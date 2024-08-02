NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

August 2, 2024

Shell plc (the “Company”) announces that on August 2, 2024, Wael Sawan, a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”) has varied his participation in a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (“DRIP”) to receive a cash dividend on future dividend payments on his shareholdings in a Computershare Share Plan Account. As at August 2, 2024, Wael Sawan held 266,533.09 ordinary shares of €0.07 each in the Company in his Computershare Share Plan Account.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Wael Last Name(s) Sawan 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Executive Officer Initial notification/amendments Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84 Nature of the transaction Variation in participation in a DRIP to receive a cash dividend on future dividend payments on shareholdings in a Computershare Share Plan Account. As at August 2, 2024, Wael Sawan held 266,533.09 ordinary shares in his Computershare Share Plan Account. Currency N/A Price N/A Volume N/A Total N/A Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



N/A

N/A

N/A Date of transaction August 2, 2024 Place of transaction Outside trading venue

Julie Keefe

Deputy Company Secretary

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.