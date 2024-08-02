Women and Men Hosiery Business Report 2024: Market to Surpass $55 Billion by 2030 - Online Service Boom Drives Growth in Subscription Box Services

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hosiery (Women and Men) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Hosiery (Women and Men) is estimated at US$43.0 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$55.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Socks segment, which is expected to reach US$37.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.9%. The Sheer Hosiery & Tights segment is also set to grow at 3.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $7.2 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.0% CAGR to reach $10.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Adidas AG, Astro Shaw Sdn Bhd, Allbirds, Inc., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 495 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $43 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $55.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.7% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Hosiery (Women and Men) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Impact on Hosiery Industry

Socks Brands Focus on Accelerating Recovery as Restrictions Ease

Tights to Maintain Status Quo as Essential Basic & Gain from Patterned Options

Hosiery: An Introduction

A Trip down Memory Lane

Classification of Hosiery

Socks

Sheer Hosiery/Pantyhose

Tights/Opaques

Support Hosiery

Competitive Landscape

Noteworthy Strategies

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Hosiery Innovations and Advancements Drive Growth

Hosiery Market Eyes on Green with the Rise of Sustainable, Biodegradable Offerings

Pandemic Accelerates Drive Towards Sustainability in the Hosiery Industry

Consumer Awareness Drives Trend Towards Sustainable Yarns in Socks Manufacturing

Brands Develop Eco-Friendly and Longer-Lasting Tights to Avoid Waste

Manufacturers Focus on High Performance Yarns for Improved Products

Luxury Hosiery on the Run

Hosiery for Older and Plus-size Consumers Offers Significant Growth Potential

Prevalence of Obesity among Women Aged 20 and over in the US

Industry Witnesses Rekindled Interest in Sheer Hosiery

Pantyhose: An Old-Turned-New Style Trend

Mesh, Bright Colors & Glitter Mark Hottest Trends in Pantyhose Arena

Fishnet Stockings to Stay for Long

Bridal Hosiery: A Niche Segment

Maternity Hosiery Offers Lucrative Growth Opportunities

High Performance Socks Market Witnesses Increasing Participation

Consumers Warm up to Eccentric Sock Designs & Patterns

Smart Socks: An Emerging Category

Athletic Socks Witness Strong Growth

Over-the-Knee Socks Create a Stir

Skinners: A Portable Alternative to Socks and Shoes

Support Hosiery Blends with Fashion Hosiery

Men's Tights Gain Support

Compression Tights Forms Part of Men's Fashion and Fitness Trend

Athleisure Hosiery: The Perfect Blend of Athletics and Leisure

Trend Towards 'Tights under Shorts'

Hosiery Market Witnesses Rise in Ecommerce Sales

Internet Penetration & Usage Patterns Augur Well

Growing Lenience towards Digital Lifestyles Enhances Online Hosiery Sales

Online Service Boom Drives Growth in Subscription Box Services

Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Women: The Largest Consumer Base for Hosiery

Teen Population: A Lucrative Demographic

Manufacturers Focus on Millennials to Support Sales

Rising Global Population Propels Demand for Clothing and Hosiery

Burgeoning Middle Class Population Promote Market Growth

