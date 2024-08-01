Swimwear and Beachwear Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $41.1 Billion by 2030 - Fashion Influencing Seasonal Designs, Innovations in UV Protective Swimwear Propel Growth

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Swimwear and Beachwear - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Swimwear and Beachwear is estimated at US$27.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$41.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The swimwear and beachwear market is highly competitive, with numerous brands vying for market share through innovation and strategic initiatives. Companies are investing in research and development to create swimwear that combines fashion with functionality, catering to diverse consumer needs. Strategic partnerships, collaborations with fashion designers, and celebrity endorsements are common strategies to enhance brand visibility and appeal.



Additionally, companies are focusing on expanding their presence in emerging markets, where rising disposable incomes and growing tourism are driving demand for swimwear and beachwear. Marketing strategies that leverage social media, influencer collaborations, and digital marketing are also crucial for reaching a broader audience and driving sales. The competitive landscape, characterized by constant innovation and strategic moves, is a significant factor propelling the market forward.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Swimwear and Beachwear Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Swimwear and Beachwear Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Polyester Swimwear and Beachwear segment, which is expected to reach US$15.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.8%. The Spandex Swimwear and Beachwear segment is also set to grow at 5.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $7.3 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.8% CAGR to reach $9.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Arena Italia S.p.A, Diana Sport, Jantzen Apparel LLC, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 272 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $27.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $41.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Swimwear and Beachwear - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Interest in Water Sports Spurs Demand for Functional Swimwear

How Fashion Trends Influence Seasonal Swimwear Designs

Technological Advancements in Fabric Enhance Comfort and Durability

Growth in Sustainable Fashion Drives Demand for Eco-friendly Swimwear

Impact of Social Media on Consumer Choices in Swimwear and Beachwear

Innovations in UV Protective Swimwear Propel Market Growth

Body Positivity Movement Strengthens Inclusivity in Swimwear Designs

Fitness and Health Trends Drive the Performance Swimwear Segment

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 199 Featured)

Arena Italia S.p.A

Diana Sport

Jantzen Apparel LLC

NoZONE Clothing Limited

O'Neill Inc.

Panos Emporio

PARAH S.p.A

Perry Ellis International Inc.

PVH Corp.

Quiksilver Inc.

Seafolly

Seaspray Swimwear

Speedo International Ltd.

Swimwear Anywhere Inc.

TYR Sport Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jnwol3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment