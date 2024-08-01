Betco Cleans Up Delivery Execution with Help from Redwood Logistics

CHICAGO, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Logistics (Redwood), one of the fastest-growing fourth-party logistics (4PL) providers in North America, today announced its role in revolutionizing the logistics strategy for Betco, a leading manufacturer of commercial cleaning solutions. Through innovative logistics strategies and tailored solutions, Redwood helped Betco enhance on-time delivery, bolstering customer service and satisfaction.



Betco has been a prominent name in the commercial cleaning industry since 1950, providing over 350 standard cleaning agents and more than 500 custom formulations to customers across various industries, including education, food service, healthcare, retail, hospitality and commercial cleaning. Despite their long-standing success, Betco faced critical challenges in ensuring timely delivery of cleaning equipment to multiple locations for high-priority contract customers. Dependence on conventional less-than-truckload carriers led to expensive logistics operations and unreliable delivery times, impacting Betco's ability to meet customer expectations.

"Our collaboration with Redwood has been nothing short of transformative," said Kyle Knapp, Distribution Manager, Betco. "Redwood's Project Logistics capabilities, including their white-glove, custom-tailored service model, have significantly increased our service levels, reduced costs, and created a significant competitive advantage."

Redwood's expert Project Logistics team stepped in to address Betco's delivery challenges. By combining full-truckload pickups, inventory consolidation at regional warehouses, and final-mile delivery, Redwood crafted a customized logistics solution to meet Betco's specific needs. Each load is tracked in real time, ensuring maximum delivery reliability, and boosting customer confidence.

Redwood has successfully managed dozens of logistics projects for Betco, achieving 100% on-time delivery at a cost-effective price. This reliability has become a competitive differentiator for Betco, enhancing its reputation as a dependable partner in the commercial cleaning industry. The collaboration has driven increased customer satisfaction, facilitated new contract signings, and boosted revenues for Betco.

"Helping Betco adapt and thrive in an increasingly competitive market is a testament to Redwood's modern 4PL strategy," said Erin Breen, Executive Vice President, Supply Chain Solutions, Redwood. "Our ability to bend, grow, and change to meet the unique needs of our customers ensures that we provide top-tier logistics solutions that drive real business results."

Redwood’s modern 4PL strategy is a unique combination of hands-on execution experience and its mastery of supply chain digitalization. Redwood’s modern 4PL strategy revolutionizes the integration of logistics and technology, enabling significant advantage in today’s fast-paced, volatile and hypercompetitive logistics environment.

About Redwood Logistics

Redwood Logistics, a leading logistics platform company and modern 4PL headquartered in Chicago, has provided solutions for moving and managing freight for more than 21 years. The company’s diverse portfolio includes digital freight brokerage and flexible freight management all wrapped into a revolutionary logistics and technology strategy, a modern 4PL. Redwood’s 4PL strategy utilizes an open platform for digital logistics that empowers shippers to seamlessly mix-and-match partners, technologies and solutions into their own unique digital supply chain fingerprint. Redwood connects a wide range of customers to the power of supply chain management, technology and the industry’s brightest minds. For more information, visit www.redwoodlogistics.com .

About Betco

Betco has been a leading manufacturer of cleaning innovations since 1950. Family-owned and operated, Betco offers hundreds of chemical and equipment solutions, comprehensive market programs, and industry-leading training resources.