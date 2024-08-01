Bloom Appoints COO John Bruer to Lead Telesales Operations

Bloomington, IN, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Bloom, a leading insurance services and technology provider, announces the appointment of John Bruer as its new Chief Operations Officer, Telesales. Bruer will lead the organization’s Call Center Operations team, with a primary focus on driving operational excellence and sales growth.

Prior to joining Bloom, Bruer held several leadership roles at UnitedHealth Group, where he was responsible for advancing strategic M&A initiatives and directing capital investments to foster comprehensive growth. Most recently, Bruer led operations for Optum’s directed spend platform, Solutran, driving rapid expansion of the platform to support more than 16 million members. As Bloom COO, Telesales, he will oversee the organization’s Medicare call center, the company’s core line of business since its inception in 2007.

Bruer’s appointment comes as Medicare health plans enter peak preparation season for the 2025 Annual Enrollment Period (AEP), beginning Oct. 1. "We are excited to welcome John to our leadership team,” said Sherman Rogers, Founder and CEO of Bloom. “John’s extensive experience building strong sales cultures and success in scaling operations for high-growth organizations will play a crucial role in advancing our commitment to delivering high value Medicare shopping and enrollment.”

“Bloom has established itself as an industry leader in health insurance enrollment and operations,” said Annie Lamont, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Oak HC/FT. “John’s proven ability to drive operational excellence will help take Bloom’s sales solutions to the next level and better position the company to meet the growing payer need for high-quality Medicare enrollments and customer interactions.”