Little Tikes Commercial Partners with the World of Eric Carle to Bring Children's Book Characters to Playgrounds

MONETT, Mo., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Little Tikes ® Commercial , which designs and manufactures innovative, commercial-grade playground equipment for children of all ages and abilities, today announced a partnership with the World of Eric Carle™, a design-driven licensing and merchandising program based on the renowned author and illustrator’s beloved picture books. The agreement empowers Little Tikes Commercial to design and manufacture playground equipment based on all of Carle’s books, including The Very Hungry Caterpillar, which has sold more than 55 million copies since its 1969 publication.



“We are honored to collaborate with the World of Eric Carle as we create imaginative playground equipment inspired by his classic tales of growth, transformation, and discovery that have delighted readers for more than five decades,” said Todd Brinker, senior vice president of commercial growth for outdoor play, PlayPower, the parent company of Little Tikes Commercial . “This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to inspire wonder and develop life skills through imaginative play. We look forward to bringing his unique vision to life.”

Through the collaboration, young children will be able to explore their physical abilities while experiencing the joy of Carle’s characters in a whole new way.

"We are delighted to unite with Little Tikes Commercial, a premier partner that shares Eric Carle's dedication to learning through play,” said Jackie DeMaio, licensing director at the Joester Loria Group, the worldwide licensing agent for the World of Eric Carle. “A prolific author and artist, Eric’s work was always about encouraging children to explore the world around them through the joy of play. The playground equipment developed as a result of this partnership will help ensure that his messages of hope, adventure, and learning continue to inspire the next generation both in and out of the classroom."

The first products in the collaborative line are freestanding climbers in the shapes of The Very Hungry Caterpillar and butterfly. The climbers, which use Carle’s characters to embrace fun and exploration, are available to order starting today.

The addition of the World of Eric Carle-themed equipment to Little Tikes Commercial’s product offerings will not only create a magical experience on any playground where it is installed, but also help support learning and development, particularly in schoolyard settings.

“Our versatile designs ensure that these new play elements can seamlessly integrate with any playground equipment, allowing for easy installation at both existing and new play spaces,” said Brett Kidd, vice president of global sales for Little Tikes Commercial . “Eric Carle’s timeless characters will be a perfect fit for any space that celebrates the magic of play and learning.”

The World of Eric Carle nurtures a child’s love of literature and learning, encouraging imaginative play and exploration. Trusted by parents, teachers, and librarians, and beloved by children worldwide for generations, The Very Hungry Caterpillar and Carle’s other timeless storybooks come to life in colorfully creative products, designed to inspire very hungry young minds.

For more information about Little Tikes Commercial and The World of Eric Carle partnership, please visit L ittleTikesCommercial.com/Eric-Carle .

About Little Tikes Commercial

Little Tikes® Commercial designs and manufactures commercial-grade playgrounds for parks, schools, childcare centers, and other places where children gather. A division of PlayPower®, Inc., Little Tikes Commercial empowers kids to flourish by inspiring wonder and developing life skills through imaginative play. Our mission is to create fun, exciting, and inclusive play spaces that instantly engage imaginations. For more information, visit LittleTikesCommercial.com .

About The World of Eric Carle

The World of Eric Carle™ is a design-driven licensing and merchandising program based on the beloved picture books by Eric Carle. A prolific author and artist, Eric Carle has written and illustrated more than seventy books which have sold over 175 million copies worldwide. Like his books, The World of Eric Carle brand draws upon Eric Carle’s approach to creativity, discovery, play and development. Licensing and merchandising programs are ongoing in the US, Japan, China, UK, Australia, and Europe. For more information, please visit: www.Facebook.com/theworldofEricCarle .

