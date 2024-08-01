DuelNow Secures $11 Million, Fueling Decentralized Sports Betting Revolution

Lisbon, Portugal, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DuelNow is thrilled to announce that it has received a $10M investment commitment from GEM Digital Limited, with an additional $1m secured from notable industry angel investors - a significant moment for the player-first decentralized sports betting marketplace. Among the group of investors is Charlie Lee, the creator of Litecoin, Richard Ma, the founder & CEO of Quantstamp, and Billy Markus, the creator of Dogecoin, as well as Crypto Rand, Mooncat, Marc van der Chijs, HardBank, Jonathan Lee, Joseph Cheong, Ethan (Rampage) Yau, Dean Thomas, and more.



This considerable investment delivers a strong message to the betting world - decentralized sports betting is here, and it’s here to stay. Global bettor demand has been driving a betting revolution, and DuelNow will be empowering sports bettors to take complete control over their experiences. DuelNow utilizes the highly respected Ethereum Layer-2 blockchain, Arbitrum, to create a truly peer-to-peer betting platform with absolute transparency and lightning-fast speeds, whilst also taking the house out of the equation resulting in lower fees, higher payouts, and a bettor-centric experience. $11 million in new capital will see DuelNow’s industry-leading team dedicate themselves to growth, awareness, and establishing the platform as the market leader while championing the use of blockchain technology to elevate the sports betting landscape. Bettors will begin to feel confident in their additional levels of control, freedom, and fairness.

DuelNow will disrupt the betting industry and empower users in equal measure, redefining standards in crypto gambling and blockchain betting along the way. By eliminating heavy sign-up requirements, disadvantageous odds-making, financial exclusivity, inflexibility, and poor user experience, DuelNow is catching the attention of frustrated betters who believe that betting shops and websites should do better.

For now, NFL, MLB, NBA, and MMA fans can visit DuelNow to craft a custom betting experience that levels the playing field for bettors by removing the house advantage. Additional sports will be added as the product develops.



The on-chain sports betting market seems to be grabbing mindshare as people look beyond the success of Polymarket’s prediction market. Notable figures such as Mike Ippolito (Co-Founder of Blockworks) and AltcoinPsycho have recently shared their thoughts and expressed bullish sentiment on the market segment.

DuelNow dedicates itself to listing new sports and custom betting options for personalized competition. This could see real-life friends use DuelNow for P2P sports bets on their favorite sports. The goal is to craft a marketplace where bettors are empowered, given a voice, and feel like they are in control. Those who start using DuelNow in the short term will see the future of crypto sports betting disrupted in the long term, and the recent investment funds will see to that.



To keep up with the latest on DuelNow, follow them on Twitter and sign up to their waitlist through their website .

About DuelNow

DuelNow is an innovative sports prediction marketplace powered by peer-to-peer wagers and prediction marketplace narratives to provide a bookie-free sports prediction experience. Create custom predictions, set odds, and compete directly with others, taking the house advantage completely out of the game and disrupting the decentralized sports betting industry.



About GEM Digital Limited

GEM Digital Limited is a digital asset investment firm based in The Bahamas. The firm actively sources, structures, and invests in utility tokens listed on over 30 CEXs and DEXs globally. Global Emerging Markets (GEM) is a $3.4 billion alternative investment group with offices in Paris, New York, and The Bahamas. GEM manages a diverse set of investment vehicles focused on emerging markets and has completed over 530 transactions in 72 countries. Each investment vehicle has a different degree of operational control, risk-adjusted return, and liquidity profile. GEM's family of funds and investment vehicles provides exposure to Small-Mid Cap Management Buyouts, Private Investments in Public Equities, and select venture investments.