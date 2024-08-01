Electronic Warfare Systems Strategic Business Report 2024: Market Remains Hissing Hot with Focus on Warfare Augmentation - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Warfare Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Electronic Warfare Systems is estimated at US$18.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$27.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the Electronic Warfare Systems market is driven by several factors. The war front-stance of the defense industry on modernization of military capabilities, high uptake of UAVs, and increasing incident of geopolitical conflicts, terrorist attacks and security breaches are driving market growth.

Geopolitical tensions and the modernization of military forces globally are spurring investments in advanced EWS to maintain strategic and tactical advantages. The increasing complexity and proliferation of electronic threats, including advancements in enemy radar and communication technologies, necessitate continuous improvements in EW capabilities.



Government's focus on air defense and radar systems along with high uptake of military robots is buoying the global market. Increasing use of advanced platforms for detecting and intercepting enemy weapons is set to fuel global demand for these systems. Technological advancements along with the resulting transition toward multilayered defense systems are bound to augur well for electronic warfare.



In addition, broader uptake of UAVs, ground surveillance solutions and communication jamming are key factors responsible for growing preference of electronic warfare platforms. These factors, combined with ongoing technological innovations and the evolving nature of electronic warfare, are propelling robust growth in the Electronic Warfare Systems market, ensuring its pivotal role in modern and future combat operations.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Electronic Support Capability segment, which is expected to reach US$13.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.9%. The Electronic Attack Capability segment is also set to grow at 5.2% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $7.1 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.1% CAGR to reach $4.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as ASELSAN AS, BAE Systems Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 553 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $18.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $27.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Electronic Warfare Holds Bright Future with Convergence of Diverse Aspects

Technology Trends Shaping the Market for EW Systems

AI Integration into EW Systems Unlocks Immense Possibilities

ADSR Electronic Warfare Tool, enabled by AI, Deployed by the US Army

Improved Microwave and RF Hardware for EW Systems of the Future

EW Systems and Radar: Similarities and Differences

Importance of Continued Innovation Cannot be Undermined

Integrated Electronic Warfare Technologies Propelling Market Growth

New Technologies which Developers of EW Systems Must be Aware of

Cognitive Electronic Warfare: A Shining Armor & Propeller of Electronic Warfare

From an Army of Thousands to an Army of None, the Rise of the Digital Battlefield Provides the Foundation for the Growth of Electronic Warfare

Death by Algorithm! Rapid Digitalization is Bringing Us Closer to that Reality

Strong Growth in Military & Defense Spending Spurs Opportunities for Electronic Warfare Systems

Robust Defense Spending Amid the Unfortunate State of Global Geo-Political Affairs Opens Opportunities for Spending on Electronic Warfare Systems

Rise in Territorial Conflicts and Border Disputes Necessitate Better Surveillance & Target Identification

Soldier Modernization Initiatives Augur Well for the Market

Soldier Modernization Initiatives Fuel Demand for Electronic Warfare Systems

Defense Spending Trends Set Demand Dynamics for Electronic Warfare Systems

Age of Connected Battlefield & Network Centric Warfare Strategies Make C4ISR and EWS the Backbone of Modern Military Operations

Advancements in Defense Electronics and Miniaturization of Military Electronics Support Market Growth

Growing Use of Sensor-Based Systems in Military Applications Augurs Well for the Market

Market Primed to Benefit from the Rising Adoption of High Capability UAVs

Increasing Use of Drones in the Battlefield Pushes Up Demand for Electronic Warfare Systems

Growing Role of Unmanned Aircraft Systems for ISR Operations Drives Demand for Electronic Warfare Systems

With Unmanned Aircrafts Posing Threat of Terrorism and Smuggling, EO/IR-based Counter-Drone Systems Grow in Prominence

Small Sized EO/IR Sensors in Drones for ISR Missions

Maritime Boundary Disputes Accentuate Need for ISR Systems

Infrared and Thermal Cameras Find Use in ISR Operations

Robust Growth of Early Warning Systems to Present Market Opportunities

Challenges Facing the Electronic Warfare Industry

Aviation Industry Faces Challenges with Handling Deliberate Disruptions Caused by Electronic Warfare Systems

