Fructooligosaccharides Market to Reach USD 5.5 Billion by 2032 Driven by Rising Demand for Low-calorie Foods | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Fructooligosaccharides Market Size was valued at USD 2.6 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 5.5 billion by 2032, and grow at a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period 2024-2032.

Key Players

Tata Chemicals Ltd.

Cargill Inc.

Galam

Beneo

Biosynth

Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.

Ingredion Inc.

Tereos Group

Baolingbao Biological Co., Ltd.

Prebiotin

The Fructooligosaccharides market is greatly evolving, with rising consumer demand for natural sweetener and functional ingredients. This has been characterized by the surge in product innovation and strategic expansion by key players as of the middle of 2024. For example, Tate & Lyle launched a new range of Fructooligosaccharides products in April 2023 to promote digestive health and reduced-calorie sweetness in a variety of food applications. Similarly, in January 2024, Ingredion Incorporated increased its Fructooligosaccharides production capacity by 20% at one of its global manufacturing facilities located in North America, due to increasing market demand for healthier and more natural options for sweetener applications. These developments mirror the dynamic nature of the market, with companies focusing on research and development to meet the evolving consumer preference.

The enhanced awareness of health benefits that associate or derive from prebiotic fiber, such as gut health and improved immunity, are some of these factors. This clean-label trend of products absent artificial additives and preservatives is yet another factor that feeds into its growth. Moreover, growing adoption in dietary supplements and functional foods shows its potential in digestive health and weight management. With increasing awareness on health and wellness among consumers, fructooligosaccharides have surged in demand as a natural and relevant ingredient within a portfolio that stretches from beverages to baked goods. There are strategic collaborations and acquisitions underway aimed at consolidating market presence and augmenting product portfolios. For instance, in March 2004, it was reported that the two major manufacturers of Fructooligosaccharides, NutraSweet and BioCare Copenhagen, would merge to form a stronger company that is able to provide a variety of Fructooligosaccharides products to customers. This is an example of the competitive nature of the Fructooligosaccharides market, where companies are likely to devise strategic ways by which they can conquer and attract more market share, thus serving the various needs of consumers.

Fructooligosaccharides Market Report Scope & Overview:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 2.6 billion Market Size in 2032 USD 5.5 billion CAGR (2024-2032) 8.7% Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Market Driver Increasing consumer awareness about the health benefits of fructooligosaccharides (FOS)

The growing prevalence of digestive disorders and the need for natural remedies

Segment Analysis

In 2023, liquid form dominated the market in terms of share and generated revenue of more than 55%. The liquid Fructooligosaccharides finds high usage since it is easy to incorporate into a wide variety of food and beverage products. Their syrupy texture makes them easily dissolvable in water and other liquids to provide a homogeneous mixture.

Apart from the convenience factor, liquid Fructooligosaccharides have a few benefits that help to make the food manufacturer very interested. They are excellent alternatives to traditional sweetener ingredients such as sugar and high-fructose corn syrup. More importantly, the ingredients are of lower GI compared to sugar and involve a gradual rise in blood sugar.

Upcoming Trends in the Fructooligosaccharides Market

Increase in the use of fructooligosaccharides in a variety of functional foods and beverages for such products that will accommodate these consumer needs for healthier and gut-friendly products.

Rising demand in sustainable sourcing and methods of production as consumers and companies 'go green'.

Fructooligosaccharides as vehicles for personalized nutrition solutions, providing individual health benefits as a step toward 'Individualism' of diet.

Production technology innovations to enhance the efficiency of processes for the production of Fructooligosaccharides.

Regional Analysis

In 2023, Europe dominated the Fructooligosaccharides market and accounted for over 30%. Since FOS is known to have functional benefits, it has wide applications in food and beverages, dietary supplements, and pharmaceutical products. The region witnesses growing demand for functional foods and supplements due to a shift in consumer behavior toward products beneficial for digestive health and overall well-being. Fructooligosaccharides are added with such products as Prebiotic fibers to improve gut health vastly. The European Union also has a well-established regulatory framework about all the food and dietary supplement ingredients, including Fructooligosaccharides. The European Food Safety Authority closely examines all the health claims, so far, different health claims concerning the Fructooligosaccharides have been approved after this analysis.

Recent Developments

May 2023, Beneo introduced Beneo-scL85, a universal short-chain fructooligosaccharide (scFOS) for the reduction of sugar content and enrichment of dietary fiber in a myriad of food products.

March 2023, Tereos introduced FOSbeauty®, an innovative prebiotic ingredient for the health of the skin. FOSbeauty® acts on the cutaneous microbiota by stimulating the development of beneficial bacteria while slowing down the growth of pathogenic bacteria.

Key Takeaways:

Consumer demand for products containing natural ingredients has also been the major driving force for Fructooligosaccharides in supplements and functional foods.

Many opportunities for developing new Fructooligosaccharides products and improving existing ones already exist.

Emphasis on sustainable production practices in the near future is therefore very important.

The trend towards more personalized nutrition creates new opportunities for Fructooligosaccharides in tailored health solutions.

