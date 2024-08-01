Stanbridge University Reaccredited with the We Invest in People Standard by Investors in People

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stanbridge University is excited to share that it has been reaccredited by Investors in People and achieved the prestigious We Invest in People standard, joining 15,000 organizations across 75 countries to make work better.



Paul Devoy, CEO of Investors in People, congratulated Stanbridge University, stating, “Being accredited with We Invest in People is a remarkable effort for any organization, and places Stanbridge University in fine company with a host of organizations that understand the value of people.”



"Here at Stanbridge University, we believe that the success of any organization hinges on its people. By prioritizing their well-being and development, we contribute to a stronger, healthier, and happier society." Yasith Weerasuriya, President and CEO of Stanbridge University.

Stanbridge University is an award-winning private institution in Los Angeles, Riverside, and Orange County that offers degrees in nursing and allied health. To learn more about Stanbridge University, please visit www.stanbridge.edu .