STACK Infrastructure Announces New 36MW Data Center in Chicago

DENVER, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK Infrastructure (“STACK”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world’s most innovative companies and a leading global developer and operator of data centers, today announced a 36MW data center in Elk Grove Village, Illinois with contributions from Riverbend Industries, an affiliate of a STACK partner in the project. Strategically positioned in one of the most competitive and capacity-constrained data center markets in the United States, this new development will transform vacant real estate into a state-of-the-art facility optimized for artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cloud workloads.

“Elk Grove Village is proud to welcome STACK’s new development, which exemplifies the kind of investment that drives our local economic growth while rejuvenating valuable industrial real estate," said Craig Johnson, Mayor of Elk Grove Village. "This project brings meaningful job opportunities and resourceful development to one of our most vital business corridors. We look forward to the long-term benefits it will bring to both our community and the broader technology ecosystem."

Backed by strong local support and Elk Grove Village’s business-friendly environment, the project will revitalize previously underutilized industrial land while creating jobs, boosting tax revenue, and attracting further investment to the area. Located less than a mile from STACK’s existing CHI01 campus and just minutes from O’Hare International Airport, the two-story, 263,000 sq. ft. data center will offer 36MW of critical capacity, powered by a local ComEd substation. The facility is also designed with a closed-loop water cooling system to efficiently manage high-density workloads.

"As demand for digital infrastructure grows, we look forward to bringing new and innovative capacity to the Chicago region—one of North America’s most critical data center markets," said Mike Casey, Chief Technology Officer of STACK Americas. "This new development in Elk Grove Village will provide much-needed capacity while repurposing existing industrial space into a high-value asset for the region."

With this new facility and ongoing expansions, STACK continues to scale its portfolio, delivering critical capacity to meet global client demand. Additional developments include:

