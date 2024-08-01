Biomass and Waste-to-Energy Strategic Business Report 2024: Automation Picks Up Pace, Dendro Liquid Energy (DLE) to Offer New Growth Avenues - Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biomass and Waste-to-Energy - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Biomass and Waste-to-Energy is estimated at US$32.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$45.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the biomass and waste-to-energy market is driven by several factors, including technological advancements, policy support, and increasing awareness of environmental issues. Technological advancements have significantly improved the efficiency and scalability of biomass and WTE systems, making them more cost-effective and capable of handling larger volumes of waste and biomass. Government policies and incentives, such as tax credits, subsidies, and renewable energy mandates, play a crucial role in promoting the adoption of these technologies.



The increasing awareness and concern about environmental issues, particularly climate change and waste management, have spurred both public and private sector investments in biomass and WTE projects. Furthermore, the growing demand for renewable energy sources to meet rising energy needs and the shift towards a circular economy, where waste is minimized, and resources are reused, also contribute to market growth.



The integration of smart grid technologies and advancements in material recovery from waste are additional drivers, enabling more efficient and sustainable energy production from biomass and waste resources. Collectively, these factors highlight the dynamic and multifaceted growth of the biomass and waste-to-energy market, emphasizing its critical role in the transition towards a more sustainable and resilient energy future.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 253 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $32.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $45.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global



Worldwide Renewable Energy Market: A Review

Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy Sources in Select Countries

Sustained Rise in Electric Power Consumption Drives the Need for Alternative Energy Sources

Biomass and Waste-To-Energy: A Prelude

Major Categories of Biomass Sources

Biomass Market: Fast Facts

Waste-to-Energy

Stages of Waste Conversion Process

Technologies for MSW Treatment

Technologies for Processing Biomass

Supply Security & Environmental Concerns Boost Biomass Usage

Growth Drivers for Biomass Power Generation

Market Restraints

Waste-to-Energy Market to Register Strong Growth

Percentage of Municipal Solid Waste Burned with Energy Recovery in Select Countries

Asia Pacific to Drive Growth

Issues Surrounding Waste-to Energy

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Automation Picks Up Pace at Waste-to-Energy and Biomass Plants

Rising Biomass Pallet Production Helps Biomass Industry Display Strong Growth

Rise in MSW Augurs Well for Market Growth

Startups Enter Waste-To-Energy Space

Innovations and Technology Advancements Spur Growth

Hydrothermal Carbonization Waste-To-Energy Technology

Researchers at UNIST Develop New Biomass Conversion Technology

Dendro Liquid Energy (DLE) to Offer New Growth Avenues

Micropower Projects: Providing Electricity to Remote Areas

Rise in Use of Biomass in Heat Applications

Biomass CHP as a Percentage of Total CHP Generation in Select Countries

Electricity from Biomethane Facilitates Pollution Reduction

