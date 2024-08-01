Agriculture Drones Strategic Business Report 2024-2030: Drones Emerge to Revolutionize Farming in the 21st Century

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agriculture Drones - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Agriculture Drones is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$22.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 29.2% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the agriculture drone market is driven by several factors, including technological advancements, the increasing adoption of precision farming techniques, and economic pressures to increase crop yield amidst global food demand. As the global population continues to grow, so does the demand for food production, which encourages the adoption of innovative technologies to enhance farm productivity. Drones reduce the time and labor required for tasks like crop surveying and data collection, making farm operations more efficient and less labor-intensive.



Additionally, environmental concerns and regulatory changes regarding pesticide use have pushed the farming industry towards more sustainable practices, further fueling the adoption of drones for precise pesticide application, reducing run-off and environmental impact. The availability of high-resolution aerial imagery also supports better crop management and soil health practices, essential for sustainable agriculture.



Furthermore, governmental support and subsidies in various countries to adopt modern agricultural techniques have made these technologies accessible to a broader range of farmers, enhancing market growth. These drivers ensure that the adoption of agriculture drones will continue to expand, reflecting their growing importance in the global agricultural industry.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Agriculture Drones Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Agriculture Drones Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Agriculture Drones Software segment, which is expected to reach US$7.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 32.7%. The Agriculture Drones Hardware segment is also set to grow at 27.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $1.1 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 33.8% CAGR to reach $4.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., AGCO Corporation, AeroVironment, Inc., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 224 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $22.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 29.2% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Need to Increase Agriculture Production Amid Food Security Concerns Drives Focus on Farm Automation

Agriculture Industry Embraces Drones to Intensify Production

Drones Emerge to Revolutionize Farming in the 21st Century

Outlook

US Occupies Major Revenue Share

Recent Market Activity

Agriculture Drones - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Focus on Precision Agriculture Spurs Demand for Drones

Shrinking Arable Land and the Need to Improve Agricultural Efficiency and Yield Raises Significance of Drones

Continuing Advances Enable Agricultural Drones to Undergo Major Refinements

AI Presents Perfect Match for Drones to Enable High-Performance Agricultural Drones

Companies Gear Up to Tap Agricultural Drone Demand for Field Mapping Application

Agricultural Drones Powered by Multispectral Imaging Transform Farming Practices

Rise in Popularity of Multi-Rotor Drones

Software Enhancements to Drive Growth

Incorporation of Advanced Sensors Makes Agricultural Drones More Efficient

Rise in Use of Drones for Spraying Pesticides Revolutionizes Agricultural Sector

Rise in Significance of Drones in Controlling Invasive Plants

Drones Find Use in Dispensing Beneficial Pest-Eating Insects

Drone Swarms Technology for Spraying of Large Areas

Developing Economies Exhibit High Interest in Using Drones for Agricultural Spraying Purposes

Legislative Policies Continue to Present Challenges for Drone Use in Spraying Applications

High Cost of Drones & Shortage of Trained Pilots Remain Major Issue

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 44 Featured)

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

AGCO Corporation

AeroVironment, Inc.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.

SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.

Delair

microdrones GmbH

Aeronavics Ltd.

Draganfly Inc.

Yamaha Motor Corporation

AgroFly SA

NEWAGCO Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dupkas

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment