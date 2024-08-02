Cryogenic PPE Strategic Analysis Report 2024: Global Market to Grow by $500 Million by 2030

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cryogenic PPE - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Cryogenic PPE is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$1.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the cryogenic PPE market is driven by several factors, including the expanding use of cryogenic technology across various industries, stringent regulatory frameworks, and rising awareness about occupational safety. The healthcare sector, for instance, is witnessing increased demand for cryogenic PPE due to the rising use of cryogenic preservation techniques for biological samples, vaccines, and organ transplants. In the aerospace industry, cryogenic fuels are essential for rocket propulsion, necessitating the use of reliable protective gear.

Additionally, the food processing industry employs cryogenic freezing methods to enhance product longevity and quality, further boosting the demand for PPE. Technological advancements that lead to more efficient and comfortable PPE designs are also contributing to market growth, as they encourage higher compliance among users. The overall trend indicates a robust expansion of the cryogenic PPE market, underpinned by innovation, regulatory adherence, and the growing need for enhanced safety measures in high-risk environments.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Cryogenic Hand Protection segment, which is expected to reach US$727.0 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.7%. The Cryogenic Protective Clothing segment is also set to grow at 4.0% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $340.3 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.8% CAGR to reach $355.8 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Agar Scientific Ltd., Air Liquide Healthcare, BOC Limited, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 296 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Workplace Safety Drives Market for Cryogenic PPE

Increasing Adoption of Cryogenic Applications in Various Industries Propels Growth

Growing Awareness of Occupational Hazards Generates Demand for Protective Gear

Innovations in PPE Design and Ergonomics Spur Market Adoption

Growing Use of Cryogenic Equipment in Food and Beverage Industry Propels Market

Increasing Use of Cryogenic Processes in Healthcare and Biotechnology Sustains Market Growth

Expansion of the Chemical and Petrochemical Industries Boosts Demand for Cryogenic PPE

