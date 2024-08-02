Downhole Tools Market Projected to Reach USD 7.8 Billion by 2029 Amidst Rising Energy Demand, Increased Energy Exploration & Production Activities

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Downhole Tools Market Location of Deployment (Onshore, Offshore), Tool Type (Drilling Tools, Flow and Pressure Control Tools, Impurity Control Tools, Logging Tools, Handling Tools), Application and Region - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As global energy requirements continue to surge, the downhole tools market is set for substantial growth, anticipated to scale from an estimated USD 6.1 billion in 2024 to USD 7.8 billion by 2029. This represents a noteworthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% over the forecast period. The upswing in demand for downhole tools is mainly due to vigorous exploration and production activities, as the energy sector seeks robust solutions for sustainable supply.







Well Intervention, a critical process in oil and gas wells aimed at augmenting production and maintaining operational integrity, is predicted to be the fastest-growing segment in this arena. This advanced application of downhole tools is instrumental in increasing the productivity of oil and gas operations, and in turn, is expected to drive significant market growth in the coming years.



Drilling Tools Segment Poised for Accelerated Expansion



The market is observing a surge in the Drilled tools segment, bolstered by an increase in drilling activities and technological enhancements. Factors such as the expansion into unconventional resources, thrust on efficiency, and deepwater drilling endeavors are propelling the segment forward. Furthermore, investment growth in exploration and the redevelopment of aging infrastructure are supporting the segment's swift progression.

North America Maintains Dominance in Downhole Tools Market



The North American region is expected to maintain its leadership in the global downhole tools market through the forecast period. Driven by the proliferation of unconventional resource exploitation and concerted exploration and production activities, alongside a favorable regulatory landscape, North America stands as a primary contributor to the market's expansion. Major oilfield service companies based in North America are playing a pivotal role by providing comprehensive downhole tools and services.



Market Dynamics and Trends



The downhole tools market is benefiting from the heightened global demand for energy, with technological advancements further fueling growth. However, market expansion is being tempered slightly by the volatility in energy prices and environmental and regulatory concerns. New opportunities are emerging from the growing investment in energy markets, the promotion of energy security by governments, and burgeoning oilfield technologies.

Noteworthy product innovations, such as the development of high-performance mud motors and the introduction of rotary steerable systems, are bringing about a revolution in drilling efficiency and capability. These advancements are key to optimizing the drilling processes and achieving precise control over wellbore trajectories without hampering drilling operations.



Strategic Market Developments



Strategic acquisitions and collaborations are diversifying the market, with significant mergers enhancing companies' portfolios and expanding their market presence. Detailed assessments of the market shares and growth strategies of key players are revealing the competitive landscape and highlighting the importance of innovation and strategic planning in this sector.



Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the downhole tools market is largely consolidated with several major players holding a wide regional presence. These leading companies are recognized for their significant market shares, comprehensive growth strategies, and diverse service offerings, which collectively contribute to the robust growth of the market.

The downhole tools market's future appears promising with multiple drivers and opportunities contributing to its continued growth and evolution. As the energy sector tackles the dual challenges of meeting rising demand and ensuring operational efficiency, downhole tools are poised to play a pivotal role in the global market landscape.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 254 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $7.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global





Companies Featured

SLB

Halliburton Co

Baker Hughes Company

Tenaris

TechnipFMC plc

Core Laboratories

Nabors Industries Ltd.

Vallourec

Dril-Quip, Inc.

Expro Group

Weatherford

NOV Inc.

Oil States International, Inc.

Hunting plc

United Drilling Tools Ltd

Anton Oilfield Services Group

Moog Inc.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG

Welltec

TAM International, Inc.

Bilco

Dyna-Drill

Jereh Energy Services Corporation

Herrenknecht AG

Excalibre Downhole Tools Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/imqpzd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment