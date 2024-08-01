$13.66 Bn Plant Breeding and CRISPR Plants Global Markets, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plant Breeding and CRISPR Plants Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The plant breeding and crispr plants market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $11.88 billion in 2023 to $13.66 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.0%. The plant breeding and crispr plants market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $23.18 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%.

The growth observed in the historical period can be attributed to several factors, including the rising global population, outbreaks of crop diseases, concerns regarding food security, regulatory changes, and the globalization of food trade. Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the plant breeding and CRISPR plants market in 2023.



The anticipated growth during the forecast period can be ascribed to several key factors, notably the escalating investment in research and development, a surging demand for organic and non-GMO products, the adoption of climate-smart agriculture practices, the upswing in plant-based diets, and the global challenge of water scarcity. In tandem with this growth, several prominent trends are expected to shape the industry landscape.



The anticipated surge in demand for improved crops is expected to drive the growth of the plant breeding and CRISPR market. This necessity arises from the need to meet the challenges of a changing world, marked by an increasing global population, climate change, and diminishing land availability. To address these issues, new and innovative crop growth techniques must be developed. Plant breeding and the CRISPR method are continuously working towards enhancing crop yield, quality, and resistance to diseases and pests. The goal is to improve crop varieties, making them more productive, higher in quality, and more resilient to environmental variations. Consequently, the increased demand for improved crops is expected to propel the growth of the plant breeding and CRISPR plant market.



The growing awareness of environmental concerns is also set to drive the expansion of the plant breeding and CRISPR market. Environmental issues encompass a spectrum of challenges, including the depletion and degradation of natural resources, pollution, climate change, and other factors that pose threats to ecosystems and human well-being. Plant breeding and CRISPR contribute to sustainable agriculture by addressing these concerns through the development of crops with enhanced resilience, reduced resource requirements, and improved adaptability to changing climatic conditions. Consequently, the growing awareness of environmental concerns is expected to drive the growth of the plant breeding and CRISPR plant market.



Technological progress is emerging as a prominent trend in both plant breeding and the CRISPR plant market. Leading companies within these domains are directing their efforts toward leveraging the swiftly advancing realms of science and technology. These endeavors involve the application of genetic and biological innovations to create more effective crop varieties, affording key players a competitive edge. The widespread availability of genome-wide markers significantly amplifies the strength and accuracy of trait mapping and integration, extending the reach of these technologies to a broader spectrum of breeders and geneticists.



Prominent entities in the plant breeding and CRISPR market are strategically emphasizing product launches, such as the deployment of gene editing technology to combat corn disease. Gene editing technology comprises a set of tools enabling precise alterations to an organism's DNA.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Plant Breeding and CRISPR Plants Market Characteristics



3. Plant Breeding and CRISPR Plants Market Trends and Strategies



4. Plant Breeding and CRISPR Plants Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. Impact of High Inflation on the Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact on the Market

4.3. COVID-19 Impact on the Market



5. Global Plant Breeding and CRISPR Plants Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Plant Breeding and CRISPR Plants Market Drivers and Restraints

5.1.1. Drivers of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints of the Market

5.2. Global Plant Breeding and CRISPR Plants Historic Market Size and Growth, 2018-2023, Value ($ Billion)

5.3. Global Plant Breeding and CRISPR Plants Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2023-2028, 2033F, Value ($ Billion)



6. Plant Breeding and CRISPR Plants Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Plant Breeding and CRISPR Plants Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Conventional breeding

Other Types

6.2. Global Plant Breeding and CRISPR Plants Market, Segmentation by Process, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Selection

Hybridization and mutation breeding

Other Processes

6.3. Global Plant Breeding and CRISPR Plants Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Cereals and Grains

Oilseeds and Pulses

Fruits and Vegetables

Other Crops

7. Plant Breeding and CRISPR Plants Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Plant Breeding and CRISPR Plants Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Plant Breeding and CRISPR Plants Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

