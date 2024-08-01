Femco Steel Technology Co., Ltd. Announces Opening of Taipei Flagship Store for Its Propriety Brand KBS

Taipei, Taiwan, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Femco Steel Technology Co., Ltd. (“FST” or the “Company”), an innovative golf shaft manufacturer in a proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with, among others, Chenghe Acquisition I Co. (Nasdaq: LATG) (“Chenghe”), announces that its proprietary brand KBS, a renowned golf club shaft brand and lifestyle innovator, today celebrated the grand opening of its flagship store in Taipei, ushering in a new era of exceptional golfing experiences. This impressive 5,000 square-foot destination, strategically located in the heart of the city’s prestigious commercial district, represents a significant milestone in KBS’s commitment to elevating the game of golf for players of all levels.



“This flagship store is the embodiment of our relentless pursuit to provide golfers with unparalleled innovations that enhance their passion for the sport,” said David Chuang, CEO and Chairman of FST. “From PGA professionals to devoted amateurs, the KBS Golf Experience Taipei has been meticulously crafted to cater to the unique needs and desires of every golfer who walks through our doors.”

The store’s design seamlessly blends premium materials and state-of-the-art technology, creating a truly immersive customer journey. Showcasing FST’s KBS core product lineup, including shafts crafted from premium steel, composite materials, and fibers, the store also features a curated selection of golf accessories and lifestyle items, allowing customers to fully embrace the KBS lifestyle.

Dedicated fitting and retrofitting stations, equipped with the latest diagnostic tools, empower golfers to fine-tune their equipment for optimal performance. Moreover, the store boasts several advanced golf simulators, providing an unparalleled opportunity for swing evaluation and analysis, enabling customers to refine their skills and unlock their true potential on the course.

“Innovation has always been at the heart of KBS, and this flagship store is a testament to our unwavering commitment to elevating the golfing experience,” said Kim Braly, Head of Design at KBS. “From the moment you step through our doors, you’ll be immersed in a world where tradition and technology seamlessly converge, creating an unparalleled haven for golf enthusiasts.”

Complementing the exceptional product and service offerings, the KBS Golf Experience Taipei features a dedicated bar and lounge area, providing a vibrant social hub where golfers can gather, share stories, and connect with like-minded individuals. This unique blend of premium golf experiences and a dynamic community setting sets the stage for an unmatched exploration of the sport.

The grand opening celebration on August 1, 2024, at 2:00 PM, will officially unveil this exceptional golf destination to the public, inviting golfers to discover the endless possibilities that await them at the KBS Flagship Store in Taipei.

About Chenghe

Chenghe is a special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of Cayman Islands for the purpose of effecting mergers, share exchanges, asset acquisitions, share purchases, reorganizations or similar business combinations with one or more businesses. While Chenghe may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any business, industry, sector or geographical location, it intends to focus search for an initial business combination on the cutting-edge new economic industries, including but not limited to TMT, green energy, biotechnology, optoelectronics, etc. in the Asia Pacific where Chenghe can benefit from huge potentials and achieve long-term capital growth. For more information, visit https://chengheinv.com/chenghe-acquisition-i-co/ .

About FST

FST is a Taiwan-based company mainly engaged in the research and development, production and sales of golf shafts. Its customers cover the world’s major golf brand manufacturers and distributors. In addition to contract manufacturing of steel golf shafts, the Company also designs, manufactures and sells high-quality golf shafts with exceptional craftsmanship and advanced technology under its proprietary brands, like KBS, a renowned golf club shaft brand and lifestyle innovator. Trusted by PGA professionals worldwide, KBS shafts have set a new standard in steel shafts, achieving unprecedented growth and acclaim. For more information, visit https://fstshafts.com.tw/ and www.kbsgolfshafts.com .

