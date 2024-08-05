STACK Infrastructure Announces an Additional $3 Billion in Green Financing

DENVER, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK Infrastructure (“STACK”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world’s most innovative companies and a leading global developer and operator of data centers, today announced an additional $3 billion of green financing for four key U.S. projects. These projects are part of active or under development campuses that collectively total 900MW. Following closely on its recent $3.3 billion and $1.3 billion global financing announcements, this latest funding further reinforces STACK's dedication to environmental responsibility and innovation. Building upon an already active year of financing, STACK has now secured more than $15 billion to further the development of its global portfolio of scalable campuses.



"Our clients prioritize minimizing environmental impacts, which parallels our mission to advance a sustainable digital future," stated Brian Cox, CEO, STACK Americas. “Securing this financing is an added example of STACK’s efforts to combine sustainable development with responsible growth."

The financing will develop campuses in Prince William County, Virginia; Phoenix, Arizona; and Atlanta, Georgia. These developments aim to minimize environmental impact through water conservation, responsible resource utilization, and energy efficiency. Key sustainability features include zero potable water usage for cooling, construction with low-carbon materials including recycled content in concrete, and high-performance design features for optimal Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE).

STACK is a leading partner to cloud providers and related innovators committed to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles. By fostering a culture of responsible growth and design, STACK ensures that agility and innovation contribute to a more sustainable and energy-efficient future. Additional global developments include:

