest on AT1 capital

32 Group shareholders’ equity restated for PPA update and adjustment on Fleetpool’s fleet depreciation costs

33 The number of shares considered is the number of ordinary shares outstanding at end of period, excluding treasury shares

34 The dividend provision assumes a payout ratio of 50% of net Income group share, after deduction of interest on AT1 capital

35 LeasePlan PPA adjustment in Q2 2024 attributed to each quarter since closing date instead of Q2 2024 only and Fleetpool adjustment on fleet depreciation costs and subsequent goodwill impairment in Q4 2023

36 Restated for IFRS 17, which applies from 1 January 2023

37 Including i) impact of LeasePlan’s Purchase Price Allocation and its Q2 2024 adjustment, attributed to each quarter since acquisition closing instead of being allocated to Q4 2023 and Q2 2024 only and ii) adjustment on Fleetpool‘s fleet depreciation costs which resulted in an accounting restatement of the comparative income statement for 2023

38 Q2 2023 non-controlling interests were corrected to include the interest coupons to holders of AT1 issued by LeasePlan and subscribed by external parties





Attachment