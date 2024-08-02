Women and Men Hosiery Business Report 2024: Market to Surpass $55 Billion by 2030 - Online Service Boom Drives Growth in Subscription Box Services

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hosiery (Women and Men) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Hosiery (Women and Men) is estimated at US$43.0 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$55.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
- Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Socks segment, which is expected to reach US$37.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.9%. The Sheer Hosiery & Tights segment is also set to grow at 3.4% CAGR over the analysis period.
- Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $7.2 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.0% CAGR to reach $10.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
- Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.
- In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
- Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Adidas AG, Astro Shaw Sdn Bhd, Allbirds, Inc., and more.
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|495
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$43 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$55.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Hosiery (Women and Men) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
- Impact on Hosiery Industry
- Socks Brands Focus on Accelerating Recovery as Restrictions Ease
- Tights to Maintain Status Quo as Essential Basic & Gain from Patterned Options
- Hosiery: An Introduction
- A Trip down Memory Lane
- Classification of Hosiery
- Socks
- Sheer Hosiery/Pantyhose
- Tights/Opaques
- Support Hosiery
- Competitive Landscape
- Noteworthy Strategies
- Recent Market Activity
- World Brands
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Hosiery Innovations and Advancements Drive Growth
- Hosiery Market Eyes on Green with the Rise of Sustainable, Biodegradable Offerings
- Pandemic Accelerates Drive Towards Sustainability in the Hosiery Industry
- Consumer Awareness Drives Trend Towards Sustainable Yarns in Socks Manufacturing
- Brands Develop Eco-Friendly and Longer-Lasting Tights to Avoid Waste
- Manufacturers Focus on High Performance Yarns for Improved Products
- Luxury Hosiery on the Run
- Hosiery for Older and Plus-size Consumers Offers Significant Growth Potential
- Prevalence of Obesity among Women Aged 20 and over in the US
- Industry Witnesses Rekindled Interest in Sheer Hosiery
- Pantyhose: An Old-Turned-New Style Trend
- Mesh, Bright Colors & Glitter Mark Hottest Trends in Pantyhose Arena
- Fishnet Stockings to Stay for Long
- Bridal Hosiery: A Niche Segment
- Maternity Hosiery Offers Lucrative Growth Opportunities
- High Performance Socks Market Witnesses Increasing Participation
- Consumers Warm up to Eccentric Sock Designs & Patterns
- Smart Socks: An Emerging Category
- Athletic Socks Witness Strong Growth
- Over-the-Knee Socks Create a Stir
- Skinners: A Portable Alternative to Socks and Shoes
- Support Hosiery Blends with Fashion Hosiery
- Men's Tights Gain Support
- Compression Tights Forms Part of Men's Fashion and Fitness Trend
- Athleisure Hosiery: The Perfect Blend of Athletics and Leisure
- Trend Towards 'Tights under Shorts'
- Hosiery Market Witnesses Rise in Ecommerce Sales
- Internet Penetration & Usage Patterns Augur Well
- Growing Lenience towards Digital Lifestyles Enhances Online Hosiery Sales
- Online Service Boom Drives Growth in Subscription Box Services
- Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
- Women: The Largest Consumer Base for Hosiery
- Teen Population: A Lucrative Demographic
- Manufacturers Focus on Millennials to Support Sales
- Rising Global Population Propels Demand for Clothing and Hosiery
- Burgeoning Middle Class Population Promote Market Growth
