AKVA group ASA: Status buyback of own shares

As announced on 22 March 2024 AKVA group ASA ("AKVA group" or the "Company") has initiated repurchase of up to 200 000 of the company's own shares to be used in its share programme for employees.

From 30 July through 5 August the company bought 13 881 shares at an weighted average price of NOK 63,2138. See the attached documents for detailed information about the transactions made.

The company has bought a total of 192 402 shares at an weighted average price of NOK 65,8130 since 22 March.

After these transactions, the company owns 351 118 treasury shares.

This information is made public by the Company pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation article 5, as supplemented by Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Dated: 5 August 2024

AKVA group ASA

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20 E-mail: knesse@akvagroup.com





Ronny Meinkøhn Chief Financial Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 98 20 67 76 E-mail: rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com

