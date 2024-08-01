Pipettes and Pipettors Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to Grow by $1 Billion by 2030 - Drug Discovery Applications Provide Robust Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pipettes and Pipettors - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Pipettes and Pipettors is estimated at US$2.0 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$3.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the pipettes and pipettors market is driven by several factors, reflecting the increasing demand for advanced liquid handling solutions in various scientific fields. The expansion of the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, particularly in drug development and genomics, necessitates precise and reliable liquid handling tools.

The rise in research activities related to COVID-19 and other infectious diseases has also boosted the demand for high-quality pipettes and pipettors. Additionally, the increasing focus on laboratory automation and high-throughput screening in research and clinical diagnostics is propelling the adoption of electronic and multi-channel pipettors.



Technological advancements that enhance the accuracy, efficiency, and ergonomics of these devices are further fueling market growth. Furthermore, the emphasis on compliance with stringent regulatory standards in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors drives the need for reliable and validated pipetting solutions. These factors collectively underscore the dynamic growth and innovation in the pipettes and pipettors market, highlighting their critical role in modern laboratory environments.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Pipettes and Pipettors Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Pipettes and Pipettors Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Pipette Tips segment, which is expected to reach US$1.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.9%. The Plastic Pipettes segment is also set to grow at 6.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $594.3 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.8% CAGR to reach $340.0 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Beckman Coulter, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., A&D Company, Limited, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 532 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Pipettes and Pipettors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Pipettes and Pipettors : A Ubiquitous Labware

Factors Influencing the Purchase of Pipettes

Pipettes and Pipettors: Product Definition

A Peek into History of Technology Advancement in Pipettes

Product Types

Outlook

Regional Market Review

Technology Advances Allow Electronic Pipettes Market to Exhibit Impressive Growth

Mechanical Pipettes Still Hold Ground

Plastic Pipettes Gain Favor over Glass Options

Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases and Growing Need for Clinical Diagnostics

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Trends in Life Science Research Sector Support Demand for Pipettes

Large-Scale Applications Drive Pipetting Market

Drug Discovery Applications Provide Robust Opportunities

Global High-Throughput Screening Market Revenue Share by End Use: 2024

Global Pharmaceutical R&D Spending in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Diverse Liquid Handling Solutions Designed to Meet Individual User Needs

Precision and Laboratory Needs Redefine Pipette innovations

Select Recent Product Developments

Technology Advances Related to Pipettes Help Scientific Research Witness Seismic Change

Innovative Features in Electronic Pipettes Come to the Fore to Simplify Pipetting Process

Bluetooth Electronic Pipettes to Radically Transform Biological Research

Ergonomics Continue to Redefine the Pipettors Market

Companies Move Away from Elementary Designs

Automated Pipetting Systems Gain Interest

Multichannel Pipettes Offer a New Dimension to Pipetting

Recommended Use of Pipettes by Number and Type of Microplates Handled

Innovations in Tip technology

Tip Re-Use Gains Focus

ClipTip Technology for Locking Pipette Tips

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 95 Featured)

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

A&D Company, Limited

Bellco Glass, Inc.

AHN Biotechnologie GmbH

Andrew Alliance SA

Apricot Designs, Inc.

Arise Biotech Corporation

Biobase Meihua

Biosan

Accuris Instruments

Aptaca SpA

AQUALABO

Avidity Science

Biosigma Srl

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2pav1f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment