Cavco Industries Reports Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Results

Improving Factory-built housing Results; High Claims in Insurance Operation

PHOENIX, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavco Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVCO) ("we," "our," the "Company" or "Cavco") today announced financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended June 29, 2024.

Quarterly Highlights

  • Net revenue was $478 million, up $2 million or 0.4% compared to $476 million in the first quarter of the prior year, primarily on home sales volume growth.
  • Sequentially, home sales volume is up 20% and capacity utilization is up to approximately 65% from approximately 60%.
  • Factory-built housing Gross profit as a percentage of Net revenue was 22.6%, compared to 24.8% in the prior year.
  • Financial services Gross loss as a percentage of Net revenue was (0.6)%, compared to Gross profit of 24.0% in the prior year. The segment pretax net loss of $5.2 million resulted in a reduction in Diluted net income per share of approximately $0.49 on an after tax basis. The loss was caused by unusually high insurance claims from multiple weather events in Texas, as well as the wildfires in New Mexico.
  • Income before income taxes was $44 million, down $17 million or 27.9% compared to $61 million in the prior year period.
  • Net income per diluted share attributable to Cavco common stockholders was $4.11 compared to $5.29 in the prior year quarter.
  • Backlogs totaled $232 million at the end of the quarter, up $41 million, or 21.4%, from $191 million three months ago, with modules in the backlog growing 22%.
  • Stock repurchases were approximately $29 million in the quarter.

Commenting on the quarter, President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Boor said, "The momentum we experienced exiting the fourth quarter carried through the first quarter. Orders continued to increase, resulting in production increases and a growing backlog."

He continued, "While our factory-built housing results showed continuing improvement, our consolidated results were negatively impacted by very high claims costs in our insurance operations. Those claims were driven by unusually high storm activity in Texas and the Ruidoso fires in New Mexico. While weather related events are unpredictable, our insurance operation has performed well over time, and we continue to actively manage our exposure. Overall, teams across the Company are stepping up to continued market improvement and the opportunity to help more families achieve homeownership."

Financial Results

 Three Months Ended    
($ in thousands, except revenue per home sold)June 29,
2024		 July 1,
2023		 Change
Net revenue       
Factory-built housing$458,048 $457,109 $939  0.2%
Financial services 19,551  18,766  785  4.2%
 $477,599 $475,875 $1,724  0.4%
        
Factory-built modules sold 7,671  7,406  265  3.6%
        
Factory-built homes sold (consisting of one or more modules) 4,721  4,582  139  3.0%
        
Net factory-built housing revenue per home sold$97,024 $99,762 $(2,738) (2.7)%
  • In the factory-built housing segment, the increase in Net revenue for the three months was due to higher home sales volume, partially offset by lower home selling prices.
  • Financial services segment Net revenue increased for the three months from more insurance policies in force in the current period compared to the prior year, partially offset by reduced revenue from loan sales.
 Three Months Ended    
($ in thousands)June 29,
2024		 July 1,
2023		 Change
Gross profit       
Factory-built housing$103,510  $113,368  $(9,858) (8.7)%
Financial services (108)  4,511   (4,619) (102.4)%
 $103,402  $117,879  $(14,477) (12.3)%
         
Gross profit as % of Net revenue        
Consolidated 21.7%  24.8%  N/A  (3.1)%
Factory-built housing 22.6%  24.8%  N/A  (2.2)%
Financial services (0.6)%  24.0%  N/A  (24.6)%
        
Selling, general and administrative expenses       
Factory-built housing$59,720  $56,021  $3,699  6.6%
Financial services 5,131   5,659   (528) (9.3)%
 $64,851  $61,680  $3,171  5.1%
        
Income from operations       
Factory-built housing$43,790  $57,347  $(13,557) (23.6)%
Financial services (5,239)  (1,148)  (4,091) 356.4%
 $38,551  $56,199  $(17,648) (31.4)%
  • In the factory-built housing segment, Gross profit as a percent of Net revenue for the three months was down primarily due to lower average selling price, partially offset by lower input costs.
  • In the financial services segment, Gross profit and Income from operations for the three months ended was negatively impacted by higher insurance claims from weather related events.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses increased for the three months as a result of increases in compensation including acquired retail locations, partially offset by reduced incentive compensation from lower earnings.

