Aisera Named a Leader in Conversational AI Platforms for Employee Services by Independent Research Firm

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aisera , a leading developer of generative AI applications and platform for the enterprise, today announced that it has been recognized as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Conversational AI Platforms For Employee Services, Q3 2024 report.



“It’s an honor to be named a leader in the Forrester Wave Report, validating, for us, Aisera’s execution of vision and demonstrating the true value and ROI that our generative AI products deliver, beyond just proofs of concept,” said Abhi Maheshwari, CEO of Aisera. “Aisera’s enterprise-wide and universal AI Copilot leverages domain-speciﬁc LLMs grounded in customer data to resolve user requests across various domains, including IT, HR, ﬁnance, engineering, procurement, supply chain, legal, workspace, sales, marketing, and more. This unique approach not only reduces cost, but also signiﬁcantly boosts employee productivity and provides a competitive advantage to accelerate revenue growth.”

Forrester’s comprehensive evaluation assessed 15 of the most signiﬁcant providers in the conversational AI market. The report analyzed 28 criteria. Aisera received the top score in the current offering category, and the highest possible scores in 19 criteria, including agent augmentation, generative answers, generative orchestration, predeﬁned models and language sets, workﬂow creation acceleration, and more.

According to the report, “Aisera succeeds by rapidly automating work across the enterprise. Known for its virtual agent platform, Aisera has continued its blistering development pace for LLMs and genAI capabilities.” The research goes on to state, “The strength of Aisera’s current offering comes from its variety of functionality, with strong support across agent augmentation, automation facilities, prebuilt assets, automated workﬂow development, and even LLM testing suites. This combination gives Aisera strong language processing adaptability, allowing it to dynamically ask for clariﬁcations from end users.”

To access the complete Forrester Wave™: Conversational AI Platforms For Employee Services, Q3 2024 report, please visit here .

About Aisera

Aisera is a leading provider of enterprise Generative AI apps and a platform that helps enterprises accelerate revenue growth, improve user productivity, lower costs, and create magical user experiences.

Our products - AiseraGPT, AI Copilot, AI Search, and Agent Assist - are built on our Generative AI Platform that serves as the fundamental building block for enterprise GenAI applications. Aisera leverages a TRAPS framework (Transparent, Responsible, Auditable, Privacy, and Secure) to meet stringent data governance requirements while adhering to the highest standards of Responsible AI.

