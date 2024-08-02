Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Major Shareholders Announcement

Company Announcement

No. 43/2024





Copenhagen, 2 August 2024





Major Shareholder’s Announcement

With reference to Section 38 of the Danish Act on Capital Markets (kapitalmarkedsloven) it is hereby announced that Parvus Asset Management Europe Limited has informed Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (the “Company”) that funds administered by companies within Parvus Asset Management Europe Limited on 1 August 2024 control shares in total amounting to less than 5% of the Company’s share capital, and Parvus Asset Management Europe Limited exercises less than 5% of the voting rights.

Funds administered by Parvus Asset Management Europe Limited thus control 4,297,245 shares with a nominal value of DKK 1 (aggregate nominal value DKK 4,297,245), corresponding to 4.997% of the total share capital, and on behalf of these funds Parvus Asset Management Europe Limited exercises 4.997% of the voting rights.



For further information, please contact:

Torben Sand, Director of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