 Three Months Ended     
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)June 29,
2024		 July 1,
2023		 Change
Net income attributable to Cavco common stockholders$34,429 $46,357 $(11,928) (25.7)%
Diluted net income per share$4.11 $5.29 $(1.18) (22.3)%

Items ancillary to our core operations had the following impact on the results of operations:

  Three Months Ended
($ in millions)June 29,
2024		 July 1,
2023
Net revenue
Unrealized gains recognized during the period on securities held in the financial services segment$0.9  $0.3 
Selling, general and administrative expenses  
Legal and other expense related to the Securities and Exchange Commission inquiry    (0.3)
Other (expense) income, net
Unrealized (losses) gains on corporate equity securities (0.1)  0.1 


About Cavco

Cavco Industries, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. We are one of the largest producers of manufactured and modular homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments. Our products are marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry and Solitaire. We are also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins and factory-built commercial structures. Cavco's finance subsidiary, CountryPlace Mortgage, is an approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller/servicer and a Ginnie Mae mortgage-backed securities issuer that offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of factory-built homes. Our insurance subsidiary, Standard Casualty, provides property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements reflect Cavco's current expectations and projections with respect to our expected future business and financial performance, including, among other things: (i) expected financial performance and operating results, such as revenue and gross margin percentage; (ii) our liquidity and financial resources; (iii) our outlook with respect to the Company and the manufactured housing business in general; (iv) the expected effect of certain risks and uncertainties on our business; and (iv) the strength of Cavco's business model. These statements may be preceded by, followed by, or include the words "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "goal," "intend," "likely," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "target," "can," "could," "may," "should," "would," "will," the negatives thereof and other words and terms of similar meaning. A number of factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other factors, Cavco's ability to manage: (i) customer demand and the availability of financing for our products; (ii) labor shortages and the pricing, availability, or transportation of raw materials; (iii) the impact of local or national emergencies; (iv) excessive health and safety incidents or warranty and construction claims; (v) increases in cancellations of home sales; (vi) information technology failures or cyber incidents; (vii) our ability to maintain the security of personally identifiable information of our customers, (viii) comply with the numerous laws and regulations applicable to our business, including state, federal, and foreign laws relating manufactured housing, privacy, the internet, and accounting matters; (ix) successfully defend against litigation, government inquiries, and investigations, and (x) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in documents filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by Cavco. The forward-looking statements herein represent the judgment of Cavco as of the date of this release and Cavco disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in the Company's other press releases, reports, and other filings with the SEC. Readers are specifically referred to the Risk Factors described in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 30, 2024 as may be updated from time to time in future filings on Form 10-Q and other reports filed by the Company pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which identify important risks that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Understanding the information contained in these filings is important in order to fully understand Cavco's reported financial results and our business outlook for future periods.


    
CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
    
 June 29,
2024		 March 30,
2024
ASSETS(Unaudited)  
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$359,296  $352,687 
Restricted cash, current 19,056   15,481 
Accounts receivable, net 85,051   77,123 
Short-term investments 20,671   18,270 
Current portion of consumer loans receivable, net 28,887   20,713 
Current portion of commercial loans receivable, net 40,363   40,787 
Current portion of commercial loans receivable from affiliates, net 1,784   2,529 
Inventories 244,844   241,339 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 77,622   82,870 
Total current assets 877,574   851,799 
Restricted cash 585   585 
Investments 14,916   17,316 
Consumer loans receivable, net 22,151   23,354 
Commercial loans receivable, net 50,918   45,660 
Commercial loans receivable from affiliates, net 2,279   2,065 
Property, plant and equipment, net 224,749   224,199 
Goodwill 121,969   121,934 
Other intangibles, net 27,829   28,221 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 37,712   39,027 
Total assets$1,380,682  $1,354,160 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Current liabilities   
Accounts payable$31,431  $33,531 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 264,574   239,736 
Total current liabilities 296,005   273,267 
Operating lease liabilities 33,873   35,148 
Other liabilities 7,666   7,759 
Deferred income taxes 4,598   4,575 
Stockholders' equity   
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; No shares issued or outstanding     
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized; Issued 9,401,057 and 9,389,953 shares, respectively; Outstanding 8,251,522 and 8,320,718, respectively 94   94 
Treasury stock, at cost; 1,149,535 and 1,069,235 shares, respectively (303,897)  (274,693)
Additional paid-in capital 281,062   281,216 
Retained earnings 1,061,556   1,027,127 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (275)  (333)
Total stockholders' equity 1,038,540   1,033,411 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$1,380,682  $1,354,160 


  
CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
  
 Three Months Ended
 June 29,
2024		 July 1,
2023
Net revenue$477,599  $475,875 
Cost of sales 374,197   357,996 
Gross profit 103,402   117,879 
Selling, general and administrative expenses 64,851   61,680 
Income from operations 38,551   56,199 
Interest income 5,511   4,618 
Interest expense (90)  (266)
Other (expense) income, net (111)  126 
Income before income taxes 43,861   60,677 
Income tax expense (9,432)  (14,266)
Net income 34,429   46,411 
Less: net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest    54 
Net income attributable to Cavco common stockholders$34,429  $46,357 
    
Net income per share attributable to Cavco common stockholders   
Basic$4.15  $5.35 
Diluted$4.11  $5.29 
Weighted average shares outstanding   
Basic 8,286,476   8,670,434 
Diluted 8,372,254   8,758,080 


  
CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.
OTHER OPERATING DATA
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
  
 Three Months Ended
 June 29,
2024		 July 1,
2023
Capital expenditures$4,914  $4,183 
Depreciation$4,369  $4,174 
Amortization of other intangibles$392  $392 


