Texas Capital Appoints Todd Jordan to Serve as Austin Market President and Leader of Austin Middle Market Banking

DALLAS, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital, today announced that Todd Jordan has joined Texas Capital as Austin Market President and leader of Austin Middle Market Banking. In his new role, Jordan is responsible for delivering best-in-class products and solutions with a strong focus on client service, driving Texas Capital’s strategy and instilling the firm’s culture across Central Texas.



Jordan joins Texas Capital from Bank of America, where he served as Senior Vice President, Senior Relationship Manager in the Commercial Banking division for the past ten years. In addition to his tenure at Bank of America, Jordan boasts more than 28 years of leadership experience in commercial banking at Comerica Bank and JPMorgan Chase & Co., and offers strong expertise in the Austin middle market segment. He will report directly to Jay Clingman, Head of Commercial Banking.

“We are delighted that Todd is joining the Texas Capital team to lead our Austin market. With more than 20 years spent living in Austin and serving Austin-based businesses, Todd brings a unique perspective that our clients and team members will appreciate,” said Clingman. “Throughout his career, Todd has distinguished himself as a strong leader and strategic thinker and I know he will play an essential role in Texas Capital’s continued success throughout Central Texas.”

“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue serving the community I care so much about here in Austin,” said Jordan. “As a Texas-native, the success of our economy has brought me great pride and I look forward to working with the strong team at Texas Capital and supporting the growth of our Austin and Texas-based companies.”