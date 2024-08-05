New WellSpan Well at Work Programs Enhance Care and Reduce Costs for Employers and Consumers

York, Pa., Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WellSpan’s Well at Work program, which is designed for employers who want to offer access to healthcare for their employees, has launched two new programs that will enhance care for consumers across central Pennsylvania and northern Maryland while reducing costs.



“We’re committed to providing our employer clients with a suite of services in Well at Work that are easy to use and are equipped to evolve as their workforce needs evolve,” said Jim Stuccio, senior vice president of WellSpan Health’s East Region. “The new features allow us to provide a customizable and affordable solution that keeps care convenient, and with local providers employees know and trust.”





Through a partnership with Tendo Care Connect, WellSpan’s 600+ employer customer base will now have access to predictable, all-inclusive pricing so they can offer their employees affordable, high-quality care through the Well at Work Bundle Program. Tendo’s Care Connect platform bundles services offered, providing employers the ability to plan and manage healthcare expenses accurately, enhancing employee satisfaction and retention through high-value healthcare benefits. The program encourages timely medical treatments, minimizing deferred care. Employers who opt into this program can save up to 50% on medical procedures, with the added benefit of no copays or deductibles for their employees.





"Tendo is excited to work with WellSpan and amplify their Well at Work Bundle Program by bringing intuitive and innovative technology to the forefront of employee healthcare," said Charlie Byrge, senior vice president of revenue. "Our Care Connect platform is designed to simplify the healthcare process, making it easier for employers to manage costs and for employees to access the care they need."





WellSpan is also increasing access to virtual care for Well at Work clients, launching Well at Work Direct Connect to provide patients unlimited 24/7 access to a WellSpan primary care provider, also with no copay or deductible required. Patients and caregivers work as a team, with the physician as the coach. Added benefits include preventative screenings at no cost to patients, such as mammography and at-home colon cancer screenings, wellness coaching and a wellness portal to keep patients happy and healthy.





“Patients want to be able to manage their healthcare and see a provider at a time and place that works for them, and this service allows for a quick patient visit through a smartphone, instead of needing to take valuable time off of work to go to an appointment,” added Stuccio.





These new offerings underscore WellSpan’s commitment to leveraging its unique position and capabilities to benefit the communities it serves. By removing intermediaries and dealing directly with employers, WellSpan is able to offer more financially advantageous healthcare options.





The WellSpan Well at Work program, established in 1992, provides employers large and small with medical benefits that extend physical and emotional health support through a variety of features, including occupational health, employee assistance programs, and other resources for employees.





To learn more about WellSpan’s Well at Work program, visit www.WellSpan.org/WellAtWork.