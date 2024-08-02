Arhaus Unveils Studio in Peachtree City, Georgia

BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arhaus , a leader in artisan-crafted furniture and home décor, announces the opening of its new 7,085 square-foot Studio at The Avenue Peachtree City in Peachtree City, Georgia. Located in South Metro Atlanta, Arhaus promises an inspiring destination for high-quality furniture and home décor alongside the center’s shopping, dining and entertainment offerings. Arhaus’ Peachtree City Studio marks the brand’s first Design Studio in Georgia and is the third Arhaus location in the state alongside showrooms in Alpharetta and Atlanta.



Arhaus Studio locations provide a more intimate experience in a smaller showroom footprint, offering a ‘white-glove’ level of personal service and furniture customization. Clients are invited to work closely with Arhaus interior designers in a digital capacity, as each Studio features cutting-edge technology including 3D room-planning software and touchscreen monitors to visualize Arhaus furnishings and décor within their own spaces. For further details or to connect with a local designer, please visit Arhaus.com/DesignServices.

In celebration of the Peachtree City Studio opening, Arhaus will make a $10,000 contribution to Southern Crescent Habitat for Humanity to help families build or improve a place they can call home in Clayton, Henry and Fayette counties. To learn more about Southern Crescent Habitat for Humanity, visit schabitat.org.

The Arhaus Peachtree City Studio opens today, Friday, August 2, at The Avenue Peachtree City, located at 234 City Circle, Peachtree City, GA 30269.

For more information and store locations, visit the Arhaus Store Directory at Arhaus.com/Stores . To learn more about Arhaus’ values and commitments, visit Arhaus.com/About. To learn more about Arhaus Trade, an exclusive program for industry professionals, visit Arhaus.com/Trade.

About Arhaus

Founded in 1986, Arhaus is a rapidly growing lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. Through a differentiated proprietary model that directly designs and sources products from leading manufacturers and artisans around the world, Arhaus offers an exclusive assortment of heirloom quality products that are sustainably sourced, lovingly made, and built to last. With more than 100 showroom and design studio locations across the United States, a team of interior designers providing complimentary in-home design services, and robust online and ecommerce capabilities, Arhaus is known for innovative design, responsible sourcing, and client-first service. For more information, please visit www.arhaus.com.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ac77e3fb-6168-4278-9998-fd1c6a9bdfab

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8876656d-f37c-4fcb-8d3c-03a1c6f78583