Aluminum Die Casting Machines Market to Surge US$ 1.947 Billion by 2032 Owing to Expanding Automotive and Aerospace Applications | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aluminum Die Casting Machines Market Growth Analysis:

“According to SNS Insider Research, The Aluminum Die Casting Machines Market size was valued at US$ 1.162 Billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach US$ 1.947 Billion by 2032 with a growing CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

The Aluminum Die Casting Machines Market is substantiated by the increased demand for lightweight and high-strength components, primarily in the automotive and aerospace sectors. The industrial process has considerable advantages, rendering both manufacturing severity and surface finish outstanding, and enabling die casting to become the best option for the production of vital components of relatively complex shapes, which are used widely in the aforementioned industries. Noteworthy is the fact that the automotive sector is particularly important in terms of market growth as OEMs are increasingly using Aluminum to improve fuel efficiency and reduce the weight of vehicles. Not only market growth but also advances in technology are driven by emission regulations that are resulting in reduced vehicle weights along with improved fuel economies. With high-pressure die casting being the leading segment, technological innovations such as the high-pressure die-casting process and the semi-solid metal casting process are improving the production process as well as determining new application areas. All in all, the shift towards high-pressure die casting and new facilities such as oxygen-fuelled die casting deliver important technical and financial benefits, such as enhanced mechanical and physical features of the cast material and cost efficiency.





Get a Sample Report of Aluminum Die Casting Machines Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2581

Major Players Analysis Listed in this report are:

Buhler AG

K. Technology Holdings Limited

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd

TOYO Machinery & Metal

Ube Industries, Ltd

Walbro

Alcast Company

Consolidated Metco, Inc

Zitai Precision Machinery Co., Ltd

Gibbs Die Casting Corp

Birch Machining Co

Endurance Technologies Limited

Other Players

Aluminum Die Casting Machines Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 1.162 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 1.947 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.9% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • The rising demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles is accelerating the use of Aluminum die casting components in automotive manufacturing.

• Aluminum superior thermal conductivity and lightweight properties make it ideal for electric vehicle (EV) components, increasing the need for die casting machines.

Segment Analysis

By Type: The market is dominated by the high-pressure die casting with a market share of over 42% in 2023. This type is preferred by many due to its ability to create intricate shapes with high precision and great surface finish. This method is used in automotive, aerospace, and the consumer electronics sector due to its high efficiency and productivity rate.

By End-User: The automotive segment will continue to dominate the market with a share of over 30% in 2023 and for the forecast period. The automotive industry is in high demand for lightweight, superior strength parts for the assembly of vehicles. This method is best for producing engine blocks, transmission housings, and wheels.

By Customer: The OEM segment will dominate the market by over 62% share by 2023. The need among the OEMs to have machines optimized and tailored for their particular production requirements will be leading to the high adoption of the Aluminum die casting machines. Moreover, for the OEMs the precision, durability and efficiency and paramount leading to the domination of the segment.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Aluminum Die Casting Machines Market, Make an Enquiry Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/2581

Aluminum Die Casting Machines Market Key Segmentation:

By Type

High-Pressure Die Casting

Low-Pressure Die Casting

Others

By End Use

Power & Energy

Automotive

Industrial

Construction

Aerospace & Defense

Others

By Customer

OEM

Reseller

Key Regional Development

The Asia-Pacific region is the largest in 2023. This is due to the rapid growing automotive industry and the heavy investments being made by the sectors for mechanical and manufacturing equipment. Asia-Pacific countries are witnessing an explosion in automotive numbers and production numbers, increasing the demand for Aluminum die casting machines. The governments and industries in the region are investing heavily in infrastructure and development, fueling the market in the region.

Future Growth

The future of the Aluminum Die Casting Machines Market is anticipated to thrive, owing to the continuous innovation in casting technology and growing necessity in key industries. The automotive will dominate the market due to this sector’s shift to lightweight material to enhance fuel economy and meet the capability of regulatory standards. Furthermore, the aerospace industry demand for integrated structures, which necessitates fabrication of high-strength components, will drive the market. Similarly, emerging technologies like semi-solid metal casting and developments in die casting will create additional space for market expansion. The market will benefit from the increasing affordability and sustainability offered by Aluminum.

Recent Development

In April, 2022: Yoshiaki Murakami Fun filed a hostile bid for the Toshiba Machine in January, 2020, as the government calls for reforms in the corporate governance. This is to increase the accountability of the management to the investors.

Buy an Enterprise-User PDF of Aluminum Die Casting Machines Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2581

Key Takeaways

The Aluminum Die Casting Machines Market is undergoing significant growth due to the growing necessity in the automotive and aerospace sector.

Market development also depends on the constant innovation in casting technology such as semi-solid metal casting and high-pressure die casting.

This market is dominated by the Asia-Pacific region, harboring the greatest number of the Automotive companies and the manufacturing sector.

These too are the market leaders regarding technology orientation and investments in the die casting.

High-pressure die casting and the automotive sector are the most dominant due to the growing demand for lightweight and precision manufacturing in the two sectors.

Stakeholders including investors have a lot of opportunities in the Aluminum Die Casting Machines Market, owing to the continued market expansion.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Industry Flowchart

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics

5. Porter’s 5 Forces Model

6. Pest Analysis

7. Aluminum Die Casting Machines Market Segmentation, By Type

8. Aluminum Die Casting Machines Market Segmentation, By End Use

9. Aluminum Die Casting Machines Market Segmentation, By Customer

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Competitive Landscape

13. Use Case and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Aluminum Die Casting Machines Market Outlook 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/aluminum-die-casting-machines-market-2581

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.